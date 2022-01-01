Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hattie's Hat

844 Reviews

$

5231 Ballard Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Order Again

Breakfast

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00

One Homemade Buttermilk Biscuit With Our House-made Sausage Gravy (Substitute Our Country Gravy To Make This Vegetarian)

Armando Wich

$11.00

English Muffin, Ham, Tomatoes, Spinach, Cheddar Cheese, Over Medium Egg and Cream Cheese

Audrey Scramble

$15.00

Two Eggs scrambled with Tomatoes, Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms and Cheddar Cheese served with Hash Browns and Toast

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.50

Two Homemade Buttermilk Biscuits With Our House-made Sausage Gravy (Substitute Our Country Gravy To Make This Vegetarian)

Breakfast Taco

$11.00

Two Eggs Scrambled, Hash Browns, Cheese, Paprika Add Bacon, Pork Or Veggie Sausage Patties 2.50

Chicken Fried Chicken Breakfast

$16.00

Two Eggs, Hash Browns And Toast With Our Signature Buttermilk Soaked And Breaded Chicken Breast With Country Gravy

Eggs & Hashbrowns

$12.00

Two Eggs, Hash Browns, And Toast

French Toast

$11.50

Two Batter-soaked Brioche Slices

Good Scramble

$15.00

Two Eggs scrambled with Bacon, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Chilies, Spinach and Cheddar Cheese served with Hash Browns and Toast

Hattie's Bennies

$16.00

Your Choice Of Meat Or Vegetable With Two Poached Eggs On An English Muffin. Served With Hattie's Hollandaise And Hash Browns.

Hotcakes

$11.50

Two Fluffy Buttermilk Cakes

Italian Scramble

$15.00

Two Eggs scrambled with Italian Chicken Sausage, Onions and Cheddar Cheese served with Hash Browns and Toast

Maggie's Scramble

$15.00

Two Eggs scrambled with Bacon, Fresh Spinach ad Cheddar Cheese served with Hash Browns and Toast

Max Wich

$10.50

Everything Bagel, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Over Medium Egg and Cream Cheese

Rice, Beans, & Eggs

$11.00

Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, And Two Eggs Topped With Pico De Gallo And Served With A Side Of Ranchero

Sammie

$12.00

Buttermilk Biscuit, Chicken Sausage, Over Medium Egg, Tomatoes, Spinach and Cheddar Cheese Covered in Country Gravy

Lunch

BALLARD BURGER

$15.50

Daily's Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Hattie's Pimento Cheese On A Sesame Seed Bun

BLT

$13.50

Daily's Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Whole Wheat

BLUE CHEESE BACON BURGER

$16.00

Daily's Bacon, Danish Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Sesame Seed Bun

BURGER

$14.00

Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion And Mayo On 100% Grass-fed, Pasture-raised Pacific Northwest Beef On A Sesame Seed Bun

DELUXE CHEESE BURGER

$15.00

Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayo on a Sesame Seed Bun

GROWN-UP GRILLED CHEESE

$13.50

Tillamook Cheddar, Swiss, Parmesan, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, Sourdough

HANGOVER BURGER

$17.00

Daily's Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Sesame Seed Bun

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$16.50

Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sesame Seed Bun

OL' CONS CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$16.00

Chicken Fried Chicken, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Daily's Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Sesame Seed Bun

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$12.00

Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Peperoncini, Pickles, Spinach, Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Toasted Wheat

Soups & Salads

Beet Salad

$10.00+

Arugula, Beets, Caramelized Walnuts, Goat Cheese and Orange Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.50+

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Lemon, Caesar Dressing

Chowder, Salad & Bread

$14.00

Your choice of Salad and a Cup of Smoked Salmon Chowder

Mixed Green Salad

$8.50+

Greens, Carrots and Croutons with your choice of Dressing (Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Balsamic, Orange Vinaigrette Or Oil And Vinegar)

Salmon Chowder

$6.00+

Made with our House Smoked Salmon

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Mushroom Stroganoff

Soup, Salad & Bread

$13.00

Your choice of Salad and a cup of Soup Mushroom Stroganoff

Breakfast & Lunch Sides

Avocado

$3.50

Bacon Side

$4.00

Bagel

$3.75

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Cajun Chicken Side

$6.00

Chicken Fried Chicken Side

$6.00

Chicken Sausage

$4.00

Chocolate Chips

$1.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Country Gravy Side

$3.00

Fries

$5.50+

Hattie's Fries with Tartar Sauce Regular Or Cajun Spiced

Grilled Chicken Side

$6.00

Ham Side

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$5.00

Hollandaise Side

$3.00

Mayo Side

One Egg Side

$2.00

One Hot Cake

$6.50

Ranch

Rice

$2.50

Sausage Gravy Side

$3.00

Sausage Side

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Tartar

Tater Tots

$7.00

Toast

$3.75

Two Eggs Side

$4.00

Veggie Sausage Side

$4.00

DESSERTS

Apple Pie

$7.00

Pumpkin

$7.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Longtime local cafe offers 3 meals a day plus drinks & live events in funky down-home digs. Thursday 3pm - 10pm Friday 12pm - 10pm Saturday 9am - 10pm Sunday 9am - 6pm Menu Preview @ www.hatties-hat.com

Website

Location

5231 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107

Directions

