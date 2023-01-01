Havana 13
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
Havana 13 is a locally owned & operated Cuban & Dominican influenced restaurant serving the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
Location
25314 Lankford Highway, ONLEY, VA 23418
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
B & B - 13001, Lankford Highway
No Reviews
13001, Lankford Highway Machipongo, VA 23405
View restaurant
Captain's Cove Golf & Yacht Club - Town Center Grille
No Reviews
3332 Captains Corridor Greenbackville, VA 23356
View restaurant