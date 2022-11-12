Havana Dreams 30-07 Newtown Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We invite you to come enjoy our exquisite Cuban recipes and our happy hour cocktails.
Location
30-07 Newtown Avenue, Astoria, NY 11102
Gallery
