Raw

Avo Tuna Toast

$24.00

Wild Caught Tuna, Yuzu Smashed Avocado, Crispy Rice, Green Onion, House Togarashi

Salmon Poke

$20.00

Diced Salmon, Charred Edamame, 3 Year Aged Black Rice Vinegar, Pickled Lotus Root, Giant Sesame Chip

Plates

Corn Tempura Tower

$14.00

Sweet Corn Fritters, Jalapeno, Green Onion, Brown Sugar, Assorted Dips

Squid Ink Karaage

$15.00

2 Day Brined Fried Chicken Thighs, Squid Ink, House Pickles, Grilled Lime, Black Garlic Ranch Dip

Agedashi Tofu

$14.00

48 Hour Aged Shiitake Broth, Fried Tofu, Daikon, Bonito Flakes, House Togarashi

Miso Beer Spare Ribs

$22.00

Slow Cooked Pork Ribs, Sapporo Beer, Miso Caramel, Spice Blend, Green Onion

HATCH Greens

$14.00

House Mixed Greens, Black Rice Puffs, Sesame Dressing

Black Fried Rice

$18.00

Organic Forbidden Rice, Black Garlic Sauce, Carrot, Corn, Mushroom, Charred Ginger & Green Onion

Wasabi Short Ribs

$24.00

Grilled Beef Ribs, Garlic Oil Marinade, Fermented Kizami Wasabi Salsa Verde, Pearl Onion Glaze, Cilantro

Broccolini

$12.00

Mustard Tare, White Sesame Seeds, Garlic Chips

Squid Ink Tenders

$15.00

24 Hour Brined Fried Chicken Tenders, Squid Ink, House Pickles, Grilled Lime, Black Garlic Ranch Dip

Sticks

Thigh & Green Onion

$5.00

Chicken Meatball

$7.00

Sous Vide Egg Yolk Dipping Sauce

Chicken Heart

$5.00

House Red Togarashi

Breast & Bacon

$7.00

Chicken Wing

$7.00

House Green Togarashi, Lemon

Beef Tongue

$10.00

Pearl Onion, Shiso Lime Sauce

Skirt Steak & Wasabi

$18.00

Freshly Grated Wasabi

Salmon Furikake

$12.00

Avocado Mint Sauce, Key Lime

Unagi

$12.00

Freshwater Eel, Furikake, Black Rice Puff

Pork Belly

$6.00

Yuzu Kosho

Bacon Asparagus

$6.00

Shishito Peppers

$7.00

Sake, Salted Plum, Bonito Flakes

Eggplant & Miso

$5.00

Mushroom Party

$7.00

Shiitake, Button, Oyster, Seaweed Flakes

Corn

$5.00

Yuzu Kosho Aioli, Scallion

Pee Wee Potato

$5.00

Chicken Gizzard

$5.00

Sides

Soboro Rice

$12.00

Marinated Ground Chicken, Quail Egg

Yaki Onigiri

$6.00

Rice Ball, Bonito Flakes, Furikake

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Nama Wasabi

$8.00

Miso Corny Soup

$4.00

Sweet Corn

Tsukemono

$6.00

Daily House Pickles

White Rice

$2.00

Fancy Fries

$9.00

Potato Wedges, Green Togarashi, Red Togarashi, House Spicy Mayo