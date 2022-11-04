  • Home
Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ - Hurst, Tx 480 Grapevine Hwy

No reviews yet

480 Grapevine Hwy

Hurst, TX 76054

TEXAS SMOKED BBQ

Slab of Pork Ribs

$36.99

Half Chicken Plate

$14.49

This smoked half chicken includes the dark and white meat.

Half Slab of Pork Ribs

$21.99

Dino Beef Rib

$54.99

Sometimes called "Dino-Ribs", our beef ribs are the meatiest beef ribs in Atlanta! This is the "Filet Mignon" of ribs! We rub the ribs with our special blend of seasonings and then slow-cook them over post oak wood with tender loving care. Served with 1 sides.

MEAT PLATES

1 meat plate

$15.99

2 meat plate

$20.99

3 meat plate

$24.99

4 meat plate

$30.99

Brisket Plate

$21.99

SANDWICHES

chopped brisket sandwich

$13.95

pulled pork sandwich

$9.95

sausage Sandwich

$10.99

By The Pound

1/2 Chicken

$8.00

Slab of pork ribs

$36.99+

Beef Brisket

$30.00+

Jalapeño cheddar sausage

$14.00+

Pulled Pork

$18.00+

SEAFOOD

Fried Catfish Plate

$17.99

comes with two catfish filets

Fried Shrimp Plate

$14.99

(8 Jumbo shrimp)

1 catfish filet

$5.95

3 shrimp

$4.50

Lobster tail with fries

$35.99

Delicious Deep fried lobster tail large Top seller

Crab Legs per cluster

$21.99

SIDES

Please choose 3 sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.50+

Cabbage

$5.50+

Cabbage is meatless

Collard Greens

$5.50+

Greens contains smoked turkey

Potato Salad

$5.50+

Baked Beans

$5.50+

Bakebeans contain pull pork

Veggie Plate

$15.50

Veggie plate comes with 3 sides of your choice

Extra sauce Packets

$0.50

DRINKS

Soda

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding Chocolate Swirl Cake

$4.50

Catering Sides

Catering Orders must be placed 48 HRS in Advanced

Man N' Cheese

$44.99+

Collard Greens

$44.99+

Potato Salad

$89.99+

Bakebeans

$89.99+

Cabbage

$89.99+

Catering By The Pound

1/2 Chicken

$8.00

Slab Of Pork Ribs

$36.99+

Half Slab of Pork Rib- Feeds 1-2 people Full Slab of Pork Rib-Feeds 3-5 people

Beef Brisket

$25.00+

Sausage

$14.00+

Pulled Pork

$18.00+

Whole Gumbo Pot

$300.00

VIP ROOM

VIP ROOM DEPOSITS

$100.00

Delivery Fee

$75.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

480 Grapevine Hwy, Hurst, TX 76054

Directions

