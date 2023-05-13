  • Home
View gallery

Haveli Kabab and Grill 3227 South White Road

review star

No reviews yet

3227 South White Road

San Jose, CA 95148

Food

Appetizers / Starters

Vegetable Samosa

$4.99

A vegetable samosa is a savory pastry enjoyed at Indian restaurants. It can be an appetizer, snack or entree.

Papadum

$1.99

Crisp, Glossy, and Crackling with cumin seeds, light as air papadum is a popular cracker from an Indian subcontinent.

Aloo Tikki 2pc

$5.99

Aloo tikki, which translates roughly to "potato patties," are typically eaten as a snack and are often sold by street vendors.

Gobi Manchurian

$11.99

Gobi Manchurian is a popular Indo Chinese appetizer made with cauliflower, corn flour, soya sauce, vinegar, chilli sauce, ginger & garlic.

Chilli Chicken

$12.99

Chili Chicken is made of chunks of boneless chicken mixed with dry red chilies, finely chopped ginger and garlic, onions and other Indo Chinese spices to make a spicy Indian flare dish along with the distinct traditional Chinese flavors.

Chicken 65

$12.99

Chicken 65 is a crispy non-vegetarian Indian classical dish that is famous for its crunchiness, crispness and, mouth-watering taste.

Chilli Fish

$13.99

Chilli fish is a popular Indian-chinese appetizer made by tossing fish in spicy chilli sauce.

Amritsari Fish Pakora

$12.99

Amritsari fish is a popular North Indian appetizer made with fish, gram flour and spices.

Chicken Pakoda 6pc

$11.99

Chicken Pakora are a popular street food and an appetiser where chunks of tender chicken is batter fried to perfection, until golden and crisp.

Paneer Pakoda 8pc

$11.99

Paneer pakora is a popular evening snack from North Indian cuisine. It is made by batter frying Indian cottage cheese aka paneer.

Onion Bhaji

$7.99Out of stock

Onion bhaji's are essentially Indian-style onion fritters: thinly sliced onions that have been coated in a simple, spiced batter then fried.

Palak Pakora

$7.99Out of stock

Palak pakora are delicious Indian spinach fritters made with fresh spinach leaves, gram flour, spices and herbs.

Mix Veg Pakora

$9.99

Mixed Vegetable pakora are veggie fritters made in Indian style. They are addictive, aromatic, crunchy and a delicious snack.

Kabab and Grill

Chicken Achari Tikka

$15.99

Prepared by marinating boneless chicken chunks in a special spice blend known as Achari masala and yogurt.

Chicken Tikka Leg Quarter

$7.99

Barbecued chicken leg quarter marinated in exotic spices and yogurt, and served with freshly prepared tamarind chutney and raita.

Chicken Malai Kabab

$15.99

It is made with boneless chicken breast ,marinated in a juicy mixture of curd, cream, cashew nuts, and spices before being grilled in the oven.

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$13.99

Made with minced chicken (keema) that's seasoned with spices, a binding agent and skewered into cylindrical shapes which are pan roasted until golden.

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$15.99

Made with minced lamb (Mutton keema) that's seasoned with spices, a binding agent and skewered into cylindrical shapes which are pan roasted until golden.

Tandoori Chicken

$11.99+

Tandoori chicken is a South Asian dish of chicken, marinated in yogurt and spices and roasted in a tandoor, a cylindrical clay oven

Tandoori Fish Tikka

$14.99

Fingerlicking good, lemony, flavorful fish made using tandoori masala and yogurt

Garlic Shrimp Tikka

$17.99

Tandoori shrimps are marinated in a spiced yoghurt marination and cooked over tandoor till crisp golden.

Lamb Chop

$24.99

Traditional lamb chops come from the rib, loin, sirloin and shoulder of the animal. Shoulder chops (also called blade and arm chops) marinated in masalas and cooked on a grill or in a clayed oven.

Paneer Malai Tikka

$12.99

Malai Paneer Tikka recipe is an Indian starter made from cottage cheese (paneer) cubes marinated with yogurt, cream, spices, herbs.

Paneer Achari Tikka

$12.99

Achari Paneer is made by adding Paneer in pickling spices and tomatoes, ginger, and cream/yogurt.

Grilled Pineapple Tikka

$12.99Out of stock

It is sweeter than fresh pineapple, and a little more tender, with a hint of smokiness from the grill.

Dahi Kabab

$12.99

Dahi kabab are shallow fried kababs made Indian curd, gram flour, paneer, spices and herbs.

Veg Shashlik Tikka Kabab

$18.99

Vegetable Shashlik is an excellent and delicious snack or popular Indian starter made with paneer, zucchini, tomato and bell peppers etc.

Chicken Shashlik Tikka Kabab

$19.99

Chicken shashlik is a great way to kick your chicken tikka up a big notch. Tandoori chicken on a bed of Indian spiced onion and peppers. A better kebab!

Peshawari Chicken

$15.99

Biryani, Rice and Noodles

Saffron Rice

$5.99

Saffron rice is a dish made from saffron, white rice and also usually vegetable bouillon.

Vegetable Dum Biryani

$12.99

Veg Dum Biryani, a delicious one pot biryani made from basmati rice and vegetables and flavored with whole Indian spices.

Chicken Dum Biryani

$13.99

It basically refers to let the rice and chicken cook under pressure and let the aroma infuse and trapping it inside the pot.

Lamb Dum Biryani

$15.99

It basically refers to let the rice and lamb cook under pressure and let the aroma infuse and trapping it inside the pot.

Goat Dum Biryani

$15.99

It basically refers to let the rice and lamb cook under pressure and let the aroma infuse and trapping it inside the pot.

Veggie Hakka Noodles

$9.99

Hakka noodles is a popular Indo-Chinese dish of stir fried noodles, veggies and sauces.

Chicken Garlic Noodles

$11.99

This is pretty much everything you dream about in one bowl. Buttery noodles, golden chicken, fragrant garlic, and plenty of nutty parmesan crusted chicken.

Chaat Corner

Samosa Chaat

$5.99

Tangy and spicy Samosa Chaat is popular north Indian street food! Crunchy samosa is served with spicy chickpea curry (chole), yogurt and various chutneys.

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$6.99

Aloo Tikki Chaat is a famous Indian Street Food that is mashed and is deep-fried or sauteed. These potato patties are then topped with yogurt and Chutneys.

Spinach Chaat

$6.99

Palak ki chaat consists of crispy palak or spinach leaves topped with chilled spiced yogurt, finished with imli ki chutney or tamarind chutney.

Bhel Puri

$6.99

Bhel puri is a popular Mumbai street food where crispy puffed rice is tossed with sweet tamarind chutney, spicy green chutney, hot pungent garlic chutney, onions , tomatoes, roasted peanuts , sev and masala.

Dahi Papdi Chaat

$6.99

A famous Delhi street food, Dahi Papdi Chat, is a crispy sweet, spicy and tangy chaat that packs a whole lot of flavor.

Pani Puri

$7.99

Pani puri basically consists of small round-shaped hollow unleavened bread which is deep-fried and filled with a mixture of potatoes, chickpeas, spices and served with flavoured waters like mint, heeng, guava, mango, many more.

Chana Bhatura

$10.99

Chana Bhatura is a popular North Indian breakfast with deep-fried puri served along with spicy chickpea curry.

Chana Puri

$10.99

Chana puri is a popular North Indian breakfast dish that can also be served for lunch or dinner.

Dahi Bhalla

$7.99

These are deep fried lentil fritters dunked in creamy yogurt, topped with different kinds of sweet spicy chutneys

Pav Bhaji

$10.99

Non Vegetarian Entree

Chicken Makhani

$18.99

This butter chicken recipe, or chicken makhani, is a favorite Indian dish that features a full-flavored sauce with spices that complement chicken.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.99

Chicken tikka masala is a popular curried dish made with boneless chicken, ground spices, onions, tomatoes, cream and herbs.

Chicken Saag wala

$16.99

Chicken saag is a classic Indian dish made with chicken, fresh spinach, and an array of spices. Sour cream makes this dish rich and creamy.

Haveli Chicken Curry

$17.99

Chicken Curry is one of the popular delicacies that's traditionally made with herbs, chicken and a melange of spices.

Lamb Saag wala

$19.99

It's is a nicely spiced lamb curry with spinach, green chilies and cilantro.

Haveli Goat Curry

$19.99

Goat curry is basically small cuts of goat slow-cooked in a gravy made with onions, tomatoes, garlic, and aromatic spices.

Lahori Chicken

$17.99

Lahori chicken curry is a traditional and memorable dish that celebrates the inimitable spice masalas of Pakistan.

Lamb Tikka Masala

$19.99

Lamb Tikka Masala is a medium hot creamy Indian curry with chilli powder, garam masala , ground cumin , coriander etc.

Lamb Shahi Korma

$19.99

Lamb or Mutton Shahi Korma is one of the most traditional curries with its roots in Mughal dynasty. Includes almonds , cashews etc.

Chicken Korma

$18.99

Chicken Shahi Korma is one of the most traditional curries with its roots in Mughal dynasty. Includes almonds , cashews etc.

Chicken Vindaloo

$18.99

Vindaloo is a popular Portuguese influenced Indian dish made by marinating & simmering meat in a spicy Vindaloo paste.

Lamb Vindaloo

$19.99

Saag Gost

$19.99

Saag Gosht is a wonderful, rich and flavourful North Indian/Pakistani lamb curry, where juicy, tender lamb meets creamy spinach.

Rogan Josh

$19.99

It is made with red meat, traditionally mutton or goat and coloured and flavoured primarily by alkanet flower and Kashmiri chilies.

Kadhai Lamb

$19.99

Prepared with cumin seeds and bay leaves sautéed in a ginger-garlic onion paste gives, this lamb Kadhai recipe has an amazing flavour.

Kadhai Chicken

$19.99

Prepared with cumin seeds and bay leaves sautéed in a ginger-garlic onion paste gives, this chicken Kadhai recipe has an amazing flavour.

Prawn Vindaloo

$19.99

Prawn Vindaloo is a popular Portuguese influenced Indian dish made by marinating & simmering prawns in a spicy Vindaloo paste. 

Fish Masala

$18.99

Fish curry is made much the same traditional way by sautéing onions, ginger garlic, tomatoes & ground spices.

Prawn Bhuna

$19.99

This recipe is an Indian restaurant-style king prawn curry with a thick aromatic sauce made of onion and tomatoes.

Prawn Curry

$19.99

Prawn Curry is a simple delicious & flavourful dish made with fresh prawns, onions, tomatoes & ground spices.

Prawn Saag

$19.99

Vegetarian Entree

$15.99

Chana masala is a North Indian curried dish made with white chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs.

Paneer Bhurji

$15.99

Paneer Bhurji is a vegetarian dish made with scrambled paneer (Indian cottage cheese) onions, tomatoes and spices.

Haveli Shahi Paneer

$18.99

Shahi Paneer is a Mughlai dish where paneer is cooked in a creamy gravy made of onions, yogurt, nut and seeds.

Bhindi Special

$14.99

Bhindi special is a staple Indian dish made with okra, whole and ground spices, herbs, onions & tomatoes.

Jeera Aloo

$12.99

Jeera aloo, a flavourful & delicious North Indian side dish made with potatoes, spices and herbs.

Mix Veg

$14.99

A recipe of mix vegetables like, potatoes, capsicum, cauliflower, paneer, carrot, peas, beans and many more.

Sarson Ka Saag

$15.99

Sarson ka saag is a winter delicacy made in North India with fresh mustard greens and other green leafy vegetables.

Kadhai Paneer

$18.99

Kadhai paneer is a restaurant style delicious spicy paneer recipe made with fresh ground kadai masala, paneer, onions, tomatoes & bell peppers.

