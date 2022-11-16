Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hatch'd STL

6931 Gravois

Saint Louis, MO 63116

Bizzle 'n Grizzle
French Toast
Hatch'd By You

BYO Breakfast

$12.00

Two Eggs, Hashbrowns, Protein, Bread/Carb

Griddle

Single Pancake

$3.50

Double Pancake

$6.50

Triple Pancake

$8.00

The Fat Elvis

$7.00

Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chips, Banana, Bacon

French Toast

$7.00

Single Waffle

$4.00

Double Waffle

$8.00

Gluten Free Pancake

$4.00

Birthday Cake

Strawberry French

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kid Pancake

$8.00

One Egg, Sausage or Bacon

Kid French Toast

$8.00

One Egg, Sausage or Bacon

Kid Waffle

$8.00

One Egg, Sausage or Bacon

Kid Toast/Bread

$8.00

One Egg, Sausage or Bacon

Light

Go Nanners

$7.00

Banana, Yogurt, Granola, Berries

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Yogurt, Berries, Granola

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Wheat Toast, Avocado, Egg Whites, Mozzarella, Pico

Egg White Scrambe

$10.00

Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Mozzarella

Lunch

Pastrami Gone

$14.00

Toasted Marble Rye, Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 Island

Hatch'd SLT

$13.00Out of stock

Tasted Wheat, Smoked Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Dijonaisse

We Be Clubbin'

$13.00

Toasted Wheat, Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Avo, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss, Mayo

Dutchtown Hoosier

$11.00

Grilled Toast, Beef Bologna, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar, Mayo

The Karen

$11.00

PB&J, Beef Bologna, American Cheese, Mayo (No Modifications)

Big Mac'd

$11.00

Chili, Cheddar, Spaghetti, White Onion

Chili Cup

$3.00

Chili Bowl

$6.00

MeatLoaf Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Build A Burg

$11.00

Hatch'd Burger

$14.00

The Spicy One

$13.00

Omelettes

Pastramolette

$13.00

Pastrami, White Onion, Swiss, Red Pepper, Spicy Brwon Mustard

Mile High

$12.00

Ham, Bacon, Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar

Vegan Nightmare

$12.00

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, American Cheese

The Willmore

$12.00

Spinach, Red Onion, Tomato, Mushroom, Mozzarella

Cherokeee Street Hustler

$12.00

Chorizo, Onion, Jalepeno, Green Chili Salsa, Pico

Pavo De Pablo

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Pepper Jack

Pikes Market

$13.00

Smoked Salmon, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta

Sweet Dreams

$12.00

Briskets N Gravy

$13.00

Plates

Bizzle 'n Grizzle

$13.00

Buttermilk Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Two Eggs, Bacon or Sausage

Let Freedom Ring

$13.00

French Toast Sandwich, Sausage< bacon, Egg, Powdered Sugar

Edmond Dantes

$12.00

Egg Battered Toast, Ham, Cheddar, Strawberry Compote

NachoStada

$12.00

Double Layered Tostada, Chorizo, Refried Beans, Green Chili Salsa, Queso, Sunny Side Eggs

Steak n Eggs

$13.00

Crispy Fried Steak, Sausage Gravy, Hashbrowns, Two Eggs

South Sider

$11.00

Grilled White Toast, Beef Bologna,

Bennys Got Beef

$13.00

English Muffin, Smoked Brisket, Jalepeno Queso, Two Sunnies, Pico

Hatch'd-Wich

$12.00

Brioche Bun, Two Eggs, Ham, Bacon or Sausage, Sriracha Mayo

Meatloaf Breakfast

$11.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00

Side Chick Sausage

$3.00

Side Eggs

$3.00

Side English

$2.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side Hash

$3.00

Side Link

$3.00

Side Patty

$3.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Rye

$2.00

Side Wheat

$2.00

Side White

$2.00

Ice Cream SandWitch

$6.00

Skillets

Hot in Hurr

$12.00

Chorizo, Grilled Jalapeno and Onion, Green Chili Salsa, Queso, Chopped Tomato

The Cardinal

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Red Pepper, Swiss

Fill Er Up

$13.00

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Pepper Jack

Slingers Party

$12.00

Sausage Patties, Beanless Chili, Cheddar, White Onion

Mary Moon

$12.00

Spinach, Mushroom, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Tomato, Feta

Paulies Pastrami Hash

$13.00

Pastrami, Onion, Red Pepper, Swiss

Cocktails

Adult Chocolate Milk

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Gringo in Paris

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Jules Mule

$7.00

Princeton Penknife

$7.00

Punch Drunk Rum

$7.00

Standard Issue

$8.00

Sweet Sarah

$9.00

The Dogg Father

$8.00

Beer

Bud Light DRFT

$4.00

Perrenial SS Blonde DRFT

$5.00

Sump Coffee Stout

$6.00

Virtue Cider DRFT

$5.00

Budweiser DRFT

$4.00

BTL Bud Light

$3.75

BTL Bud Select

$3.75

BTL Busch

$4.00

BTL Little Big Hop

$3.75

BTL Budweiser

$3.75

High Noon

$3.50

Wine

Cabernet- Glass

$7.00

Pinot Noir- Glass

$7.00

Chardonnay- Glass

$7.00

Sauv Blanc- Glass

$7.00

Moscato Di Asti- Glass

$7.00

Wycliffe Brut- Glass

$7.00

Cabernet- Bottle

$24.00

Pinot Noir- Bottle

$24.00

Chardonnay- Bottle

$24.00

Sauv Blanc- Bottle

$24.00

Moscato Di Asti- Bottle

$24.00

Wycliffe Brut- Bottle

$24.00

Vodka

Pine/Straw

$7.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

House Vodka

$6.00

Gin

Bellows (Rail Gin)

$6.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Cruzan Rum (House)

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Tequila

Espolon

$9.00

Juarez (Rail Tequila)

$6.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$8.00

Ezra Brooks (Rail Whiskey)

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Kentucky Coffee

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Scotch

Bellows (Rail Scotch)

$6.00

Dewars

$7.00

Glen Morangie

$9.00

Liqueur

St Brennans

$7.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Amaretto

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Early Bird Coffee

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Jarritos Bottle

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Family-owned breakfast and lunch restaurant offering event space at night.

6931 Gravois, Saint Louis, MO 63116

