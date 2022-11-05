Restaurant header imageView gallery

Haus Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

18 S J STREET

Lake Worth, FL 33460

Order Again

Build Your Own

Haus Wrap

$9.25

Full Haus Salad

$9.25

Full Haus Bowl

$9.25

Half Haus Salad

$5.25

Half Haus Bowl

$5.25

Appetizers

Acai Bowl

$8.95

Acai with a tasty blend of Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Peanut Butter, Granola, Coconut, & Honey

Smoothie Bowl

$8.50

Smoothie (No Tops & Bottoms)

$6.50

Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

French Toast Sticks (5)

$5.99

Jalapeño Poppers (4)

$7.00

Breaded Zucchini Sticks (6)

$7.00

Fried Okra (6)

$6.00

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Corn Nuggets

$6.00

Mac & Cheese Bites (5)

$7.00

Mozzerella Sticks (4)

$7.00

Breakfast

Bagel

$1.95

Croissant

$2.25

Toast N' Spread

$1.95

Bagel Sandwich

$5.25

Croissant Sandwich

$6.25

Avocado Bowl

$5.95

Avocado Toast

$6.45

Egg Wrap

$7.25

Breakfast Quesadilla

$7.25

Sides

Soup

$2.95

Haus Salad

$2.95

Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion

Fruit Salad

$2.95

Bananas, Strawberries, Blueberries, Granola, & Coconut Honey

Chips

$1.50

Entrees

SouthWest

$9.25

Black Bean Burger, Corn, Onion. Jalapeno Peppers, Red Peppers, Topped with Spicy Ranch and Pepper Jack Cheese on top of Lettuce or Rice.

Eat Your Veggies

$9.25

Roasted seasonal Veggies, Veggie Burger, Vegan Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette on top of Lettuce or Rice.

Full Haus

$10.25

Chicken, Vegan Chili, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Red Peppers, Bacon, Sour Cream & Avocado Atop Rice and Spring Mix. Served with a Tortilla wrap on the side.

Messy Haus

$9.25

Our take on Sloppy Joes. 2 sandwiches served on a Burger bun. Don’t Judge them because they’re Vegan I promise you’ll love em!

NacHOES

$8.25

Chicken, Jalapenos, Shredded and Melted cheese’s, Tomato's, Onions, Guacamole, and Sour cream on top of a bed of Tortilla Chips

Gaesadilla

$8.25

Quesadilla w/ Shredded Seasoned Chicken, Cheese and Spicy Ranch Grilled between a 12-inch Tortilla.

Lunch

L.G.B.T.

$9.25

Give me a BLT, but make it Queer! Lettuce, Guacamole, Bacon, and Tomato on Toast. All Combos Served with Choice of Chips, Side Salad, Soup, and a can of soda .

Wicked Wich’ of the SouthWEST

$9.25

Black Bean Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sauted Peppers and Onions, Corn and Avocado on a Burger Bun. All Combos Served with Choice of Chips, Side Salad, Soup, and a can of soda

Grilled Cheeses, Mary and Joseph

$9.25

Gooey Goodness!! Our Grilled Cheese is made with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses with Tomatoes and Bacon. All Combos Served with Choice of Chips, Side Salad, Soup, and a can of soda

Spicey Veggie DeluXXX

$9.25

Lettuce Tomato Onion on a Sandwich Bun topped with Siracha Mayo. All Combos Served with Choice of Chips, Side Salad, Soup, and a can of soda

Tuna Melt

$9.25

Our HAUSmade Tuna Salad on a bagel with Sliced Tomatos and Mozzerella Cheese toasted to Perfection. All Combos Served with Choice of Chips, Side Salad, Soup, and a can of soda

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.25

Our HAUSmade buffalo chicken, with Romaine Lettuce, Blue Cheese Dressing, & Onions on a 12inch Tortilla All Combos Served with Choice of Chips, Side Salad, Soup, and a can of soda

Falafel BBQ Sandwich

$9.25

Vegan Falafel Smothered in our HAUSmade BBQ Sauce, Onions, Jalapenos and cheddar cheese on a Burger Bun. All Combos Served with Choice of Chips, Side Salad, Soup, and a can of soda.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.25

Grilled Shredded Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese drizzled in Cesar's White Dressing in a 12inch Tortilla All Combos Served with Choice of Chips, Side Salad, Soup, and a can of soda

Hummus Plate

$9.25

Our Famous HAUSmade Hummus Served with Carrots, Celery, Crackers and Peppers for dipping. All Combos Served with Choice of Chips, Side Salad, Soup, and a can of soda

Liquor

Lemon Drops

$6.00

Cherry Bombs

$6.00

Wine

Premium Wine

$9.00

Haus Wine

$7.00

Pop

Coca-Cola

$1.25

Coco-Rico

$1.25

Cream Soda

$1.25

Diet Jupiña

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Mountain Dew

$1.25

Root Beer

$1.25

Specialty

Coconut Water

$1.95

Aloe Vera

$2.95

Flavored Water

$1.95

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$1.95

Cafe

Cold Brew (Small)

$2.95

Cold Brew (Large)

$3.50

Iced Coffee (Small)

$2.25

Iced Coffee (Large)

$2.95

Iced Latte (Small)

$2.95

Iced Latte (Large)

$3.95

Iced Tea (Small)

$2.25

Iced Tea (Large)

$2.95

Tea Latte (Small)

$2.95

Tea Latte (Large)

$3.95

Coffee (10 Oz)

$1.95

Coffee (16 Oz)

$2.95

Coffee (20 Oz)

$3.50

Capuccino (10 Oz)

$1.95

Capuccino (16 Oz)

$2.95

Capuccino (20 Oz)

$3.95

Latte (10 Oz)

$1.95

Expresso, Foam, Milk

Latte (16 Oz)

$2.95

Expresso, Foam, Milk

Latte (20 Oz)

$3.95

Expresso, Foam, Milk

Tea (10 Oz)

$1.95

Tea (16 Oz)

$2.95

Tea (20 Oz)

$3.95

Machiatto (10 Oz)

$1.95

Espresso, Foam, Flavor

Machiatto (16 Oz)

$2.95

Espresso, Foam, Flavor

Machiatto (20 Oz)

$3.95

Espresso, Foam, Flavor

Tea Latte (10 Oz)

$1.95

Tea Latte (16 Oz)

$2.95

Tea Latte (20 Oz)

$3.95

Espresso

$2.25

Doppio

$2.95

Poppio con Panna

$3.25

Espresso, Flavor, & Whipped Cream

Smoothie (Small)

$6.50

Smoothie (Large)

$8.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Food & Good Fun!

Location

18 S J STREET, Lake Worth, FL 33460

Directions

