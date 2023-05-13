Haveli Kabab and Grill 3227 South White Road
3227 South White Road
San Jose, CA 95148
Food
Appetizers / Starters
Vegetable Samosa
A vegetable samosa is a savory pastry enjoyed at Indian restaurants. It can be an appetizer, snack or entree.
Papadum
Crisp, Glossy, and Crackling with cumin seeds, light as air papadum is a popular cracker from an Indian subcontinent.
Aloo Tikki 2pc
Aloo tikki, which translates roughly to "potato patties," are typically eaten as a snack and are often sold by street vendors.
Gobi Manchurian
Gobi Manchurian is a popular Indo Chinese appetizer made with cauliflower, corn flour, soya sauce, vinegar, chilli sauce, ginger & garlic.
Chilli Chicken
Chili Chicken is made of chunks of boneless chicken mixed with dry red chilies, finely chopped ginger and garlic, onions and other Indo Chinese spices to make a spicy Indian flare dish along with the distinct traditional Chinese flavors.
Chicken 65
Chicken 65 is a crispy non-vegetarian Indian classical dish that is famous for its crunchiness, crispness and, mouth-watering taste.
Chilli Fish
Chilli fish is a popular Indian-chinese appetizer made by tossing fish in spicy chilli sauce.
Amritsari Fish Pakora
Amritsari fish is a popular North Indian appetizer made with fish, gram flour and spices.
Chicken Pakoda 6pc
Chicken Pakora are a popular street food and an appetiser where chunks of tender chicken is batter fried to perfection, until golden and crisp.
Paneer Pakoda 8pc
Paneer pakora is a popular evening snack from North Indian cuisine. It is made by batter frying Indian cottage cheese aka paneer.
Onion Bhaji
Onion bhaji's are essentially Indian-style onion fritters: thinly sliced onions that have been coated in a simple, spiced batter then fried.
Palak Pakora
Palak pakora are delicious Indian spinach fritters made with fresh spinach leaves, gram flour, spices and herbs.
Mix Veg Pakora
Mixed Vegetable pakora are veggie fritters made in Indian style. They are addictive, aromatic, crunchy and a delicious snack.
Kabab and Grill
Chicken Achari Tikka
Prepared by marinating boneless chicken chunks in a special spice blend known as Achari masala and yogurt.
Chicken Tikka Leg Quarter
Barbecued chicken leg quarter marinated in exotic spices and yogurt, and served with freshly prepared tamarind chutney and raita.
Chicken Malai Kabab
It is made with boneless chicken breast ,marinated in a juicy mixture of curd, cream, cashew nuts, and spices before being grilled in the oven.
Chicken Seekh Kabab
Made with minced chicken (keema) that's seasoned with spices, a binding agent and skewered into cylindrical shapes which are pan roasted until golden.
Lamb Seekh Kabab
Made with minced lamb (Mutton keema) that's seasoned with spices, a binding agent and skewered into cylindrical shapes which are pan roasted until golden.
Tandoori Chicken
Tandoori chicken is a South Asian dish of chicken, marinated in yogurt and spices and roasted in a tandoor, a cylindrical clay oven
Tandoori Fish Tikka
Fingerlicking good, lemony, flavorful fish made using tandoori masala and yogurt
Garlic Shrimp Tikka
Tandoori shrimps are marinated in a spiced yoghurt marination and cooked over tandoor till crisp golden.
Lamb Chop
Traditional lamb chops come from the rib, loin, sirloin and shoulder of the animal. Shoulder chops (also called blade and arm chops) marinated in masalas and cooked on a grill or in a clayed oven.
Paneer Malai Tikka
Malai Paneer Tikka recipe is an Indian starter made from cottage cheese (paneer) cubes marinated with yogurt, cream, spices, herbs.
Paneer Achari Tikka
Achari Paneer is made by adding Paneer in pickling spices and tomatoes, ginger, and cream/yogurt.
Grilled Pineapple Tikka
It is sweeter than fresh pineapple, and a little more tender, with a hint of smokiness from the grill.
Dahi Kabab
Dahi kabab are shallow fried kababs made Indian curd, gram flour, paneer, spices and herbs.
Veg Shashlik Tikka Kabab
Vegetable Shashlik is an excellent and delicious snack or popular Indian starter made with paneer, zucchini, tomato and bell peppers etc.
Chicken Shashlik Tikka Kabab
Chicken shashlik is a great way to kick your chicken tikka up a big notch. Tandoori chicken on a bed of Indian spiced onion and peppers. A better kebab!
Peshawari Chicken
Biryani, Rice and Noodles
Saffron Rice
Saffron rice is a dish made from saffron, white rice and also usually vegetable bouillon.
Vegetable Dum Biryani
Veg Dum Biryani, a delicious one pot biryani made from basmati rice and vegetables and flavored with whole Indian spices.
Chicken Dum Biryani
It basically refers to let the rice and chicken cook under pressure and let the aroma infuse and trapping it inside the pot.
Lamb Dum Biryani
It basically refers to let the rice and lamb cook under pressure and let the aroma infuse and trapping it inside the pot.
Goat Dum Biryani
It basically refers to let the rice and lamb cook under pressure and let the aroma infuse and trapping it inside the pot.
Veggie Hakka Noodles
Hakka noodles is a popular Indo-Chinese dish of stir fried noodles, veggies and sauces.
Chicken Garlic Noodles
This is pretty much everything you dream about in one bowl. Buttery noodles, golden chicken, fragrant garlic, and plenty of nutty parmesan crusted chicken.