Baingan Bharta

$15.99

Baingan Bharta is basically fire roasted eggplant mash cooked with spices.

Dal Makhani

$15.99

Dal makhani is a popular North Indian dish where whole black lentils & red kidney beans are slow cooked with spices, butter & cream.

Haveli Dal Fry

$14.99

Dal Fry is a delicious and popular Indian lentil recipe that is made with tuvar dal (pigeon pea lentils), onions, tomatoes and spices.

Malai Kofta

$16.99

Malai Kofta is a very popular Indian vegetarian dish where balls (kofta) made of potato and paneer are deep fried and served with a creamy gravy.

Palak Paneer

$16.99

Palak paneer is a classic curried dish from North Indian cuisine made with fresh spinach, onions, spices, paneer and herbs.

Mashroom Matar

$14.99

Mushroom matar is a creamy Indian curry made from mushrooms and green peas, very tasty, with freshly ground condiments.

Navrattan Korma

$15.99

Navrattan korma is a rich luxurious curry dish made with mixed vegetables and lot of dry fruits.

Kadhi Pakora

$14.99

Tangy and flavorful Punjabi Kadhi Pakora has deep fried pakoras (fritters) dunked in a tangy yogurt based curry.

Aloo Gobi

$15.99

Aloo gobi (potatoes & cauliflower) is a popular Indian dish in which potatoes and cauliflower are cooked with onions, tomatoes and spices.

Breads

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

It's a flat bread made with whole wheat and traditionally cooked in tandoor (cylindrical clay oven) hence the name tandoori.

Makki ki Roti

$3.99

Its a flat bread made with makki ka atta (maize flour).It is also gluten free, made traditionally (in a tandoor), or using a tawa (flat skillet).

Butter Naan

$3.99

Butter naan is traditional tandoori-style Indian naan bread brushed with melted butter at the end.

Garlic Naan

$4.99

This garlic butter naan bread is divine! It uses baking powder and baking soda instead of yeast and is drenched with garlic butter.

Amritsari Kulcha

$4.99

Amritsari Kulcha is crisp as well as soft leavened bread which is stuffed with boiled and mashed potatoes and spices.

Paneer Naan

$5.99

Paneer naan is a traditional Indian flatbread and a version of naan. The dough is made with a combination of flour, yeast, sugar, salt, and yogurt.

Bullet Naan

$4.99

Bullet Naan is a classic Indian Naan bread with jalapeños and cilantro on top and slathered with butter.

Laccha Prantha

$5.99

Lachha paratha or Lachedar paratha is a popular Indian bread made using whole wheat flour. It has extra flaky and buttery layers.

Keema Naan

$6.99

Keema Naan Bread is the perfect combination of deliciously spiced minced lamb (lamb keema) and a soft & fluffy naan dough.

Kashmiri Naan

$5.99

Kashmiri Naan is one of the sweetest and flakiest naan varieties originated from Kashmiri cuisine.

Bread Basket

$12.99

Bread Basket includes Butter Naan, Laccha Prantha and Garlic Naan.

Tandoori Aloo Prantha

$4.99

Tandoori Aloo Paratha is whole wheat flatbread, stuffed with spicy mashed potatoes and cooked in a tandoor for the iconic tandoori taste.

Tandoori Mix Prantha

$5.99

Tandoori mix Paratha is whole wheat flatbread, stuffed with spicy mashed mix vegetables and cooked in a tandoor for the iconic tandoori taste.

Bhatura 1 pc

$1.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$7.99Out of stock

Its a meal complete with tender and juicy nuggets and deliciously crispy fries.

Butter Chicken With Naan / Rice

$7.99

Its a complete meal including creamy butter chicken served with soft flat bread "Naan".

Shahi Paneer With Naan / Rice

$7.99

Its a complete meal including paneer cooked in a creamy gravy served with soft flat bread "Naan".

Desserts

Gulaab Jamun (2pc)

$4.99

Gulaab jamun is an Indian dessert of fried dough balls that are soaked in a sweet, sticky sugar syrup.

