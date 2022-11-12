Have A Cow Cattle Company imageView gallery
Popular Items

Have a Cow Burger
Bunkhouse Breakfast
Omelet

Please CHOOSE Utensils and Condiments

Include Utensils and Napkins

Include Napkins only

No Utensils or Napkins needed

Include Ketchup packets

Include Mustard packets

Include Mayo packets

Include Syrup packets

Include Butter packets

Breakfast

Bunkhouse Breakfast

$14.99

Two eggs, homestyle potatoes, one pancake, and choice of: two bacon slices or a sausage patty or seasonal fruit or roasted veggies

Rancher's Breakfast

$13.99

Two eggs, homestyle potatoes, toast with jam or honey, and choice of: two bacon slices or a sausage patty or seasonal fruit or seasonal veggies

Pancakes

$12.99

Two pancakes (traditional, blueberry or chocolate chip) with choice of: two bacon slices or a sausage patty or seasonal fruit or seasonal veggies

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Hearty buttermilk biscuit served with a generous helping of savory sausage gravy.

Belgian Waffle

$12.99

Belgian style waffle served with butter & syrup and whipped cream, and choice of: two bacon slices or a sausage patty or seasonal fruit or seasonal veggies

Omelet

$12.99

Three-egg omelet with cheese, onions and bell peppers, served with homestyle potatoes and choice of biscuit, English muffin or toast.

Quiche with Side

$12.99

Quiche of the day. With meat or vegetarian.

Git Up N' Go

$8.99

Two eggs scrambled with cheese served on your choice of bread

Healthy Cow

$6.99

Low fat vanilla yogurt served with granola

Cock a Doodle Doo

$13.99

The classic Hoosier. Homestyle potatoes topped with a sausage patty, smothered with sausage gravy and crowned with 2 eggs.

Breakfast a la Carte

1 Egg

$2.50

2 Eggs

$4.50

3 Eggs

$5.50

2pc Bacon

$4.50

Sausage Patty

$4.50

Biscuit

$3.50

English Muffin

$3.50

Sourdough Toast

$3.50

White Toast

$3.50

Wheat Toast

$3.50

Rye Toast

GLUTEN FREE Toast

$4.00

Fruit

$5.50

Homestyle Potatoes

$4.50

Oatmeal with Brown Sugar

$5.50

Pancake - ONE

$6.00

Quiche - individual

$8.99

Roasted Veggies

$4.50

Side Of Gravy

$2.00

Sandwiches

Served with your choice of side. Have A Cow beef is grass-fed, grain-finished from our ranch in Owensville, MO

Have a Cow Burger

$12.99

Our signature 5oz hamburger, flame broiled, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun.

The Half Pounder

$15.99

Half pound hamburger, flame broiled, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun.

The Porker (BLT)

$15.99

A generous portion of bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato on toasted white or wheat bread with mayo.

The Barnyard Chick - Grilled

$15.99

Flame broiled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle, served on a toasted brioche bun.

The Barnyard Chick - Crispy

$15.99

Crispy chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle, served on a toasted brioche bun.

Smile and Say Cheese

$10.99

A savory blend of three cheeses griddled to melted perfection.

Roasted Veggie Panini

$12.99

Seasonal flame roasted vegetables, cheese and mayo served panini style

Grilled Peanut Butter

$10.99

Your childhood fave taken up a notch - peanut butter and seasonal jam (or honey if you prefer), grilled until velvety

The Triple S - Steak Sandwich

$17.99

Have a Cow steak, sliced thin and grilled with peppers and onions, topped with pepper jack cheese on a toasted hoagie

Farmer's Catch

$14.99

Broiled whitefish sandwich with lettuce and mayo on a toasted bun

Slightly Spicy Brisket Sandwich

$17.99

Spicy, slow smoked brisket, pepper jack cheese, French's fried onion rings and mayo served on a hoagie roll

The Cow Kicker Meatloaf Sandwich

$17.99

House made meatloaf, baked with cheddar cheese and jalapenos, glazed with BBQ sauce, then topped with more jalapenos and melty white American cheese, served on a toasted hoagie roll.

The Range Boss Slinger

$17.99

A St. Louis Slinger. Homestyle potatoes topped with a Have A Cow hamburger patty, smothered with chili and crowned with 2 eggs.

Salads

Field Greens +5

$15.99

Your choice of up to five toppings served on a bed of greens

Field Greens +3

$12.99

A slightly smaller version of the Field Greens+5, with your choice of up to 3 toppings

The Ranch Hand

$12.99

Sautéed seasonal vegetable medley served hot on a bed of mixed greens

Side Salad

$4.99

Greens with tomatoes, red onion and feta, with choice of dressing

Sides and Soups

Battered Fries

$4.50

Steak Fries

$4.50

House Made Chips

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.99

Greens with tomatoes, red onion and feta, with choice of dressing

Poppyseed Coleslaw

$4.50

Hominy on the Range

$4.99

Forget what you know about hominy - this creamy, cheesy dish will make you a believer!

Potato Salad

$4.99

Potato Salad - baked potato style - with bacon and cheese

Roasted Veggies

$4.50

Fruit

$5.50

Cattlemen's Chili

$4.99+

Tomato Bisque

$4.50+

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.50+

Beefy Vegetable Soup

$4.50+

Bakery Items

Baked fresh in-house, ask about our daily selection

Cinnamon Roll

$3.95

Cinnamon Roll 6PACK

$20.00

Cookies

Gooey Bars

Muffins

Scones

Gluten Free Energy Ball

$1.00

Brownie Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.95

Cowpoke Kids Menu

Served with chips or fries

Kids PBJ half

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese half

$6.99

Kids Pancake with side

$6.99

Coffee Drinks

We use our own Barbed Wire Brew blend of Columbian bean roasts. All coffees can be served iced. Add an extra shot of espresso, or flavor to any coffee.

Brewed Coffee

$3.95+

Bottomless refills during your visit

Cafe au Lait

$4.50+

Brewed coffee with steamed milk

Espresso shot

$2.00+

Single or Double Shot

Americano

$4.50+

Espresso with hot water

Latte

$5.50+

Espresso with steamed milk, topped with milk foam. Add your favorite flavor!

Cappuccino

$5.50+

Espresso with 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 milk foam

Flat White

$5.50+

Espresso with steamed milk (no foam)

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Masala chai with steamed milk

Mocha

$6.50+

Espresso, steamed milk + choice of chocolate or white chocolate or caramel

Caramel Moochiato

$6.50+

Vanilla syrup, steamed milk and espresso topped with caramel sauce; Hot or Iced

Frappe

$4.50+

Blended iced coffee drink with caramel, chocolate, chai or fat free vanilla, topped with whipped cream

Steamer

$3.25+

Masala chai with steamed milk

SPECIAL S'mores Latte (marshmallow, chocolate swirl)

$6.50+

Tea

Hot or Iced, we proudly serve Piper & Leaf brand teas

Front Porch Special

Caffeinated. Hearty Earl Grey, garnished with Spearmint & Jasmine

Briar Patch Brew

Caffeine free. Hibiscus, Blueberries, Blackberries and Elderberries

Golden Hour Tonic

Caffeine free. Burst of grapefruit, smooth turmeric, spicy ginger and sweet pineapple

Green Tea

Caffeinated. Premium Green Tea blend

Healing Honeysuckle

Caffeine free. An Echinacea tonic meets a fragrant jasmine breeze

Lemon Berry Blush

Lightly Caffeinated. Vibrant strawberry with just a blush of lemongrass

Monks Meditation

Caffeinated. Ceylon tea, sweet Grenadine and vanilla

Orchard Peach

Caffeine free. Hibiscus flower, dried rose hips, peaches, papaya and pineapple

Piper Mint Blues

Caffeine free. Sweet mint, sharp fruit overtones, mellow finish

Sweetie Pie Chai

Caffeine free. Candied sweet potato, cinnamon and creamy cloves

Owensville Fog (FPS, vanilla, steamed milk)

$2.00

Front Porch Special with vanilla and steamed milk

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.75+

Peach Smoothie

$5.75+

Wild Berry Smoothie

$5.75+

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.75+

SPECIAL White Chocolate Peach Smoothie

$6.25+

Other Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.75

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Lemonade, Root Beer

Juice

$2.95+

Milk

$2.25+

Chocolate Milk

$3.25+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Rev Honey

$2.50

All natural, carbonated fruit beverage sweetened only with raw honey

Spirits

4 Hands City Wide Pilsner

$7.00

Crisp and refreshing, traditional lager with mild herbal and spicy notes.

4 Hands Tangerine Seltzer

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$8.00

Bloody Cowboy

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Botanical Gin & tonic

$7.00

Boulevard Space Camper IPA

$4.50

Chocolate Milk Stout

$5.00

Civil Life American Brown

$5.00

Malty, toasty, earthy and citrusy, with delicious hints of bitter chocolate and dark roasted coffee.

Civil Life Rye Pale Ale

$5.00

Loaded with Rye malt for viscosity, richness, and a slightly spicy finish.

Four Roses Whiskey Shot 2oz

$4.00

Frisky Whisky Lemonade

$6.00

Ghost Tequila Shot

$5.00

Goslings Ginger Beer (Non Alcoholic)

$3.00

A non-alcoholic soft drink with the refreshing zip of ginger.

La Catrina Mojito

$7.00

Left Hand Galactic Cowboy

$6.00

With notes of bittersweet chocolate and black coffee, this high-octane stout is the fuel you need to wrangle the universe.

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

$6.00

Gaze at the mesmerizing cascade of all those tiny Nitro bubbles. Breathe in the aromas of roasted coffee, milk chocolate, brown sugar and vanilla cream.

Left Hand Peanut Butter Milk Stout

$5.00

It’s like an adult peanut butter cup you can drink. It’s rich and decadent on the palate and lusciously lingers into a nutty, dry finish. 

Logboat Mamoot

$4.50

Logboat Shiphead

$4.50

Logboat Snapper IPA

$4.50

This easy drinking IPA is loaded up with four varieties of American grown hops. Fruity flavors of pear and peach play off of resinous, piney notes.

Magners Irish Cider

$6.00

Mai Tai

$7.00Out of stock

Mama's Little Yella Pils

$4.00

An uncompromising, small-batch version of the beer that made Pilsen, Czech Republic, famous.

Margarita

$7.00

Melvin Back in Da Haze

$4.50

Hazy IPA with tropical flavors to keep your taste buds dancing.

Melvin Killer Bees

$4.50

American Blonde Ale. Low in alcohol, but high in enjoyment.

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00Out of stock

Oskar Blues Old Chub Scotch Ale

$4.25

Ranch Water

$4.00

Red Wine - BOTTLE

$21.00

Red Wine - GLASS

$7.00

Schlafely Oktoberfest

$4.50

Schlafly Apple Pie Proper Cider

$5.00

Let the memories of fresh-from-the oven apple pie rush back in as you sip.

Schlafly IPA

$4.50

Schlafly Pale Ale

$4.50

The copper-colored, mildly spiced session ale offers a hint of fruitiness a refined balance of hops and malt, giving drinkers a taste of our genuine approach to brewing great beer.

Six Mile Bridge Bav. Hefeweizen

$6.00

Brewed true to its Bavarian roots, this light and refreshing unfiltered wheat beer boasts of banana and clove flavors with subtle hints of vanilla and citrus.

State Wide

$7.00

Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale

$8.25

An easy-drinking, effervescent ale that’s citrusy but not too citrusy, hoppy but not too hoppy, and dry but not too dry.

Urban Chestnut Schnickelfritz

$6.25

A very traditional tasting hefeweizen with a pleasant wheat malt base and classic banana and clove notes.

Urban Chestnut Zwickel

$6.25

An unfiltered, unpasteurized, German classic that finishes as a smooth-drinking, naturally cloudy bier.

Urban Underdog American Lager

$7.00

Urban Underdog American Pale Ale

$7.00

White Rascal IPA

$5.00

White Wine - BOTTLE

$21.00

White Wine - GLASS

$7.00

Fling Tequila Paloma

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Have a Cow Cattle Co Urban Farm Store and Cafe. Love Burgers, Love Coffee and LOVE YOUR ENEMY

Location

2742 Lafayette Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63104

Directions

Gallery
Have A Cow Cattle Company image

Map
