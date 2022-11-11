A map showing the location of Hatcha's Express 1929 7th StreetView gallery

Hatcha's Express 1929 7th Street

review star

No reviews yet

1929 7th Street

Las Vegas, NM 87701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada Fries
Bean Burrito
Side Fries

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$7.50

Two yellow corn tortillas, your choice of two eggs with beans, papitas, and your choice of meat and chili.

Breakfast Bowl

$7.50

Deep-fried flour tortilla with hashbrowns, eggs, your choice of meat and chili.

Breakfast Burritos

$5.50

Breakfast Tacos (3)

$6.50

Breakfast Quesadilla

$6.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Burgers

Bacon Green Chile Cheeseburger

$7.25

Cheese burger

$6.25

Cosmo Burger

$8.50

Green Chile cheeseburger

$7.25

Hamburger

$5.75

Hatcha Burger

$7.50

Patty Melt

$7.75

Quesadilla Burger

$6.75

Ranchero Burger

$7.75

Mushroom Swiss Roasted Jalapeño

$8.50

Sopapilla Burger

$7.25

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$7.00

Bean/Chicharron Burrito

$7.00

Beef/Papita Burrito

$5.75

Bean/Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Bean Burrito

$5.00

Beef Burrito

$6.00

Chicken and Calabacita Burrito

$7.00

Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$9.50

Chicharron Tacos

$9.50

Ground Beef Tacos

$9.00

Chicken Tacos

$9.00

Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Quesadillas

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$9.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Grilled Spinach Quesadilla

$9.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

French Fries

Side Fries

$4.00

Chili Fries

$8.50

Carne Asada Fries

$8.50

Calabacita Fries

$8.50

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$12.95

Side dishes

Beans

$3.00

Papitas

$3.00

Calabacitas

$3.00

Grilled Spinach

$3.00

Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Hatcha's Crisp

Hatchas Crisp

$6.00

Sundae

Sundae

$4.50

Sopapilla Sticks

Sopapilla Sticks

$4.50

Sweet Rice Pudding

Sweet Rice Pudding

$5.00

Salad

Kenn's Salad

$3.99+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We appreciate your business!

Location

1929 7th Street, Las Vegas, NM 87701

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Kocina de Raphael - 610 Legion Dr - Las Vegas NM 87701
orange star4.2 • 140
610 Legion Dr Las Vegas, NM 87701
View restaurantnext
Cafecito
orange star4.7 • 13
2207 7th Street Las Vegas, NM 87701
View restaurantnext
Cowboy Cafe - 528 Grand Ave
orange starNo Reviews
528 Grand Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701
View restaurantnext
Patio Bar & Grill - Pendaries Village
orange starNo Reviews
31 Lodge Road Las Vegas, NM 87701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Kocina de Raphael - 610 Legion Dr - Las Vegas NM 87701
orange star4.2 • 140
610 Legion Dr Las Vegas, NM 87701
View restaurantnext
Cafecito
orange star4.7 • 13
2207 7th Street Las Vegas, NM 87701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston