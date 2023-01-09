Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Prickly Pear

75 Reviews

$$

637 Williamson Rd

Mooresville, NC 28117

Order Again

Appetizers

Camarones Al Ajillo

$12.00

Shrimp sautéed in a double garlic sauce. Served with Cuban toast.

Croquetas De Jamon

$10.00

Three Ham Croquettes. A classic Cuban recipe made with ham and creamy béchamel. Served with cilantro aioli and a smokey mayo.

Cuban Egg Rolls

Cuban Egg Rolls

$12.00

Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles wrapped in egg roll wrap served with a spicy honey mustard dip.

Datiles

Datiles

$10.00

Dates stuffed with almonds, goat cheese and bacon

Fried Yuca

$6.00

Served with garlic mojo.

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Choose from four cheese and gravy or truffle w/ parmesan,

Lechon Toston

$12.00

Slow cooked pork, garlic mojo, cilantro aioli, pickled red onion, tostones.

Lobster Croquetas

$12.00

Creamy benchamel croqutes, sweet lobster meat. Served with a piquillo pepper sauce.

Masitas Appetizer

$10.00

Bite size crispy pork, garlic mojo, pickled red onions. Cuban toast.

Ropa Empanadas

$12.00

Three turnovers stuffed with ropa vieja and lightly fried to a crispy texture. Served with piquillo sauce.

Sampler

$25.00

Two beef empanadas, two lobster croquettes, two ham croquettes, fried yuca, Cuban egg roll, three datiles.

Single Egg Roll

$6.00

Single Ropa Empanada

$4.00

Toasted Cuban Bread

$5.00

Tostones

$6.00

Fried Green Plantains/ served with chimichurri.

Tostones Con Camarones

$13.00

Fried Green plantains topped with shrimp in a creole sauce.

Entrees

ALL COMBINATIONS COMES WITH WHITE RICE, BLACK BEANS AND SWEET PLANTAINS.

Camarones Criollos

$19.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp, spicy creole sauce, white rice, black beans, sweet plantains.

Churasco

$26.00

Grilled Skirt Steak, grilled onions chimichurri sauce. White rice, black beans, sweet plantains. Add Shrimp al ajillo. $4

Mariscos Al Ajillo

$22.00

Shrimp, clams, double garlic sauce. White rice, black beans, sweet plantains.

Masa Frita

$18.00

Mojo crunchy fried pork, pickled red onions, white rice, black beans, sweet plantains.

Mojito Chicken Dinner

$19.00

Roasted mojo chicken, black beans, rice, sweet plantains.

Parguito

$22.00

Pan seared red snapper, salsa verde. clams, white rice, black beans, sweet plantains.

Pisto Manchego

$15.00

Roasted vegetables, tomato sauce, manchego cheese.

Ropa Vieja

$19.00

Traditional Cuban slow cooked shredded beef, onions, peppers, tomato sauce, white rice, black beans, sweet plantains.

Vaca Frita

$19.00

Crispy shredded beef, garlic mojo, grilled onions, white rice, black beans, sweet plantains.

Arroces

Arroz con Mariscos

$22.00

Saffron rice, peas, onions, peppers shrimp, chorizo, clams.

Arroz con Pollo

$19.00

Saffron rice, onions, peppers, peas, stewed chicken, manchego cheese.

Arroz Vegetariano

$16.00

Saffron rice, peas, onions, carrots, zuccini, roasted red pepper, manchego cheese.

Sandwiches

Sandwich Cubano

Sandwich Cubano

$14.00

Cuban bread, roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard. Served with French fries and cilantro garlic mojo.

Pan con Lechon

$14.00

Cuban bread, slow cooked pork, onions, garlic mojo sauce. Served with French fries and cilantro garlic mojo.

Pan con Bistec

$14.00

Cuban style steak sandwich, crispy potatoes, onions, ketchup. Served with French fries and cilantro garlic mojo.

Havana 33 Special

$15.00

Cuban bread, roasted pork, ham, proscioutto, spanish chorizo, swiss cheese, pickles. Served with French fries and cilantro garlic mojo.

Pan Con Pollo

$14.00

Cuban style chicken sandwich, crispy potatoes, onions, ketchup. Served with French fries and cilantro garlic mojo.

Hawaiin Toston

$14.00

Ham, Swiss cheese, ropa vieja, pickles between two tostones. Served with French fries and cilantro garlic mojo.

Sides

Avocado dressing

$0.50

Beans

$3.00

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Cilantro Aioli

$0.50

Extra Toast Points

$2.00

Mojo Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Piquillo Sauce

$0.50

Rice

$3.00

Saffron Rice

$4.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Congri

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Spicy Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sweet Plantain

$4.00

Desserts

Churros W/Chocolate

$7.00

Flan

$7.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Towering Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Tres Leche

$7.00

Homeade peppermint, hot cocoa, white chocolate cheesecake brownie

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cuban bread, Swiss cheese, French fries.

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Served rice, beans and plantains.

Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kids Ropa Vieja

$9.00

Served rice, beans and plantains.

Soup and Salad

Asopadito

$9.00

Shrimp, saffron rice, tomato, onion, peppers, peas,cilantro, lobster broth, avocado

Ensaalada Criolla

$11.00

Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomato, onions, avocado dressing. Chicken 5 Shrimp 6 Steak 8

Manchego Salad

$12.00

Mixed green, hearts of palm, manchego cheese, bacon wrapped almond stuffed date, ham croquette, tomato, olive, avocado dressing. Chicken 5 Shrimp 6 Steak 8

Sopa de la Abuela

$8.00

Grandma's chicken soup. Chicken, mixed vegetables.

Party Trays

Ropa Vieja Empanada Tray 12 Pieces

$25.00

Ham Croquetes Tray 12 Pieces

$25.00

Lobster Croquetes Tray 12 pieces

$29.95

Ropa Vieja Tray

$65.00

Traditional Cuban slow cooked shredded beef, onions, peppers, tomato sauce. Feeds up to 10

Arroz Con Pollo Tray

$65.00

Saffron rice, stewed chicken, grilled chicken, mayo. Feeds up to 10

Arroz Con Mariscos Tray

$75.00

Saffron rice, shrimp, mussels, calamari, chicken, chorizo. Feeds up to 10

Arroz Con Vegetariano Tray

$35.00

Saffron rIce, roasted vegetables, sweet pea vinaigrette. Feeds up to 10

Masa De Cerdo Frito Tray

$65.00

Mojo crunchy fried pork. Feeds up to 10

White Rice Tray

$20.00

Serves 10

Black Bean Tray

$25.00

Serves 10

Sweet Plantain Tray

$25.00

Enough for 10

Toston Tray

$25.00

Enough for 10

Cuban Sandwich Tray

$60.00

Cuban bread, roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard. Serves up to 10

Restaurant info

Welcome to Havana 33, an exciting new concept in casual Cuban cuisine right here on the beautiful shores of Lake Norman, North Carolina. Served in a lively, laid-back atmosphere, renowned chef, Rene Garcia, has created an extensive menu of authentic Miami-style Cuban favorites and incredible cocktails to whet your appetite and keep you coming back for more.

637 Williamson Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117

