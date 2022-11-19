- Home
Haus Heidelberg
No reviews yet
630 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
Popular Items
Appetizers
Pretzel and Bratwurst
Locally made hand pulled pretzel and Traditional German Bratwurst. Served with German Brown Mustard and our homemade Curry Ketchup.
Pretzel and Other Sausages
Locally made hand pulled pretzel and choice of Sausage. Served with German Brown Mustard and our homemade Curry Ketchup.
Potato Pancakes
Pretzel Only
Sausage Sampler App
Soups & Salads
German Tomato Soup
Delicately spiced tomato soup, served with fresh cream and a shot of Gin.
Goulashsoup
Braised Beef, potatoes, and bell peppers in a thick Hungarian paprika spiced broth.
Heidelberg Chef Salad
A huge portion of our uniqe marinated cucumber, green bean, and carrot salad over a bed of lettuce with German Ham ans Swiis Cheese
Heidelberg House Salad
Cucumbers, Green Beans, and Carrots (marinated in homemade unique dressing) served over lettuce. A truly unique delight!
Lentil No Frank
Lentil Soup & Frank
Bowl of hearty thick lentil soup made with bacon, onions and potatoes with a link of frankfuter,
Steak Salad
Monthly Soup
Sausages
Bratwurst
Course ground pork and veal "The Old World Original"
Chicken Basil Bratwurst
Two Grilled medium course lightly smoked chicken sausages.
Hungarian Bratwurst
Two grilled medium course pork and beef sausages with a hint of paprika.
Kilometer Sausage
One large smoked Austrian-Hungarian sausage, has a bit of spice.
Knackwurst
Two medium course pork and beef sausages with a hint of garlic.
(Smoked) Bratwurst
Course ground beef and pork, delicately spiced and smoked for added flavor.
Nüremberger Bratwurst
Very tasty variety of the Bratwurst from the city of Nüremberg
Sausage Sampler Platters
5 Sausage halves, Chef's Choice
Wiener(Frankfurter) Sausage
The real frankfurter sausage made from beef and pork. Not your average hotdog.
Weisswurst
Finely ground mild veal sausage. 80% Veal and 20% Pork. Served grilled, but also available boiled. Bavarian sweet mustard available upon request.
Link Only
Banger Wurst(2 Link)
Signature Items
Wiener Schnitzel
The Granddaddy of them all. Actually originated in Vienna like the name suggests, but today Weiner Schnitzel is a mainstay all over Germany. Pork Cutlet lightly breaded served with a lemon garnish.
Jagerschnitzel
Boneless pork loin cutlet lightly breaded, then sauteed and topped with a generous amount of delicately spiced mushroom gravy.
Schnitzel Royale
Specially created for crazy King Ludwig. Boneless pork loin cutlet topped with sliced tomatoes and imported Dutch Gouda Cheese.
Cordon Rouge
Pork schnitzel topped with Westphalian Ham and Swiss Cheese
Zigeunerschnitzel
"Gypsy Schnitzel" Boneless pork loin cutlet breaded then sauteed & topped with a tangy tomato pepper gravy with garlic, onions, and pepperoncini. Robust in flavor not spicy
Schaschlik Schnitzel
Delicious variation of the Zigeunerschnitzel, but we add sweet curry and bacon.
Rouladen(Beef Rollups)
Thinly sliced beef stuffed with ground chuck, bacon, onion, brown mustard, a pickle. Rolled up then braised and served in its own tangy Rosemary brown gravy.
Sauerbraten
Served the Rhine region way with sweet and sour raisin gravy. Certified Angus beef, marinated for a week in a red wine, vinegar, sugar onions, and other spices. Then baked to tender perfection and served in its own sweet and sour gravy
Steak
11oz Prime USDA Black Angus Ribeye trimmed and cut in house, then grilled to perfection topped with a homemade herb butter.
Sampler For 1
A variety of 4 German specialties, usually including Rouladen, Jagerschnitzel, Sauerbraten, and Zigeunerschnitzel; as well as generous helpings of spätzle, roasted potates, red cabbage, wine kraut and 1 Heidelberg house salad
Sampler (For 2)
A variety of 4 German specialties, usually including Rouladen, Jagerschnitzel, Sauerbraten, and Zigeunerschnitzel; as well as generous helpings of spätzle, roasted potates, red cabbage, wine kraut and 2 Heidelberg house salad
Adult Tenders
Schnitzel Holstein
Cordon Blu
Meatlovers Spatzel
Schweinerbraten
Schnitzel "Carbonara"
Rinderragout
Sandwiches
Reuben
Thinly sliced premium Corned Beef and Swiss with Winekraut, homemade 1000 Island dressing, on thick Jewish Rye with mayo and brown mustard, grilled to perfection.
Pastrami Reuben
A Haus Heidelberg Original. Just like our great Ruben sandwich, but we grill tender Pastrami on thick rye with mayo, brown mustard and homemade 1000 island with melted smoked Gouda Cheese.
Schnitzel Sandwich
For the hearty appetite, pork loin pounded thin, lightly breaded and sauteed. Served on Pretzel Bun with Swiss, mayo, brown mustard and lettuce.
Ham & Swiss
Lean Cooked German Ham served with mayo, brown mustard, and lettuce on your choice of Jewish Rye or Authentic German Rye.
Burger
A German take on a the classic burger. Allbeef Frikadelle(mini meatloaf made with onion and breadcrumbs) on a Pretzel Bun, topped with Westphalian Ham, Swiss Cheese, mayo, brown mustard, onions, and lettuce.
Liver & Onion
Braunschweiger Liverwurst on German Rye, fresh onions, mayo, brown mustard, and lettuce.
Haus Heidelberg Sandwich
An "Old World" favorite: Authentic German cold cuts stacked on your choice of Jewish or German Rye with Swiss Cheese, mayo, brown mustard, and lettuce.
Sausage Sub
Bratwurst served with Kraut on a large German roll.
1/2 Reuben w/Soup
1/2 Pastrami w/Soup
1/2 Ham w/ Soup
1/2 Liver&Onion w/Soup
1/2 Haus Heidelberg w/Soup
1/2 Schnitzel Sand w/Soup
1/2 Cuke&Tom w/Soup
Cuke&Tomato
1/2 West Ham w/ Soup
1/2 Schnitzel Sand w/Side
Cuke&Tom W/Soup
Kids Menu
Sides
Bavarian Hot Potato Salad
Chunky potato pieces marinated in sauteed onions, bacon, beef broth, vinegar, and brown mustard. Tasty Southern German speciality.
Wine Kraut
Fresh Sauerkraut baked for 4 hours with bacon, onions, white wine, and spices; delicious and mild
Red Cabbage
Hand cut cabbage braised with apples, onions, and seasonings.
Roasted Potatoes
Potatoes roasted with bacon, onions and seasoned to perfection.
Spätzle
Homemade fluffy egg noodles, served with your choice of gravy.
Mashed Potatoes
Made the old fashioned was with butter and heavy cream. Delicious with or without gravy.
Potato Dumpling
A southern Germany staple with your choice of gravy.
Potato Pancake Side
French Fries
Applesauce Lg
Cucumber Salad
A side portion of our unique salad
Beansalad
A side portion of our unique salad
Sour Cream
Slice of German Rye
Extra Side of Gravy
Desserts
Bottled Beer
Bitburger Pilsner
Bitburger N/A
Bud Light
Coors Light
Erdinger
Franziskaner Hefeweiss
Grolsch
Konigs Pilsner
Heineken
Leipziger Gose
Reissdorf Kolsch
Sunner Kolsch
Bold Rock
Stiegl Raddler
Weihenstephaner (All)
Claustahler N/A
Warstiner
Paulaner N/A
Mustards
Miscellaneous Deli
Dressing
Edeka Bread Crumbs
Fritt Mini
Grapefruit Raddler
Grolsch
Heffe Weissbeir
Honiggurken
Klosterbrot
Korbinian
Landjager
Lemon Raddler
Lollipop
Pork Weiner
Reissdorf
Schinkenbrot
Sunner
TShirts
Underberg
Vitus
Wasa Crispbread
Wasa Sesame &
White Aspargus
Jam/Jelly
Zentis Plum
Apricot Preserve
Rosehip Preserve
Red Currant Jelly
Sour cherry Preserve
Quince Jelly
Forset Berry
Stauds Sour Cherry
Creamy Country Honey
Nutella
Breakfast Jam Wild Forest
Bluten Honig
Stauds Eldeberry
Breakfast Jam Rasberry
Breakfast Jam Strawberry
Breakfast Jam Blueberry
Breakfast Jam Cherry
Breakfast Jam
Tea/Coffee
Kamille Fenchel
Minze
Camomile
Green Tea
Earl Grey
Peppermint
Rasp/Pom
English Breakfast
Ricola
Camo/Lemongrass
Jacobs Decaf Lg
Dallmayr Prrodomo
Ingwer Lemon
Black Current
Fennel
Jacobs Reg Sm
