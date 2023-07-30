Food

Apettizer

Ensalada Havana Night

$14.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, cucumber, Selva Negra sauce, parmesan cheese

Claves Serranas

$14.00

Papas Bravas

$9.00

Brusquetas

$14.00

Sandwich Havana Night

$15.00

Sandwich Vegetariano

$13.00

Montadito de Tamal

$16.00

Coctel de Camarones

$22.00

Tostones Rellenos

$15.00

Sandwich Media Havana

$12.00

Traditional Dishes

Costilla Barbacoa

$20.00

Roasted ribs with homemade barbecue sauce

Ropa Vieja

$22.00

Shredded beef cooked in red sauce, fried peppers, tamal, black beans

Ribeye Steak

$30.00

Grilled ribeye beef with rosemary and pepper sauce, rice

Piña Rellena

$27.00

Pineapple stuffed with shrimp, corn, pink sauce, avocado, leek, prawns

Pierna de Cerdo Asada

$21.00

Roasted pork leg with congris, fried plantain, yucca

Pollo a la Brasa

$20.00

Roasted chicken accompanied with vegetables

Churrasco al Chimichurri

$26.00

Grilled beef served with chimichurri green sauce

Arroz con Pollo

$25.00

Seafood Dishes

Pargo Frito

$25.00

Fried snapper, lemon slices, congris, fried plantain, sliced tomatoes

Salmon con Gambas al Cajon

$27.00

Timed rice, marinated salmon, prawns in sauce, lemon, parsley

Tartar de Atun Rojo y Guacamole

$24.00

Langostinos al Ajillo

$21.00

Langosta Glatinada

$38.00

Side Dishes

Rice

$4.00

White rice

Congris

$6.00

Black beans and rice cooked together

Pure de Papas

$6.00

Mashed potatoes seasoned with butter, salt and pepper

Salteado de Verduras

$6.00

Vegetables sautéed in olive oil

Platano Maduro Frito

$7.00

Fried sweet plantains

Mariquitas

$5.00

Plantain Chips

Tamal

$9.00

Made of fresh ground corn and filled with ground pork and spices

Yuca

$8.00

Yucca with mojo

Kids Dishes

Hamburguesa con Queso

$12.00

Ground beef burger with cheese

Pollo a la Plancha

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast. Served with rice and french fries.

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fried chicken pieces in melted butter and rolled in breadcrumbs. Served with rice and french fries.

Chicken Nuggets

$12.00

Fried chicken parts covered in a mix of flour, garlic salt and pepper. Served with rice and french fries.

Desserts

Arroz con Leche

$9.00

Soft white rice mixed with milk, vanilla, sugar, salt and topped with powdered cinnamon

Flan Cubano

$12.00

Traditional Cuban flan served with ice cream

Mousse de Chocolate

$12.00

Chocolate mousse

Fast Lunch

Claves Serranas

$15.00

Tacos Cubanos

$15.00

Papas Rellenas

$15.00

Fajitas de Pollo

$15.00

Sandwich Cubano

$15.00

Bar Menu

Cocktails

Cuba Libre

$14.00

Rum, Coca-Cola, Lime

Canchanchara

$14.00

Aguardiente, Honey, Lime, Ice

Daiquiri

$14.00

Rum, Lime Juice, Zugar

Mojito Tumbao

$14.00

Rum, Mint, Lime Juice, Soda

Presidente

$14.00

Rum, Dry Vermouth, Orange Curacao, Grenadine

Cubanito

$14.00

Rum, Lime Juice, Tomato Juice, Worcestershire Sauce, Hot Sauce

Havana Night

$14.00

Rum, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Maraschino Licor

Piña Colada

$14.00

Rum, Pineapple Juice, Cream of Coconut, Coconut Water

Ron Collins

$14.00

Gold Rum, Lime Juice, Soda

Caipiriña

$14.00

Aguardiente, Lime Juice, Zugar

Margarita

$14.00

Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Salt

Long Island

$14.00

Vodka, Bacardi Rum, Gin, Tequila, Triple Sec, Sweet Mix, Coca-Cola, LimeJuice

Manhattan

$14.00

Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters Maraschino cherry

Sex on the Beach

$14.00

Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Vodka, Cointreau, Cranberry juice, Lime Juice

