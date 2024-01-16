- Home
- /
- Friendswood
- /
- Havana Heights 709 W Parkwood Ave., Suite G
Havana Heights 709 W Parkwood Ave., Suite G
709 W Parkwood Ave., Suite G
Friendswood, TX 77546
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
- Empanadas (3)
Fried turnover with one each Ropa Vieja, shredded chicken and picadillo exquisitely seasoned with Cuban spices. Served with Cilantro Garlic sauce.$13.00
- Flautas
Deliciously seasoned shredded chicken or shredded beef rolled in a flour tortilla then deep fried. Served with Cilantro Garlic Sauce, Spicy Green Sauce, and Sour Cream. Guacamole upon request (add $1.50)$9.00
- Guacamole and Chips
Avocados blended with spices. Served with corn chips.$8.00
- Papa Rellena Cubana de Picadillo (2)
Puréed potatoes filled with savory Cuban ground beef, coated in breadcrumbs, and fried to perfection. Served with Cilantro Garllic Sauce.$8.00
- Chicharitas (Plantain Chips)
A basket of thinly sliced plantains deep fried to crispy perfection. Served with Cilantro Garlic Sauce and Spicy Green Sauce.$7.00
- Croquetas
Ham seasoned in a Cuban béchamel sauce breaded and deep fried. Served with Cilantro Garlic Sauce and Spicy Green Sauce.$6.00
- Cuban Sampler
Empanadas (2), Croquetas (2), Croquetas (2). Served with Cilantro Garlic Sauce and Spicy Green Sauce. Guacamole upon request (add $1.80)$20.00
- Tostones Rellenos con Ropa Vieja (3)
Fried plantain cups filled with Ropa Vieja and topped with Feta cheese and cilantro. Served with Spicy Green Sauce$13.00
- Yuca Frita$9.00
Sandwiches
- Sandwich Cubano
A hearty sandwich piled with slow roasted mojo marinated pork, smokes ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, mayo garlic aioli then pressed on Cuban bread. Served with French fries.$19.00
- Sandwich de Ropa Vieja
The National Dish of Cuba (exquisitely seasoned braised shredded beef) topped with Swiss cheese and pressed between two pieces of Cuban bread slathered with garlic mayo aioli, served with French fries.$17.00
- Minuta Cubana (Fried Fish Sandwich)$18.00
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Ham and Swiss cheese with mayo$13.50
Entrees
- Carne con Papas
The epitome of Cuban comfort food! Cuban beef stew slow-cooked with succulent beef chunks and tender potatoes in a flavorful beef-tomato broth.$17.00
- Pollo Empanizado
Tender Chicken breast marinated, breaded, and fried to perfection. Served with white rice, black beans and maduros (sweet plantains).$16.00
- Ropa Vieja
The national dish of Cuba! Braised shredded beef exquisitely seasoned with Cuban spices. Served with white rice, black beans and maduros (sweet plantains).$18.00
- Asalia's Platter
Combination platter of smaller portions when you can’t decide on a dish. Choose any two entrees, served with white rice, black beans and maduros (sweet plantains). Also includes a small slice of flan.$22.00
- Tamales de Elote
Sweet corn tamales topped with shredded pork cooked in a delicious pork- tomato broth, finished with a light sprinkle of pineapple pico de gallo. Served with white rice, black beans, and maduros (sweet plantains)$18.00
- Masitas de Puerco
Fried pork chunks, marinated in flavorful mojo and other Cuban spices, then gently fried until golden. Served with monfogo and congri.$17.00
- Pernil Asado
Succulent slow roasted pork topped with pickled onions. Served with yuca con mojo.$18.00
- Arroz con Pollo
A classic Cuban dish of chicken cooked in savory saffron rice and Cuban spices. Served with black beans and maduros (sweet plantains).$17.00
- Picadillo (Entree)$15.80
Side Orders
Desserts
- Churros
Cuban donut sticks deliciously filled with cream cheese, dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Served with chocolate syrup and hot honey for dipping.$7.00
- Flan
A quintessential Cuban dessert! Creamy vanilla custard with a caramel topping$7.00
- Pastelitos
Cuban, fruit filled, puff pastries served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with dark chocolate.$7.00
- Cream con Frescas$10.00
- Banana Split Empanadas
- Arroz con Leche$6.00
- Pastry$5.00
Kids Menu
Seafood
A La Carte
Vegetarian
Brunch
Drinks
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Beer
Wine
Wine by The Bottle
Cocktails
Bourbon/Whiskey
Scotch
Tequila
Cordials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Authentic Cuban cuisine and more! Come in and enjoy a delicious meal and cocktail!
709 W Parkwood Ave., Suite G, Friendswood, TX 77546