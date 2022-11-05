Haus Lounge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Delicious Food & Good Fun!
Location
18 S J STREET, Lake Worth, FL 33460
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Monka's Beer and Burger Bar - 921 Lake Ave.
No Reviews
921 Lake Ave. Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurant
Neptune Fish Market - 531 North Dixie Highway
No Reviews
531 North Dixie Highway Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lake Worth
Benny's On The Beach - 10 S Ocean Blvd
4.3 • 5,372
10 S Ocean Blvd Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurant