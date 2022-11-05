A map showing the location of Havana ire 1380 SW 8TH StreetView gallery

Havana ire 1380 SW 8TH Street

review star

No reviews yet

1380 SW 8TH Street

Miami, FL 33135

Order Again

Sandwiches

Sandwich Cubanazo

$13.99

Double portion of ham, swiss cheese, roasted Cuban pork, pickle,our magic mojo

Ham & Chesse Sandwich

$13.99

Ham, swiss cheese and our pickle sauce

Ire Hamburger

$17.99

Big hamburger, swiss cheese, dry tomato, lettuce and quail egg

Special Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken strips, red pepper, fried onions, lettuce and tomato

Beef Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Our Recipes with Beef

Mince Beef

$16.99

Shredded beef cooked, served with white rice and ripe banana

Fried Beef

$16.99

Shredded grilled beef served with moro rice and ripe banana

Cuban Sirloin Steak

$16.99

Grilled sirloin steak, served with white rice and ripe banana

Special Churrasco

$29.99

Special barbecued beef steak with moro rice and Cuban yuca

Filet Mignon

$34.00

Filet Mignon served with baby potatoes and vegetables

Picanha

$27.99

Picanha steak served with baby potatoes and vegetables

Parrillada

$49.99

Served with Chicken, Picanha and pork

Rib Eye

$28.99

tomahawk steak

$49.99

Lamb chops

$29.99

Cuban Roasted pork

$15.99

Grill Chicken Breast

$15.99

Half Grill Chicken

$16.99

Our Recipes of Fish & Seafood

Salmon fillet

$19.99

White Salmon fillet white rice and grilled vegetables

Branzino Fillet or Grouper

$19.99

Branzino fillet or Grouper with baby patato and grilled vegetables

Garlic Shrimps Cuban Style

$18.99

Garlic Shrimps Cuban style with olive oil, white rice and grilled vegetables

Langosta Grillet

$44.99

Langosta con mantequilla saborizada

Parrillada de Mariscos

$69.99

Langosta, camaron y filete de pescado.

Alligator Ire Style

$29.99

Appetizers

Tamal criollo Ire style

$13.99

Cuban tamal with mass of pork and avocado

Farmers tostones

$13.99

Hawaiian style tostones with pork, onions and guacamole

King Octopus

$20.99

Octopus Cuban style sauteed with spices and vegetables

House Croquetas

$13.99

Cuban Quesadillas

$13.99

Burrata Caprese Salad

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

House Salad

$6.99

Soups & Creams

Black beans Ire

$6.99

Our black beans style

lobster bisque

$9.99

All seafood to our style

Extra Sides

White rice

$3.99

Moorish rice

$3.99

Fried bananas

$3.99

boiled yuca

$3.99

Farmers Potatoes

$3.99

vegetables stew

$3.99

Desserts

Guava And Cheese Flan

$5.50

Caramel Flan

$5.50

Rice Pudding

$5.50

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Party

Party Food

$39.99

Open Bar 2.30 HOUR

$39.99

Set up & Administrative Fee

Set up & Administrative Fee

$2.00

Our Beverages

Milkshakes with fruits

$6.00

Natural Juice

$5.00

Soda drinks ( Coca cola, Sprite, Fanta)

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Beer Selection draff

$5.99

Glass of white/ red wine

$6.00

BTL Wine (23)

$23.00

BTL WINE (30)

$30.00

BTL WINE (45)

$45.00

Tequila shot

$8.00

Licor

$10.00

Cognac V SOP

$12.00

Tequila Anejo

$10.00

Vodka

$8.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Natural Water

$2.00

Sangria Glass

$10.00

Pitcher sangria

$25.00

Our Special Cocktails

The Best Mojito in Miami Ire style

$13.00

Cuba Libre

$12.00

All our Daiquiris

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Piña Colada

$10.00

Mojito Ire

$15.00

Our real Mojito mas red wine

Caipiroska

$12.00

Michelada

$9.00

Virgin Cocktails

$6.00

Aperol spritz

$13.00

Our La LLave Coffee

Express

$2.50

With milk

$3.00

Cappucino

$4.75

Cortado

$3.00

$3.00

te mercado

$1.25

Party Bar

Party Bar

$39.99

Happy Our Our Special Cocktails

The Best Mojito in Miami Ire Style, Happy Hour

$7.50

Cuba Libre, Happy Hour

$7.50

All our Daiquiris, Happy Hour

$7.50

Margarita, Happy Hour

$7.50

Piña Colada, Happy Hour

$7.50

Mojito Ire, Happy Hour

$8.50

Mojito 1, Happy Hour

$7.50

Caipiroska, Happy Hour

$7.50

Michelada, Happy Hpur

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Map
