Haveli Grill & Banquet https://haveligrillandbanquet.com/

No reviews yet

1910 Canterbury Road

Sacramento, CA 95815

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala -
Butter Chicken
Tandoori Chicken Leg

Eid Buffet

Eid Buffet ( 2-4 PM & 5-8 PM) On Eid Day -

$19.99

Appetize : Samosa , Channa Chat , Halwa Puri & Pasta Salad Dinner: Goat Biryani, BBQ Chickens Leg , Goat Korma , Chicken Karahi, Beef Jalfrezi, Mix Vegetables Dish, Lahorey Chooley , Desert : Siwanya Kheer , Gulab Jaman, Halwa Drinks: Mike Tea and Green Tea .

Starters

Chicken Pakora

$7.99

Chicken Wings

$10.99

Samosa Cholay Chaat

$7.99

Fish Pakora

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Salad

$9.99

Paneer Pakora

$7.99

Vegetable Samosa 2 PC

$4.99

Kachumber (Garden Salad )

$6.50

Rice & Biryani Entrees

Zeera Basmati Rice

$4.99

Vegetable Biryani

$10.99

Chicken Sindhi Biryani

$10.99

Shrimp Biryani Rice

$13.99

Goat Biryani

$13.99

Daal Chawal Rice (Zera rice with Lentil)

$9.99

Goat Meat Entrees

Goat Korma Curry (Mutton)- Cooked in a house special curry sauce and herbs

$12.99

Goat Spinach (Palak Gosht)- Goat cooked with fresh spinach and special spices and herbs.

$11.99

Goat And Lentil (Daal Gosht) - Goat well cooked lentils using special spices and herbs.

$11.99

Pickled Goat Curry (Achari Gosht) - Cooked in thick house special curry sauce with house special fermented pickles combined for a unique taste.

$12.99

Haveli Specials Goat Karahi 1 lb (1-2 Guests ) - One of haveli's favorite signature goat dish cooked freshly in a wok. This thicker textured curry is sizzling and full of flavor.

$17.99

Haveli Specials Goat Karahi 2 lbs. (up to 4 Guests ) - One of haveli's favorite signature goat dish cooked freshly in a wok. This thicker textured curry is sizzling and full of flavor.

$35.99

Haveli Specials Goat Karahi 3 lbs. (up to 6 Guests ) - One of haveli's favorite signature goat dish cooked freshly in a wok. This thicker textured curry is sizzling and full of flavor.

$53.99

Haveli Specials Goat Karahi 4 lbs. (up to 8 Guests ) - One of haveli's favorite signature goat dish cooked freshly in a wok. This thicker textured curry is sizzling and full of flavor.

$71.99

Haveli Specials Goat Karahi 5 lbs. (up to 10 Guests ) - One of haveli's favorite signature goat dish cooked freshly in a wok. This thicker textured curry is sizzling and full of flavor.

$85.00

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Tikka Masala -

$11.99

Butter Chicken

$12.99

Karahi Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Palak

$10.99

Lahori Murgh Cholay

$10.99

Chicken Korma

$10.99

Achari Chicken

$10.99

Chicken Handi

$10.99

Garden Lover & Non Veggie Entrees

Paneer Makhni - Grilled unaged farmer cheese in fresh tomato cream sauce.

$10.99

Aloo Palak - Potatoes sautéed with onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, and blended with fresh spinach.

$9.99

Palak Paneer - Spinach and unaged farmer cheese cooked in herbs and spices.

$9.99

Lahori Cholay- Mouthwatering dish gently simmered soft-textured chickpeas cooked with onions, ginger and garlic.

$8.99

Low Carb Tandoori and Chargrill Entrees

Beef Chapli Kabob (two pcs )

$12.99

Tandoori Chicken Leg

$4.50

Chicken Tikka Boti

$10.99

Haveli Mix Grill Platter

$19.99

Haveli Mix Grill Platter (Family )

$39.99

Tandoori Chicken Breast

$6.99

Seekh Kabob - Chicken ( 2 PCS )

$8.99

Seekh Kabob - Beef ( 2 PCS )

$9.99

Special of the Day Entrees

Tawa Keema- Ground chicken cooked on skillet with herbs and spices.

$11.99

Haleem

$12.99

Fish Curry

$11.99

Fish Pan Fry

$11.99

Tawa Fish

$13.99

Nihari

$11.99

Naan - Roti (Breads) Entrees

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Butter Tandoori Naan

$2.00

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Keema Kulcha

$3.99

Tandoori Paratha

$2.99

Kulcha (Aloo & Onion )

$2.99

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$1.99

Hot Chai

$1.75

Lassi

$3.50

Hot Green Tea

$1.99

Desserts Entrees

Shahi Keer

$3.50

Falooda

$3.99

Gulab Jaman

$3.50

Sides and Sundries Entrees

Achar

$1.99

Onion Salad

$1.99

Raita

$2.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
The Best Pakistani Food In Town

1910 Canterbury Road, Sacramento, CA 95815

