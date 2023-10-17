Hattie Jane's Creamery Murfreesboro
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hattie Jane's Creamery is a Southern ice cream parlor scooping up craft ice cream made from Tennessee dairy as well as plant-based scoops, milkshakes, and ice cream floats.
Location
116 N Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37174
