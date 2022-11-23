Haveli Grill & Banquet https://haveligrillandbanquet.com/
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
The Best Pakistani Food In Town
Location
1910 Canterbury Road, Sacramento, CA 95815
