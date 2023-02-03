Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hatchet Hall

2,595 Reviews

$$$

12517 W.Washington Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in Culver City / West Los Angeles, Hatchet Hall is a wood fire cookery with an emphasis on ingredients and old American techniques.

Location

12517 W.Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066

Directions

Gallery
Hatchet Hall image
Hatchet Hall image
Hatchet Hall image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tangaroa Fish Market
orange star4.5 • 32
12604 West Washington Boulavard Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
Hotcakes Bakes
orange star4.1 • 1,793
4119-4123 S Centinela Ave Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
Tut's Egyptian Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
12114 West Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
Rasselbock Los Angeles
orange star4.6 • 412
3817 Grand View Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
Little Fatty
orange star4.1 • 2,130
3809 Grand View Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
My Lai
orange star4.7 • 1,137
12222 Venice Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston