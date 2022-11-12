- Home
Have A Cow Cattle Company
No reviews yet
2742 Lafayette Avenue
Saint Louis, MO 63104
Popular Items
Breakfast
Bunkhouse Breakfast
Two eggs, homestyle potatoes, one pancake, and choice of: two bacon slices or a sausage patty or seasonal fruit or roasted veggies
Rancher's Breakfast
Two eggs, homestyle potatoes, toast with jam or honey, and choice of: two bacon slices or a sausage patty or seasonal fruit or seasonal veggies
Pancakes
Two pancakes (traditional, blueberry or chocolate chip) with choice of: two bacon slices or a sausage patty or seasonal fruit or seasonal veggies
Biscuits & Gravy
Hearty buttermilk biscuit served with a generous helping of savory sausage gravy.
Belgian Waffle
Belgian style waffle served with butter & syrup and whipped cream, and choice of: two bacon slices or a sausage patty or seasonal fruit or seasonal veggies
Omelet
Three-egg omelet with cheese, onions and bell peppers, served with homestyle potatoes and choice of biscuit, English muffin or toast.
Quiche with Side
Quiche of the day. With meat or vegetarian.
Git Up N' Go
Two eggs scrambled with cheese served on your choice of bread
Healthy Cow
Low fat vanilla yogurt served with granola
Cock a Doodle Doo
The classic Hoosier. Homestyle potatoes topped with a sausage patty, smothered with sausage gravy and crowned with 2 eggs.
Breakfast a la Carte
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
2pc Bacon
Sausage Patty
Biscuit
English Muffin
Sourdough Toast
White Toast
Wheat Toast
Rye Toast
GLUTEN FREE Toast
Fruit
Homestyle Potatoes
Oatmeal with Brown Sugar
Pancake - ONE
Quiche - individual
Roasted Veggies
Side Of Gravy
Sandwiches
Have a Cow Burger
Our signature 5oz hamburger, flame broiled, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun.
The Half Pounder
Half pound hamburger, flame broiled, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun.
The Porker (BLT)
A generous portion of bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato on toasted white or wheat bread with mayo.
The Barnyard Chick - Grilled
Flame broiled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle, served on a toasted brioche bun.
The Barnyard Chick - Crispy
Crispy chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle, served on a toasted brioche bun.
Smile and Say Cheese
A savory blend of three cheeses griddled to melted perfection.
Roasted Veggie Panini
Seasonal flame roasted vegetables, cheese and mayo served panini style
Grilled Peanut Butter
Your childhood fave taken up a notch - peanut butter and seasonal jam (or honey if you prefer), grilled until velvety
The Triple S - Steak Sandwich
Have a Cow steak, sliced thin and grilled with peppers and onions, topped with pepper jack cheese on a toasted hoagie
Farmer's Catch
Broiled whitefish sandwich with lettuce and mayo on a toasted bun
Slightly Spicy Brisket Sandwich
Spicy, slow smoked brisket, pepper jack cheese, French's fried onion rings and mayo served on a hoagie roll
The Cow Kicker Meatloaf Sandwich
House made meatloaf, baked with cheddar cheese and jalapenos, glazed with BBQ sauce, then topped with more jalapenos and melty white American cheese, served on a toasted hoagie roll.
The Range Boss Slinger
A St. Louis Slinger. Homestyle potatoes topped with a Have A Cow hamburger patty, smothered with chili and crowned with 2 eggs.
Salads
Field Greens +5
Your choice of up to five toppings served on a bed of greens
Field Greens +3
A slightly smaller version of the Field Greens+5, with your choice of up to 3 toppings
The Ranch Hand
Sautéed seasonal vegetable medley served hot on a bed of mixed greens
Side Salad
Greens with tomatoes, red onion and feta, with choice of dressing
Sides and Soups
Battered Fries
Steak Fries
House Made Chips
Side Salad
Greens with tomatoes, red onion and feta, with choice of dressing
Poppyseed Coleslaw
Hominy on the Range
Forget what you know about hominy - this creamy, cheesy dish will make you a believer!
Potato Salad
Potato Salad - baked potato style - with bacon and cheese
Roasted Veggies
Fruit
Cattlemen's Chili
Tomato Bisque
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Beefy Vegetable Soup
Bakery Items
Cowpoke Kids Menu
Coffee Drinks
Brewed Coffee
Bottomless refills during your visit
Cafe au Lait
Brewed coffee with steamed milk
Espresso shot
Single or Double Shot
Americano
Espresso with hot water
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk, topped with milk foam. Add your favorite flavor!
