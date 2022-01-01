Restaurant header imageView gallery
Hot Dogs

Undress Dog

$8.00

Polish

$10.00

All Day Breakfast Dog

$12.00

Gold Standard

$12.00

Hangover Dog

$12.00

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Avo Dog

$10.00

Buffalo Foot Long Dog

$15.00

Vegan Dog

$10.00

Detroit Coney

$10.00

Tijuana Dog

$10.00

Windy City Dog

$12.00

HD Dog

$10.00

VGK Dog

$10.00

Al Pastor

$10.00

Irish Dog

$10.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Chili Cheese Burger

$15.00

Slamma Bamma Burger

$16.99

Sides

Crinkle Cut

$5.00

Old Fashioned Onion Rings

$5.00

Chili Cheese FF

$6.99

Chili Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Corn Dog Bites

$8.00

Chip Bag

$4.00

Chili

$2.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Ranch

$1.50

Buffalo Ranch

$2.00

Chipotle Ranch

$1.50

Chive Aioli

$1.50

BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Hot Stone Mustard

$1.50

Stone Mustard

$1.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.00

Egg Sunny Side

$2.00

Smashed Avocado

$2.00

Hummus Spread

$2.00

Add On

$2.00

Combo Soda

$7.00

Dessert

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Pumpkin Cake

$3.00

Churro

$4.00

Churro Caramel

$4.25

Shakes

Vanilla

$9.00

Chocolate

$9.00

Strawberry

$9.00

Beverage

Bottled Water

$4.00

Voss Water

$6.00

Soda

$4.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Ice Cup

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Directions

Gallery
Haute Doggery image
Haute Doggery image
Haute Doggery image

