Haus Heidelberg

Popular Items

Spätzle
Pretzel Only
Heidelberg House Salad

Appetizers

Pretzel and Bratwurst

$9.95

Locally made hand pulled pretzel and Traditional German Bratwurst. Served with German Brown Mustard and our homemade Curry Ketchup.

Pretzel and Other Sausages

$9.95

Locally made hand pulled pretzel and choice of Sausage. Served with German Brown Mustard and our homemade Curry Ketchup.

Potato Pancakes

$9.50

Pretzel Only

$6.50

Sausage Sampler App

$11.00

Soups & Salads

German Tomato Soup

$5.95+

Delicately spiced tomato soup, served with fresh cream and a shot of Gin.

Goulashsoup

$6.50+

Braised Beef, potatoes, and bell peppers in a thick Hungarian paprika spiced broth.

Heidelberg Chef Salad

$14.95

A huge portion of our uniqe marinated cucumber, green bean, and carrot salad over a bed of lettuce with German Ham ans Swiis Cheese

Heidelberg House Salad

$9.25+

Cucumbers, Green Beans, and Carrots (marinated in homemade unique dressing) served over lettuce. A truly unique delight!

Lentil No Frank

$4.95+

Lentil Soup & Frank

$7.95+

Bowl of hearty thick lentil soup made with bacon, onions and potatoes with a link of frankfuter,

Steak Salad

$27.50

Monthly Soup

$5.50+

Sausages

Bratwurst

$16.25+

Course ground pork and veal "The Old World Original"

Chicken Basil Bratwurst

$16.25+

Two Grilled medium course lightly smoked chicken sausages.

Hungarian Bratwurst

$16.25+

Two grilled medium course pork and beef sausages with a hint of paprika.

Kilometer Sausage

$16.00

One large smoked Austrian-Hungarian sausage, has a bit of spice.

Knackwurst

$16.25+

Two medium course pork and beef sausages with a hint of garlic.

(Smoked) Bratwurst

$16.25+

Course ground beef and pork, delicately spiced and smoked for added flavor.

Nüremberger Bratwurst

$14.95+

Very tasty variety of the Bratwurst from the city of Nüremberg

Sausage Sampler Platters

$16.50

5 Sausage halves, Chef's Choice

Wiener(Frankfurter) Sausage

$13.95+

The real frankfurter sausage made from beef and pork. Not your average hotdog.

Weisswurst

$16.75+

Finely ground mild veal sausage. 80% Veal and 20% Pork. Served grilled, but also available boiled. Bavarian sweet mustard available upon request.

Link Only

Banger Wurst(2 Link)

$13.50

Signature Items

Wiener Schnitzel

$20.75

The Granddaddy of them all. Actually originated in Vienna like the name suggests, but today Weiner Schnitzel is a mainstay all over Germany. Pork Cutlet lightly breaded served with a lemon garnish.

Jagerschnitzel

$22.95

Boneless pork loin cutlet lightly breaded, then sauteed and topped with a generous amount of delicately spiced mushroom gravy.

Schnitzel Royale

$22.95

Specially created for crazy King Ludwig. Boneless pork loin cutlet topped with sliced tomatoes and imported Dutch Gouda Cheese.

Cordon Rouge

$23.75

Pork schnitzel topped with Westphalian Ham and Swiss Cheese

Zigeunerschnitzel

$22.95

"Gypsy Schnitzel" Boneless pork loin cutlet breaded then sauteed & topped with a tangy tomato pepper gravy with garlic, onions, and pepperoncini. Robust in flavor not spicy

Schaschlik Schnitzel

$22.95

Delicious variation of the Zigeunerschnitzel, but we add sweet curry and bacon.

Rouladen(Beef Rollups)

$23.50

Thinly sliced beef stuffed with ground chuck, bacon, onion, brown mustard, a pickle. Rolled up then braised and served in its own tangy Rosemary brown gravy.

