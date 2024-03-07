Hau Tree & Sunset Provisions at Kaimana Beach Hotel 2863 Kalakaua Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Hau Tree, at Kaimana Beach Hotel, offers a beach-centric menu in a casual setting. Hau Tree serves daily beachside brunch, and culinary casual dinner offerings. Our open-air outdoor dining room features oceanfront views of Kaimana Beach under a canopy of hau trees.
Location
2863 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TBD... Hawaii - THANKSGIVING TO GO MENU AVAILABLE!
4.2 • 134
2885 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Honolulu
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurant