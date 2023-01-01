Restaurant header imageView gallery



Food

Appetizers

Jalapeno Hush Puppies

$10.00

Cheesy, jalapeno stuffed hush puppies, served with remoulade

Seafood Hush Puppies

$13.00

Shrimp & crab stuffed hush puppies, served with remoulade sauce

Ceviche

$10.00

Shrimp, onion, pico de gallo & jalapenos mixed together in a rich citrus marinade, served with fried plantain chips

Crab Dip

$13.00

A rich blend of cream cheese, old bay, jumbo lump crab, & shredded cheese, served with bread points

Empanadas

$10.00

A sampling of house-made empanadas, (2) beef, (2) & (2) shrimp

Plain Hushpuppies

$13.00

Cuban Springrolls

$6.00

Tex Mex Springrolls

$6.00

Salad

Caesar

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, housemade croutons, & caesar dressing

Hot Honey Chicken

$15.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, diced red onion, diced red peppers, cucumbers, shredded cheese, grilled chicken, & drizzled with house-made ranch & hot honey

Handhelds

Esva Burger

$15.00

A double decker burger layered with fresh made crab dip & jumbo lump crab, topped with provolone, on a brioche bun

Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, & 1,000 island dressing on rye bread

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

A breaded & fried chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & mayo

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

A breaded & fried, spicy chicken thigh, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & mayo

Cubano

$14.00

Mojo pulled pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, yellow mustard, & mayo on buttery toasted italian bread

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

Fried or broiled crab cake on a butter-toasted brioche bun, served with lettuce, tomato, & tartar sauce

Chimi Burger

$14.00

A double decker, seasoned burger, layered with chimichurri slaw & red onion slices

Mojo Wings

$14.00

Mojo marinated chicken wings, deep fried to a golden brown, & tossed in a mojo dry run

Entrees

Ropa Vieja

$15.00

A traditional cuban style, seasoned & braised beef, served in a plantain basket

Cuban Mojo Chicken

$15.00

Mojo marinated & baked chicken quarter served with pineapple avocado salsa, white rice, & black beans

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Southern style cheese grits served with sauteed shrimp, topped with shredded cheddar & fresh crumbled bacon

Rasta Pasta

$15.00

Grilled, jerk shrimp & bell peppers served over penne pasta with a parmesan cream sauce

Rice Bowl

$15.00

Sofrito seasoned rice, roman beans, guacamole, fire-roasted corn, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and avocado lime dressing

Alfredo

$10.00

House-made alfredo sauce served with fettuccine pasta

Single Crab Cake Dinner

$22.00

House-made crab cakes, fried or broiled, served with a side salad & choice of 1 side

Double Crab Cake Dinner

$28.00

House-made crab cakes, fried or broiled, served with a side salad & choice of 1 side

Pernil & Arroz

$13.00

A traditional puerto rican slow-roasted pork shoulder served with green peas rice

Kids

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

Quesadilla & Fries

$9.00

Cheese quesadilla

Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.00

Mac & Cheese & Fries

$9.00

Sides

Tostones

$3.50

Fried plantain chips

White Rice & Black Beans

$4.00

French Fries

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar

$3.50

Congril (Rice W/beans)

$3.00

Rice W/Peas

$3.00

Fried Sweet Plantains

$3.50

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Flan

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Grab N Go

Empanada Platter

Wings

Cheeseburger

House Salad

Crab Cake Sandwich

NA Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Bottled Drinks

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coffee By The Pound

$25.00

Brunch

Bacon (2)

$3.00

Bananas Fosters Pancakes

$14.00

Blueberry Cinnamon Roll Bake

$10.00

Breakfast Charcuterie

$15.00

Breakfast Nachos

$13.00

Brownie Batter Pancakes

$14.00

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Cuban Omelette

$12.00

Eastern Shore Breakfast

$10.00

Fruit Bowl

$3.00

Oysters Rockefeller Omelette

$12.00

Pancakes (2)

$2.00

Red Velvet Pancakes

$14.00

Sausage (2)

$3.00

Scrambled Eggs (2)

$2.50

Spanish Omelette

$12.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes

$14.00

The Pancake Platter

$12.00

Waffles (2)

$4.00

Western Omelette

$12.00

Wine

House Wines

Cabernet

$8.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

Havana 13 is a locally owned & operated Cuban & Dominican influenced restaurant serving the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

Location

25314 Lankford Highway, ONLEY, VA 23418

Directions