Sauerbraten

$27.50

Served the Rhine region way with sweet and sour raisin gravy. Certified Angus beef, marinated for a week in a red wine, vinegar, sugar onions, and other spices. Then baked to tender perfection and served in its own sweet and sour gravy

Steak

$31.75

11oz Prime USDA Black Angus Ribeye trimmed and cut in house, then grilled to perfection topped with a homemade herb butter.

Sampler For 1

$22.95

A variety of 4 German specialties, usually including Rouladen, Jagerschnitzel, Sauerbraten, and Zigeunerschnitzel; as well as generous helpings of spätzle, roasted potates, red cabbage, wine kraut and 1 Heidelberg house salad

Sampler (For 2)

$44.25

A variety of 4 German specialties, usually including Rouladen, Jagerschnitzel, Sauerbraten, and Zigeunerschnitzel; as well as generous helpings of spätzle, roasted potates, red cabbage, wine kraut and 2 Heidelberg house salad

Adult Tenders

$12.50

Schnitzel Holstein

$23.95

Cordon Blu

$23.75

Meatlovers Spatzel

$20.75

Schweinerbraten

$16.95Out of stock

Schnitzel "Carbonara"

$14.75

Rinderragout

$16.95

Sandwiches

Reuben

$14.95

Thinly sliced premium Corned Beef and Swiss with Winekraut, homemade 1000 Island dressing, on thick Jewish Rye with mayo and brown mustard, grilled to perfection.

Pastrami Reuben

$14.95Out of stock

A Haus Heidelberg Original. Just like our great Ruben sandwich, but we grill tender Pastrami on thick rye with mayo, brown mustard and homemade 1000 island with melted smoked Gouda Cheese.

Schnitzel Sandwich

$13.75

For the hearty appetite, pork loin pounded thin, lightly breaded and sauteed. Served on Pretzel Bun with Swiss, mayo, brown mustard and lettuce.

Ham & Swiss

$11.50

Lean Cooked German Ham served with mayo, brown mustard, and lettuce on your choice of Jewish Rye or Authentic German Rye.

Burger

$12.50

A German take on a the classic burger. Allbeef Frikadelle(mini meatloaf made with onion and breadcrumbs) on a Pretzel Bun, topped with Westphalian Ham, Swiss Cheese, mayo, brown mustard, onions, and lettuce.

Liver & Onion

$11.50

Braunschweiger Liverwurst on German Rye, fresh onions, mayo, brown mustard, and lettuce.

Haus Heidelberg Sandwich

$12.50

An "Old World" favorite: Authentic German cold cuts stacked on your choice of Jewish or German Rye with Swiss Cheese, mayo, brown mustard, and lettuce.

Sausage Sub

$12.50

Bratwurst served with Kraut on a large German roll.

1/2 Reuben w/Soup

$10.95

1/2 Pastrami w/Soup

$10.95

1/2 Ham w/ Soup

$10.95

1/2 Liver&Onion w/Soup

$10.95

1/2 Haus Heidelberg w/Soup

$10.95

1/2 Schnitzel Sand w/Soup

$11.95

1/2 Cuke&Tom w/Soup

$10.95

Cuke&Tomato

$10.25

1/2 West Ham w/ Soup

$10.95

1/2 Schnitzel Sand w/Side

$11.95

Cuke&Tom W/Soup

$13.95

Vegetarian

Kasespatzle

$14.50

Vegetarian Plate

$14.50

Cuke & Tom w/ Tom Soup

$13.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Weiner Schnitzel

$6.95

Kids Jagerschnitzel

$8.50

Kids Zigeuner

$8.50

Kids Frankfuter(Hot Dog)

$5.95

Kids Bratwurst

$6.95

Kids Smoked Brat

$6.95

Kids Weisswurst

$7.50

Kids Kanckwurst

$7.50

Sides

Bavarian Hot Potato Salad

$5.50

Chunky potato pieces marinated in sauteed onions, bacon, beef broth, vinegar, and brown mustard. Tasty Southern German speciality.

Wine Kraut

$5.50

Fresh Sauerkraut baked for 4 hours with bacon, onions, white wine, and spices; delicious and mild

Red Cabbage

$5.50

Hand cut cabbage braised with apples, onions, and seasonings.

Roasted Potatoes

$5.50

Potatoes roasted with bacon, onions and seasoned to perfection.

Spätzle

$5.50

Homemade fluffy egg noodles, served with your choice of gravy.

Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

Made the old fashioned was with butter and heavy cream. Delicious with or without gravy.

Potato Dumpling

$5.50

A southern Germany staple with your choice of gravy.

Potato Pancake Side

$4.00

French Fries

$4.50

Applesauce Lg

$3.95

Cucumber Salad

$5.50

A side portion of our unique salad

Beansalad

$5.50

A side portion of our unique salad

Sour Cream

$1.50

Slice of German Rye

$2.50

Extra Side of Gravy

$2.50

Desserts

Helge's Apple Strudle

$8.95

Birthday Strudle

TOGO Strudle

$5.95

Black Forest

$7.95

Birthday Black Forest

Pfirsisch Melba

$8.95

Birthday Melba

Eiskaffee

$6.95

Birthday Eiskaffe

Bowl Ice Cream (1 Scoop)

$2.00

Bowl Ice Cream (2 Scoops)

$3.50

Bowl Ice Cream (3 Scoops)

$5.00

Peach Strudle

$7.95

Bottled Beer

Bitburger Pilsner

$6.00

Bitburger N/A

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Erdinger

$6.50

Franziskaner Hefeweiss

$6.00

Grolsch

$6.50

Konigs Pilsner

$6.50

Heineken

$5.00

Leipziger Gose

$9.00

Reissdorf Kolsch

$9.00

Sunner Kolsch

$9.00

Bold Rock

$6.00

Stiegl Raddler

$7.00

Weihenstephaner (All)

$9.00

Claustahler N/A

$5.00

Warstiner

$6.00

Paulaner N/A

$6.00

Draft Beer

11oz

$5.75

17oz

$7.00

34oz

$13.00

Beer Flight

$9.00

Mustards

Lowensenf(Tube)

$4.25

mittelscharf

$6.99

Lowensenf Med Lg

$6.79

Handlmaier

$4.59

Lowensenf Extra Hot Lg

$6.99

Handlmaier Lg

$6.29

Miscellaneous Deli

Dressing

$8.95

Edeka Bread Crumbs

$6.29

Fritt Mini

$1.99

Grapefruit Raddler

$3.75

Grolsch

$3.50

Heffe Weissbeir

$4.25

Honiggurken

$4.95

Klosterbrot

$6.99

Korbinian

$4.25

Landjager

$5.99

Lemon Raddler

$3.75

Lollipop

$1.25

Pork Weiner

$11.99

Reissdorf

$4.25

Schinkenbrot

$6.99

Sunner

$4.25

TShirts

$19.50

Underberg

$4.50

Vitus

$4.25

Wasa Crispbread

$7.69

Wasa Sesame &

$7.69

White Aspargus

$4.95

Jam/Jelly

Zentis Plum

$7.49

Apricot Preserve

$5.75

Rosehip Preserve

$5.75

Red Currant Jelly

$5.75

Sour cherry Preserve

$5.75

Quince Jelly

$5.50

Forset Berry

$6.50

Stauds Sour Cherry

$8.99

Creamy Country Honey

$14.99

Nutella

$6.99

Breakfast Jam Wild Forest

$4.19

Bluten Honig

$15.79

Stauds Eldeberry

$8.99

Breakfast Jam Rasberry

$4.19

Breakfast Jam Strawberry

$4.19

Breakfast Jam Blueberry

$4.19

Breakfast Jam Cherry

$4.19

Breakfast Jam

$4.19

Tea/Coffee

Kamille Fenchel

$4.50

Minze

$4.50

Camomile

$4.59

Green Tea

$4.59

Earl Grey

$5.49

Peppermint

$5.49

Rasp/Pom

$6.99

English Breakfast

$6.99

Ricola

$12.99

Camo/Lemongrass

$6.99

Jacobs Decaf Lg

$14.25

Dallmayr Prrodomo

$22.79

Ingwer Lemon

$4.59

Black Current

$4.59

Fennel

$6.49

Jacobs Reg Sm

$6.99

Decaf Earl Grey

$6.99

Berry/Hibiscus

$6.99

Detox

$6.99

Rosehip/Cherry

$6.99

Lemon/Mint

$6.99

Rosehip

$5.29

Jacobs Lg

$13.79

Dallmayr Decafep

$22.50

Dallmayr Sm Decafe

$11.79

Blackcurrant Burst

$6.99

Canned Fish

Tomate Mozzarella

$4.50

Bratmakrelenfilets

$8.50

In Pefeffer Creme

$6.99

Filetierte Batheringe

$10.49

Champignon Creme

$4.50

Toskqna Art

$4.50

Skyr Sauce

$4.50

Tomate & Curry

$4.50

Eier-senf-creme

$4.50

Paprika Creme

$4.50

Rillettes De Saumon

$9.99

Smoked Oysters

$4.59

Larsen Tomate

$7.49

Sardinen Pur

$3.75

Tomaten Creme

$4.50

Sahniger Meerrettich

$4.50

Dill Krauter Creme

$4.50

Tomate Burgunder Art

$4.50

Tomaten Creme

$6.99

Balkan Art

$4.50

Norden Herring

$7.99

Zarten Tom Curry

$5.99

Chocolates

Milka Biscut

$5.25

Carsten Edel Marzipan

$10.79

Scho-ka-kola

$8.99

Nippon

$6.29

Carsten Sm Marzi

$7.79

Rum &walnuts

$3.59

Lindt Cognac

$8.19

Bounty

$1.99

Mars

$8.79

Toffifay

$2.99

Dusted Truffles

$7.99

Champagne Truffles

$7.99

Milka Haselnuss

$2.69

Milka Alpenmlch

$2.69

Bueno Mini Bag

$10.19

Schokolade

$7.79

Bueno 4 Pack

$4.19

Choco Pineapple

$5.79

Toffiary 12 Pc

$6.19

Rum Balls Edeka

$5.59

Kinder Egg

$3.79

Ritter Sports

Edel-Vollmilck

$4.09

Cocoa Mousse

$4.09

Ganze Mandel

$4.09

Nuss Splitter

$4.09

Alpenmilch

$4.09

Honig Salz

$4.09

Milk Choco Praline Nugat

$4.09

Marzipan

$4.09

Pfefferminz

$4.09

Strawberry Yogart

$4.09

Knusperflakes

$4.09

Butter Biscuit

$4.09

Joghurt

$4.09

Orange Almond

$4.09

Weise-Voll-Nuss

$4.09

Voll-Nuss

$4.09

KakaoKlasse

$4.09

Traben-Nuss

$4.09

Praline

$4.09

Honey Sea Salt

$4.09

Mini Hazelnut

$2.79

Mini Cornflake

$2.79

Mini Butter Biscuit

$2.79

Kraut/Cabbage

Red Cabbage Big

$5.99

Red Cabbage W/appple

$5.99Out of stock

Red Cabbage Small

$4.99

Barrel Sauerkraut

$5.99

Weinkraut

$4.99

Edeka Red Cabbage

$5.99

Barrel Kraut

$4.59

Mildessa Mild

$5.89

Mildessa Apfelrotkohl

$5.99

Khune Rotkohl

$5.99

Kale

$5.99

Kuhne Apfel-Rotkohl

$5.25

Pickles

Gurken Ungarische Art

$7.99

Mini Cherkins

$3.85

Cornichons

$6.19

Pickled Gherkins

$4.59

Garlic Barrel Pickles

$5.99

Senf-Gurken

$6.19

Knax Scharf-Wurzig

$6.19

Sliced Beets

$3.95

Knax Knackig-wurzig

$6.29

Gewurzgurken

$8.19

Salz-Dill

$8.10

Ketchup

Hela Curry Hot

$6.49

Schaschlik

$6.49

Steak Sauce

$4.59

Hela Curry Delikat

$6.49

Hela Extra Hot Curry

$6.49

Hela Knoblauch

$6.49

Sodas

Vita Malz

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.29

Mezzo Mix

$3.29

Almdudler

$2.99

Gerolsteiner Sparkling

$3.75

Ultra Mango

$2.49

Ultra Passion Punch

$2.49

Hell Energy

$2.49

Cakes/Sweets

Jamica Rum Cake

$10.29

Prinzen Rol!e

$8.49

Amaretto Cake

$10.29

Strawberry Waffer

$4.79

Lemon Waffer

$4.79

Kaiserschmarn

$4.50

Rasp Chewies

$7.29

Lemon/Rasp Chewie

$7.29

Gelatine

$5.59

Kase Shane Creme

$5.19

Cappuccino Cake

$10.29

Rum Stollen

$18.79

Butterstollen

$14.79

Marzipanstollen

$11.79

Mini Marzipan Stollen

$7.49

Christ-Stollen

$18.79

ButterAlmond stollen

$18.79

Pfeffernusse

$3.79

Vinegars/Maggi

Wurze

$22.50

M Seasoning Big

$13.99

M Seasoning Small

$8.29

Vitasur

$7.99

Milde Walnuss

$3.79

Gurken Aufguss

$7.99

Surol7

$6.79

Surigg Essig

$4.99

Einmach

$6.49

M Seasoning Med

$11.49

Salatwurze

$3.99

Noodles

Mini Lasagne

$4.25

Bavarian Style

$6.29

Hofbauer

$6.29

Body Care

Sport

$4.99

Energy

$4.99

Power

$4.50

Cool

Black & White

$4.99

Pure Invisible

$4.99

Invisible Power

$4.99

Sport Double Power

$3.99

Mystic Moments Bali Kiss

$4.99

Menergy

$4.50

Winter Edition

$5.25

Intensive

$5.99

Care & Starfruit

$4.99

Creme Smooth

$4.50

Protct & Moisture

$9.99

Rock Salts Nivea

$6.99

Cool Kick

$6.99

Nivea Deo Milk

$6.99

Dove Hibiscus

$4.79

Dove Coconut Jasmine

$4.79

Nivea Cream

$3.99

Badedas

$16.99

Deli Beers

Grapefruit 4 Pack

$14.50

Lemon 4 Pack

$14.50

Bitburger NA

$3.25

Bitburger NA 6 Pack

$12.25

Paulaner NA

$3.25

Paulaner NA 6 Pack

$12.25

Franziskaner 6 Pack

$13.99

Potatoes/Dumplings

Kartoffel Knodel 6 Halb

$6.49

Maggi Kartoffel Knodel

$9.89

Mini Knodel

$8.99

Rohe Kartoffel Knodel

$8.49

Bread Dumpling

$8.99

Egg Noodle

$7.49

Dry Seasonings

KuchenKrauter

$5.89

Wurzige Gartenkrauter

$5.89

Kartoffelsalat

$5.89

Italian Herbs

$5.89

ZwiebelKrauter

$5.89

Nudelsalat

$5.39

Garlic Garden Herbs

$5.89

7 Garden Herbs

$5.89

3 Pepper Sauce

$5.19

Jager Sauce

$5.19

Bolognese

$4.95

Sauerbraten

$5.19

Broccoli Soup

$5.59

Asparagus Soup Maggi

$5.39

Bourbon Vanilla

$3.95

Whip It

$1.99

Vanilla Pudding

$4.25

Vggie Broth

$3.99

Dill Herbs

$5.89

Sosse Schweinebraten

$6.79

Sossa Hollandaise

$6.79

Lemon Butter

$5.29

Spargel Soup

$5.59

Buchstaben Suppe

$3.79

Noodle Soup

$3.89

Dumpling Soup

$3.79

Spargel Cup

$5.19

Dill Sauce

$5.29

Gulasch

$4.55

Zitrone Oil

$4.09

Yeast

$5.19

Vanilla Sugar

$5.49

Curry

$4.50

Kartoffel Soup

$4.99

Rahmsauce

$4.99

Spatzle/Noodles

Bechtle/ Hofbauer Spat

$6.99

Mini-Lasagne Egg Noodle

$7.25

Farmer Spaetzle

$6.99

Black Forest Spat

$6.99

Spag

$4.79

Fusilli

$6.79

Veggies

Beet Salad

$3.79

Bohnen (Bean) Salad

$5.29

Karotten Salat

$5.49

White Asparagus

$7.99

Honey

Summer Flower Small

$13.25

Candys

Katzen Fotchen

$4.49

Salzige Heringe

$4.59

Tropical Fruit

$4.29

Pfirsiche

$4.50

Kinder Egg

$3.79

Cherries

$4.79

Milka Coca

$2.59

Vampire

$4.50

Berries

$4.50

Crazy Python

$4.50

Lemon Waffer

$2.49

Christmas

Wawi Santa

$5.79

Asbach Brandy Filled Squares

$29.99

Asbach Bottles

$13.49

Asbach Pralinen Bottle

$15.19

Mini Cake Orange Liqueru

$10.29

Asbach Assort

$17.49

Mini Liqueru Rum

$10.29

Dominios

$4.79

Lebkuchen

$7.39

Schulnder pfeffernusse

$4.79

N/A Beverages

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.45

Apple Juice

$2.45

Arnold Palmer

$2.45

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.45

Coca-Cola

$2.45

Coffee

$2.45

Diet Coke

$2.45

Fanta

$4.25

Hot Tea

$2.45

Kids Drink

$1.75

Lemonade

$2.45

Milk

$2.45

Mr. Pibb

$2.45

Root Beer

$2.45

Sparkling Water Bottle

$5.25

Mezzo Mix

$4.00

Sprite

$2.45

Sweet Tea

$2.45

Unsweet Tea

$2.45

Vita Maltz(Kids Beer)

$3.50

Water

Almdudler

$3.99

Red Wine

Affentaler Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Pillars Hercules

$10.00+

Astica Malbec

$8.00+

Castle Rock Zinfandel

$8.00+

Shelton Cab Franc

$8.00+

Mertes Dornfelder

$10.00+

Mondovi Cab

$8.00

Rose

$12.00+

White Wine

Joel Gott Chard

$9.00+

William Hill Chard

$10.00+

LaTorretta Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Blue Reisling (Crisp)

$8.00+

Blue Reisling (Sweet)

$10.00+

Bex Reisling

$8.00+

St Urban Hof

$12.00+

Gewurztraminer

$9.00+

Singing Veltliner

$10.00+

Liebfraumilch

$7.00+

Prosecco

$9.00

Mertes Spatlesse

$10.00+

Pannonica Blend

$10.00+

Sorentina

$15.00

Zeller Katz

$10.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open since 1994 cooking the finest European and Bavarian specialties, our chef is excited to present to you and all our guests authentic German cuisine exactly the way you would find them in Germany. Our caring and committed staff make sure you have a fantastic experience with us.

Location

630 Greenville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Directions

Gallery
Haus Heidelberg image