Decaf Earl Grey
Berry/Hibiscus
Detox
Rosehip/Cherry
Lemon/Mint
Rosehip
Jacobs Lg
Dallmayr Decafep
Dallmayr Sm Decafe
Blackcurrant Burst
Canned Fish
Tomate Mozzarella
Bratmakrelenfilets
In Pefeffer Creme
Filetierte Batheringe
Champignon Creme
Toskqna Art
Skyr Sauce
Tomate & Curry
Eier-senf-creme
Paprika Creme
Rillettes De Saumon
Smoked Oysters
Larsen Tomate
Sardinen Pur
Tomaten Creme
Sahniger Meerrettich
Dill Krauter Creme
Tomate Burgunder Art
Tomaten Creme
Balkan Art
Norden Herring
Zarten Tom Curry
Chocolates
Milka Biscut
Carsten Edel Marzipan
Scho-ka-kola
Nippon
Carsten Sm Marzi
Rum &walnuts
Lindt Cognac
Bounty
Mars
Toffifay
Dusted Truffles
Champagne Truffles
Milka Haselnuss
Milka Alpenmlch
Bueno Mini Bag
Schokolade
Bueno 4 Pack
Choco Pineapple
Toffiary 12 Pc
Rum Balls Edeka
Kinder Egg
Ritter Sports
Edel-Vollmilck
Cocoa Mousse
Ganze Mandel
Nuss Splitter
Alpenmilch
Honig Salz
Milk Choco Praline Nugat
Marzipan
Pfefferminz
Strawberry Yogart
Knusperflakes
Butter Biscuit
Joghurt
Orange Almond
Weise-Voll-Nuss
Voll-Nuss
KakaoKlasse
Traben-Nuss
Praline
Honey Sea Salt
Mini Hazelnut
Mini Cornflake
Mini Butter Biscuit
Kraut/Cabbage
Pickles
Ketchup
Sodas
Cakes/Sweets
Jamica Rum Cake
Prinzen Rol!e
Amaretto Cake
Strawberry Waffer
Lemon Waffer
Kaiserschmarn
Rasp Chewies
Lemon/Rasp Chewie
Gelatine
Kase Shane Creme
Cappuccino Cake
Rum Stollen
Butterstollen
Marzipanstollen
Mini Marzipan Stollen
Christ-Stollen
ButterAlmond stollen
Pfeffernusse
Vinegars/Maggi
Body Care
Sport
Energy
Power
Cool
Black & White
Pure Invisible
Invisible Power
Sport Double Power
Mystic Moments Bali Kiss
Menergy
Winter Edition
Intensive
Care & Starfruit
Creme Smooth
Protct & Moisture
Rock Salts Nivea
Cool Kick
Nivea Deo Milk
Dove Hibiscus
Dove Coconut Jasmine
Nivea Cream
Badedas
Deli Beers
Potatoes/Dumplings
Dry Seasonings
KuchenKrauter
Wurzige Gartenkrauter
Kartoffelsalat
Italian Herbs
ZwiebelKrauter
Nudelsalat
Garlic Garden Herbs
7 Garden Herbs
3 Pepper Sauce
Jager Sauce
Bolognese
Sauerbraten
Broccoli Soup
Asparagus Soup Maggi
Bourbon Vanilla
Whip It
Vanilla Pudding
Vggie Broth
Dill Herbs
Sosse Schweinebraten
Sossa Hollandaise
Lemon Butter
Spargel Soup
Buchstaben Suppe
Noodle Soup
Dumpling Soup
Spargel Cup
Dill Sauce
Gulasch
Zitrone Oil
Yeast
Vanilla Sugar
Curry
Kartoffel Soup
Rahmsauce
Spatzle/Noodles
Candys
Christmas
N/A Beverages
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coca-Cola
Coffee
Diet Coke
Fanta
Hot Tea
Kids Drink
Lemonade
Milk
Mr. Pibb
Root Beer
Sparkling Water Bottle
Mezzo Mix
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Vita Maltz(Kids Beer)
Water
Almdudler
Red Wine
White Wine
Joel Gott Chard
William Hill Chard
LaTorretta Pinot Grigio
Blue Reisling (Crisp)
Blue Reisling (Sweet)
Bex Reisling
St Urban Hof
Gewurztraminer
Singing Veltliner
Liebfraumilch
Prosecco
Mertes Spatlesse
Pannonica Blend
Sorentina
Zeller Katz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Open since 1994 cooking the finest European and Bavarian specialties, our chef is excited to present to you and all our guests authentic German cuisine exactly the way you would find them in Germany. Our caring and committed staff make sure you have a fantastic experience with us.
630 Greenville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28792