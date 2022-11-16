Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

HATHORNE

2,320 Reviews

$$$

4708 Charlotte Ave

Nashville, TN 37209

Popular Items

WARM FOCACCIA
ROASTED GOLDEN BEETS
CRISPY GOAT CHEESE

HATHORNE 22

WARM FOCACCIA

$8.00

Butter Add House Ricotta-4

BERKSHIRE PORK RIBS

$17.00

Plum Glaze, Bee Pollen Furikake, Sour Vegetable Slaw (GF)

FALL SQUASH SALAD

$12.00

Shaved Candy Roaster Squash, Cippolini Onions, Shaved Fennel, Peach Pit Vinaigrette, Seeds (VG, GF)

CRISPY GOAT CHEESE

$16.00

Radish, Herbs, Honey Ferment Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

GRILLED BOK CHOY

$14.00

Gai-Lan, Spicy Habanada Aioli, Peanuts & Buckwheat (VG, GF, N)

ROASTED GOLDEN BEETS

$12.00

Tahini and Charred Green Onion Puree, Parmesan, Olive Oil Allergens: Dairy, Allium, Citrus

PORCINI AGNOLOTTI

$19.00

Nori, Thyme Cream, Dehydrated Elderberry (V)

FRITES

$7.00

Morita Chile Aioli Allergens: Egg, Allium, Nightshade

FRIED CHICKEN A LA SCHNITZEL

$32.00

Sweet Potatoes, Spinach, Lemon Vinaigrette Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Citrus, Allium

CHANTERELLES & FREEKEH

$34.00

White Chanterelles, Toasted Freekeh, Truffle & Almond “Cream”, Rosemary (VG)

HOUSEMADE RABBIT SAUSAGE

$39.00

Barley, Persimmon Mostarda, Purple Sauerkraut, Rabbit Broth

LENTIL CRUSTED REDFISH

$46.00

Sweet Potato Greens, Nectarine, Beurre Blanc (GF)

DRY AGED COULOTTE

$47.00

Delicata & Candy Roaster Squash, Squash Seeds, XO Sauce (GF, DF)

DESSERTS

BRIOCHE DONUTS

$10.00

Rotating Seasonal Accompaniments Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Eggs, Tree Nuts

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Love the Guest, Respect the Food

