Hatch Yakitori

700 W 7th St, Ste G600

Los Angeles, CA 90017

Order Again

Raw

Avo Tuna Toast

$18.00

Hamachi

$18.00

Half-Dozen Oysters

$26.00

Salmon Poke

$18.00

Plates

Corn Tempura

$12.00

Black Chicken Karaage

$16.00

Agedashi Tofu

$14.00

Miso Pork Spare Ribs

$15.00

HATCH Greens

$14.00

Black Fried Rice

$16.00

12" Bone Marrow

$28.00

Short Rib Wasabi Salsa Verde

$20.00

Sticks

Thigh & Green Onion

$4.50

Chicken Meatball

$6.00

Breast & Plum

$4.50

Breast & Miso

$4.50

Chicken Heart

$4.00

Breast & Bacon

$7.00

Chicken Wing

$5.00

Beef Tongue

$10.00

Skirt Steak & Wasabi

$18.00

Furikake Salmon

$12.00

Unagi

$12.00

Bacon Shishito

$6.00

Pork Belly

$5.00

Bacon Asparagus

$6.00

Shishito Peppers

$4.00

Eggplant & Miso

$4.00

Mushroom Party

$4.00

Corn

$5.00

Brussels Sprout

$3.50

Fiery Bok Choy

$7.00

Pee Wee Potato

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00Out of stock

Sides

Soboro Rice

$8.00

Onigiri

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Nama Wasabi

$6.00

Miso Corny Soup

$3.50

Tsukemono

$4.00

Desserts

Binchotan Brownie

$12.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.00

Black Sesame Cheesecake

$12.00

Prix Fixe

EGGCELLENT

$60.00

EGGSQUISITE

$80.00

To Go

TuPeck Shakur: Balanced Bowl

$16.00

SchwarzenEgger: Meat Lover Bowl

$18.00

Yolko Ono: Vegetarian Bowl

$16.00

Michael Kelps: Pescatarian Bowl

$25.00

Black Karaage

$16.00

More Sauce: Black Garlic Ranch

$0.50

More Sauce: Yuzu Kosho Aioli

$0.50

Avo Tuna Toast

$16.00

Black Fried Rice

$12.00

Corn Tempura

$10.00

Agedashi Tofu

$12.00

Hatch Greens

$11.00

Seaweed Mix

$4.50

Cocktails

Goodnight Maria

$16.00

Tequila Thyme

$16.00

Blushing Rose

$16.00

Dr. Feel Good

$17.00

Sour Dez

$16.00

Across The Pacific

$17.00

Smokin' Aces

$16.00

Dai Nippon Kaju

$25.00

Matcha Made In Heaven

$16.00

Yuzu Sour

$16.00

Guava Island

$16.00

Sir Isaac

$17.00

Yellow Submarine

$16.00

Devil's Laird

$16.00

For Goodness "Sake"

$15.00Out of stock

Marty McFly

$16.00Out of stock

Highball Highway

Classic Highball

$12.00

Grean Tea Highball

$12.00

Yuzu Highball

$12.00

Lemon Freeze Highball

$12.00

Popsicle Highball

$12.00

Beer

Sapporo

$7.00

Asahi

$7.00

Orion

$8.00

Hitachino Red Rice Ale

$14.00Out of stock

Suntory Premium Malt

$11.00

Amalgamator IPA

$9.00

Hayabusa

$9.00

Scorpion Bowl IPA

$8.00

Cali' Creamin

$8.00

Coedo Beniaka

$10.00

Rotating Tap

$10.00

Sake

Bushido: Way of the Warrior

$22.00

Maneki Wanko "Lucky Dog"

$12.00

'Sho' Organic

$24.00+

'Sho' Nigori

$24.00+

Onikoroshi: Demon Slayer

$30.00+

Joto Nigori

$31.00+

Dragon God

$32.00+

Heavensake

$35.00+

Gokujo: The Excellence

$36.00+

Maboroshi "Mystery"

$44.00+

Moon on Water

$44.00+Out of stock

Nigori Bamboo Leaf: Snowy Village

$45.00+

Soto: The Outside

$55.00+

Kitaya Kansansui: Cold Mountain Water

$65.00+

Wine

Rabble Red Blend

$12.00

Old Soul Cabernet

$13.00

Saintsbury Vin Gris

$14.00

Poppy Chardonnay

$13.00

Presecco: Governor's Cuvee Champagne

$11.00

Sanbian Jiu: Three Penis Wine

$5.00

Whisky

Mars Iwai

$9.00

Suntory Toki

$10.00

Kaiyo

$13.00

Kaiyo The Peated

$28.00

Kaiyo Cask Strength

$26.00

Nikka from the Barrel

$19.00

Kujira Ryukyu

$18.00

Kujira 12 Year

$33.00

Kujira 20 Year

$98.00

Yamazaki 12 Year

$33.00

Yamazaki 18 Year

$83.00

Komagatake

$65.00

Akkeshi Single Malt

$22.00

Akashi White Oak

$11.00

Akashi Single Malt

$27.00

Akashi Sake Cask

$44.00

Yame Eight Goddess

$18.00

Shinobu Blended

$16.00

Shinobu 10 Year

$32.00

Suntory Hibiki Harmony

$22.00

Akashi Pinot Noir Cask

$52.00

Hakushu 12 Year

$33.00

Hakushu 18 Year

$83.00

Ichiro's Malt & Grain

$30.00

Ichiro's Malt World

$52.00

Ichiro's Malt Chichibu

$125.00

Gin

Roku Gin: Six Botanicals

$9.00

Ki No Bi Gin: Beauty of the Seasons

$16.00

Komasa Tangerine

$15.00

Ki No Tea Gin

$18.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Topo Chico

$3.50

Topo Chico Family

$6.50

Kimini Yuzu Sparkling

$6.00

Kimino Ringo Sparkling

$6.00

Kimino Mikan Sparkling

$6.00

Iced Sencha Tea

$3.50

Hot Sencha Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

700 W 7th St, Ste G600, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Directions

Gallery
Hatch Yakitori image