Gajar Ka Halwa

$7.99

Gajar ka Halwa, also called Gajrela, is an Indian carrot pudding, so rich, creamy, and delicious.

Gulaab Jamun Ice Cream

$5.99

Gulaab Jamun Ice Cream - One of my favorite combinations gulab jamun & ice cream come together for a creamy, dreamy, eggless treat.

Brownie Ice Cream

$5.99Out of stock

This brownie ice cream is made with chunks of rich brownie swirled through vanilla ice cream.

Khoya Kulfi

$4.99

Denser and creamier than ice cream, Kulfi is a traditional Indian sweet that comes in myriad exotic flavors.

Rasmalai

$4.99

Rasmalai is a Classic Indian dessert consisting of juicy cheese discs served with thickened milk.

Kheer

$4.99Out of stock

Kheer is Indian rice pudding made with only three basic ingredients- rice, milk and sugar.

Fruit Custard

$4.99Out of stock

Fruit Custard is made with fresh fruits and a creamy vanilla pudding sauce. A quick, simple dessert also known as fruit salad with custard.

Mango Kulfi

$4.99Out of stock

Mango Kulfi is a frozen summer dessert made with milk, sugar & sweet ripe mangoes.

Pista Kulfi

$4.99

A popular Indian Ice cream which is basically a popsicle made with milk and flavoured with saffron, cardamom, pistachio and almonds.

Raita

Plain Dahi

$1.99

Plain yogurt with no Salt or Sugar.

Mix Veg Raita

$4.99

Its basically a combination of yogurt and vegetables.

Boondi Raita

$4.99

Boondi raita is an Indian raita variety made with yogurt, boondi, cumin powder, chilli powder, chaat masala, salt and coriander leaves.

Spinach Raita

$4.99

Spinach Raita is a refreshing vitamin, mineral and protein-packed yogurt dip made from fresh spinach and yogurt, tempered with cumin.

Soups

Mulligatawny Chicken Soup

$6.99Out of stock

Mulligatawny Soup is a traditional curry soup with origins in Indian cuisine made with meat or chicken.

Dal Lentil Soup

$5.99

Dal soup is an Indian soup variety where lentils are simmered with vegetables, leafy greens, spices and herbs to make a satiating dish.

Salads

Chicken Salad

$5.99Out of stock

This main dish is a combination of chicken, vegetables, and sauces.

Kachumber Salad

$5.99

Kachumber, an everyday Indian salad made with veggies like cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and fresh herbs.

Vinegar Onion Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Onion salad combines flavours of sweet onion and tart vinegar.

Mix Salad

$4.99

Mix Salad includes tomatoes, cucumber, onion, etc.

Pickle

Pickle

$5.99

Made from a variety of vegetables mixed in the same pickling process.

Drinks

Coffee

$3.99

Coffee is a brewed drink made from roasted coffee beans, which are the seeds of berries from the coffee plant.

Punjabi Chai

$3.99

Punjabi Chai has a sweet Milky flavour and contains black tea, cloves, cardamom, Ginger for flavouring.

Aam Panna

$3.99

Aam Panna is a vegan, gluten-free unripe (green) mango drink or sharbat.

Jal Jeera

$3.99

Jaljeera is a sweet and tangy Indian beverage made using cilantro, mint, and a few spices.

Lassi

$3.99

Lassi is a traditional yogurt drink that's popular in North India. Made with yogurt, water or milk & various seasonings.

Lemon Soda

$3.99

A sweet fizzy drink that tastes of lemon.

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Modelo

$5.99

BUFFETS

APPETISERS, VEG and NON VEG ENTREE'S , DESSERTS. Buffet menu items varies each days.

VEG BUFFET

$21.99

NON VEG BUFFET

$21.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Haveli Kabab and Grill is an Indian restaurant having an Indian and Indo-Chinese cuisine located at 3227 S White Rd San Jose CA 95148

Location

3227 South White Road, San Jose, CA 95148

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

