Hatfields Food Truck imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Hatfields Food Truck

1,414 Reviews

$$

16700 Lorain Ave

Cleveland, OH 44111

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Mobile Food Truck

Location

16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111

Directions