Gin Tonic

$14.00

Gin, Tonic Water, Wedge of Lime

Malecon

$14.00

Mocktails

Margarita Punch

$7.00

Sprite, Margarita Mix, Simply Limemade, Fresh Lime

Mango Mix

$7.00

Mango, Mint, Lime, Soda Water

Miami Vice Punch

$7.00

Strawberry Ice Cream, Fresh Strawberries, Condensed Milk

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coca-Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Beer

Bud light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Heineken

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Modelo especial

$8.00

Models negra

$8.00

Michelada

$14.00

Wines

Coastal Chardonnay 750 ml (5 glasses)

$3.00

Canyon Road Moscato 750 ml (5 glasses)

$4.50

Coastal Cabernet Sauvignon 750 ml (5 glasses)

$3.00

Wycliff Brut

$4.50

Liqueurs

Juarez Gold 1L (22 shots)

$1.50

Jimador Silver 1L (22 shots)

$4.00

Jimador Añejo 750ml (16 shots)

$5.00

Jimador Reposado 1L (22 shots)

$4.00

Herradura Silver 1L (22 shots)

$7.50

Herradura Añejo 750ml (16 shots)

$9.00

Herradura Reposado 1L (22 shots)

$8.00

High Noon 355ml (8 shots)

$6.00

Laya Silver 750 ml (16 shots)

$10.00

Corralejo Blanco 750ml (16 shots)

$6.00

Casamigos Reposado Cristalino 1L (22 shots)

$11.00

Casamigos Añejo 1L (22 shots)

$12.00

Casamigos Tequila Blanco 1L (22 shots)

$9.00

Patron Añejo 750 ml (16 shots)

$11.50

Patron Reposado 750 ml (16 shots)

$10.50

Patron Silver 750 ml (16 shots)

$9.50

1800 Silver 1L (22 shots)

$5.50

Conciere Silver 1L (22 shots)

$1.00

Diplomatico Planas 750 ml (16 shots)

$5.50

Mount Gay Eclipse 1L (22shots)

$3.50

Soggy Dollar Island Spiced 750 ml (16 shots)

$4.00

Bacardi Superior White 750 ml (16 shots)

$3.00

Bacardi Gold 750 ml (16 shots)

$3.50

Jack Daniels Black 1L (22 shots)

$5.00

Crown Royal Canadian 1 L (22 shots)

$6.00

Woodford Reserve 1L (22 shots)

$6.00

Old Forester 1L (22 shots)

$3.00

Bulleit Bourbon 1L (22 shots)

$5.50

Bulleit 95 Rye 1L (22 shots)

$6.00

Makers Mark Bourbon 1L (22 shots)

$5.00

Elijah Craigh 750 ml (16 shots)

$6.50

Conciere Gin 1L (22 shots)

$1.00

Gin Mare 750 ml (16 shots)

$8.00

Tanquerey 1L (22 shots)

$5.00

Tito's Handmade 1L (22 shots)

$4.00

Conciere Vodka 1L (22 shots)

$1.00

Absolut 1L (22 shots)

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon 1L (22 shots)

$3.50

Arrow Amaretto 1L (28 shots)

$1.00

Arrow Sour Apple 1L (28 shots)

$1.00

Bols Peach Schnapps 1L (28 shots)

$1.50

Conciere Triple Sec 1L (28 shots)

$1.00

RumHaven Caribbean Rum with Coconut 1L (28 shots)

$1.00

Finest Call Grenadine 1L (28 shots)

$1.00

Finest Call Lime Juice 1L (28 shots)

$1.00

Finest Call Sweet and Sour 1L (28 shots)

$1.00

Waters

Great Value Purified 500ml

$3.00

Disco

6 cervezas

$30.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Cuba libre

$8.00