Cappuccino
Espresso with 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 milk foam
Flat White
Espresso with steamed milk (no foam)
Chai Tea Latte
Masala chai with steamed milk
Mocha
Espresso, steamed milk + choice of chocolate or white chocolate or caramel
Caramel Moochiato
Vanilla syrup, steamed milk and espresso topped with caramel sauce; Hot or Iced
Frappe
Blended iced coffee drink with caramel, chocolate, chai or fat free vanilla, topped with whipped cream
Steamer
Masala chai with steamed milk
SPECIAL S'mores Latte (marshmallow, chocolate swirl)
Tea
Front Porch Special
Caffeinated. Hearty Earl Grey, garnished with Spearmint & Jasmine
Briar Patch Brew
Caffeine free. Hibiscus, Blueberries, Blackberries and Elderberries
Golden Hour Tonic
Caffeine free. Burst of grapefruit, smooth turmeric, spicy ginger and sweet pineapple
Green Tea
Caffeinated. Premium Green Tea blend
Healing Honeysuckle
Caffeine free. An Echinacea tonic meets a fragrant jasmine breeze
Lemon Berry Blush
Lightly Caffeinated. Vibrant strawberry with just a blush of lemongrass
Monks Meditation
Caffeinated. Ceylon tea, sweet Grenadine and vanilla
Orchard Peach
Caffeine free. Hibiscus flower, dried rose hips, peaches, papaya and pineapple
Piper Mint Blues
Caffeine free. Sweet mint, sharp fruit overtones, mellow finish
Sweetie Pie Chai
Caffeine free. Candied sweet potato, cinnamon and creamy cloves
Owensville Fog (FPS, vanilla, steamed milk)
Front Porch Special with vanilla and steamed milk
Smoothies
Other Beverages
Spirits
4 Hands City Wide Pilsner
Crisp and refreshing, traditional lager with mild herbal and spicy notes.
4 Hands Tangerine Seltzer
Amaretto Sour
Apple Cider Mimosa
Bloody Cowboy
Bloody Mary
Botanical Gin & tonic
Boulevard Space Camper IPA
Chocolate Milk Stout
Civil Life American Brown
Malty, toasty, earthy and citrusy, with delicious hints of bitter chocolate and dark roasted coffee.
Civil Life Rye Pale Ale
Loaded with Rye malt for viscosity, richness, and a slightly spicy finish.
Four Roses Whiskey Shot 2oz
Frisky Whisky Lemonade
Ghost Tequila Shot
Goslings Ginger Beer (Non Alcoholic)
A non-alcoholic soft drink with the refreshing zip of ginger.
La Catrina Mojito
Left Hand Galactic Cowboy
With notes of bittersweet chocolate and black coffee, this high-octane stout is the fuel you need to wrangle the universe.
Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout
Gaze at the mesmerizing cascade of all those tiny Nitro bubbles. Breathe in the aromas of roasted coffee, milk chocolate, brown sugar and vanilla cream.
Left Hand Peanut Butter Milk Stout
It’s like an adult peanut butter cup you can drink. It’s rich and decadent on the palate and lusciously lingers into a nutty, dry finish.
Logboat Mamoot
Logboat Shiphead
Logboat Snapper IPA
This easy drinking IPA is loaded up with four varieties of American grown hops. Fruity flavors of pear and peach play off of resinous, piney notes.
Magners Irish Cider
Mai Tai
Mama's Little Yella Pils
An uncompromising, small-batch version of the beer that made Pilsen, Czech Republic, famous.
Margarita
Melvin Back in Da Haze
Hazy IPA with tropical flavors to keep your taste buds dancing.
Melvin Killer Bees
American Blonde Ale. Low in alcohol, but high in enjoyment.
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Oskar Blues Old Chub Scotch Ale
Ranch Water
Red Wine - BOTTLE
Red Wine - GLASS
Schlafely Oktoberfest
Schlafly Apple Pie Proper Cider
Let the memories of fresh-from-the oven apple pie rush back in as you sip.
Schlafly IPA
Schlafly Pale Ale
The copper-colored, mildly spiced session ale offers a hint of fruitiness a refined balance of hops and malt, giving drinkers a taste of our genuine approach to brewing great beer.
Six Mile Bridge Bav. Hefeweizen
Brewed true to its Bavarian roots, this light and refreshing unfiltered wheat beer boasts of banana and clove flavors with subtle hints of vanilla and citrus.
State Wide
Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale
An easy-drinking, effervescent ale that’s citrusy but not too citrusy, hoppy but not too hoppy, and dry but not too dry.
Urban Chestnut Schnickelfritz
A very traditional tasting hefeweizen with a pleasant wheat malt base and classic banana and clove notes.
Urban Chestnut Zwickel
An unfiltered, unpasteurized, German classic that finishes as a smooth-drinking, naturally cloudy bier.
Urban Underdog American Lager
Urban Underdog American Pale Ale
White Rascal IPA
White Wine - BOTTLE
White Wine - GLASS
Fling Tequila Paloma
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Welcome to Have a Cow Cattle Co Urban Farm Store and Cafe. Love Burgers, Love Coffee and LOVE YOUR ENEMY
2742 Lafayette Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63104