Chaat Corner
Samosa Chaat
Tangy and spicy Samosa Chaat is popular north Indian street food! Crunchy samosa is served with spicy chickpea curry (chole), yogurt and various chutneys.
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Aloo Tikki Chaat is a famous Indian Street Food that is mashed and is deep-fried or sauteed. These potato patties are then topped with yogurt and Chutneys.
Spinach Chaat
Palak ki chaat consists of crispy palak or spinach leaves topped with chilled spiced yogurt, finished with imli ki chutney or tamarind chutney.
Bhel Puri
Bhel puri is a popular Mumbai street food where crispy puffed rice is tossed with sweet tamarind chutney, spicy green chutney, hot pungent garlic chutney, onions , tomatoes, roasted peanuts , sev and masala.
Dahi Papdi Chaat
A famous Delhi street food, Dahi Papdi Chat, is a crispy sweet, spicy and tangy chaat that packs a whole lot of flavor.
Pani Puri
Pani puri basically consists of small round-shaped hollow unleavened bread which is deep-fried and filled with a mixture of potatoes, chickpeas, spices and served with flavoured waters like mint, heeng, guava, mango, many more.
Chana Bhatura
Chana Bhatura is a popular North Indian breakfast with deep-fried puri served along with spicy chickpea curry.
Chana Puri
Chana puri is a popular North Indian breakfast dish that can also be served for lunch or dinner.
Dahi Bhalla
These are deep fried lentil fritters dunked in creamy yogurt, topped with different kinds of sweet spicy chutneys
Pav Bhaji
Non Vegetarian Entree
Chicken Makhani
This butter chicken recipe, or chicken makhani, is a favorite Indian dish that features a full-flavored sauce with spices that complement chicken.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken tikka masala is a popular curried dish made with boneless chicken, ground spices, onions, tomatoes, cream and herbs.
Chicken Saag wala
Chicken saag is a classic Indian dish made with chicken, fresh spinach, and an array of spices. Sour cream makes this dish rich and creamy.
Haveli Chicken Curry
Chicken Curry is one of the popular delicacies that's traditionally made with herbs, chicken and a melange of spices.
Lamb Saag wala
It's is a nicely spiced lamb curry with spinach, green chilies and cilantro.
Haveli Goat Curry
Goat curry is basically small cuts of goat slow-cooked in a gravy made with onions, tomatoes, garlic, and aromatic spices.
Lahori Chicken
Lahori chicken curry is a traditional and memorable dish that celebrates the inimitable spice masalas of Pakistan.
Lamb Tikka Masala
Lamb Tikka Masala is a medium hot creamy Indian curry with chilli powder, garam masala , ground cumin , coriander etc.
Lamb Shahi Korma
Lamb or Mutton Shahi Korma is one of the most traditional curries with its roots in Mughal dynasty. Includes almonds , cashews etc.
Chicken Korma
Chicken Shahi Korma is one of the most traditional curries with its roots in Mughal dynasty. Includes almonds , cashews etc.
Chicken Vindaloo
Vindaloo is a popular Portuguese influenced Indian dish made by marinating & simmering meat in a spicy Vindaloo paste.
Lamb Vindaloo
Saag Gost
Saag Gosht is a wonderful, rich and flavourful North Indian/Pakistani lamb curry, where juicy, tender lamb meets creamy spinach.
Rogan Josh
It is made with red meat, traditionally mutton or goat and coloured and flavoured primarily by alkanet flower and Kashmiri chilies.
Kadhai Lamb
Prepared with cumin seeds and bay leaves sautéed in a ginger-garlic onion paste gives, this lamb Kadhai recipe has an amazing flavour.
Kadhai Chicken
Prepared with cumin seeds and bay leaves sautéed in a ginger-garlic onion paste gives, this chicken Kadhai recipe has an amazing flavour.
Prawn Vindaloo
Prawn Vindaloo is a popular Portuguese influenced Indian dish made by marinating & simmering prawns in a spicy Vindaloo paste.
Fish Masala
Fish curry is made much the same traditional way by sautéing onions, ginger garlic, tomatoes & ground spices.
Prawn Bhuna
This recipe is an Indian restaurant-style king prawn curry with a thick aromatic sauce made of onion and tomatoes.
Prawn Curry
Prawn Curry is a simple delicious & flavourful dish made with fresh prawns, onions, tomatoes & ground spices.
Prawn Saag
Vegetarian Entree
Chana Masala
Chana masala is a North Indian curried dish made with white chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs.
Paneer Bhurji
Paneer Bhurji is a vegetarian dish made with scrambled paneer (Indian cottage cheese) onions, tomatoes and spices.
Haveli Shahi Paneer
Shahi Paneer is a Mughlai dish where paneer is cooked in a creamy gravy made of onions, yogurt, nut and seeds.
Bhindi Special
Bhindi special is a staple Indian dish made with okra, whole and ground spices, herbs, onions & tomatoes.
Jeera Aloo
Jeera aloo, a flavourful & delicious North Indian side dish made with potatoes, spices and herbs.
Mix Veg
A recipe of mix vegetables like, potatoes, capsicum, cauliflower, paneer, carrot, peas, beans and many more.
Sarson Ka Saag
Sarson ka saag is a winter delicacy made in North India with fresh mustard greens and other green leafy vegetables.
Kadhai Paneer
Kadhai paneer is a restaurant style delicious spicy paneer recipe made with fresh ground kadai masala, paneer, onions, tomatoes & bell peppers.
Baingan Bharta
Baingan Bharta is basically fire roasted eggplant mash cooked with spices.
Dal Makhani
Dal makhani is a popular North Indian dish where whole black lentils & red kidney beans are slow cooked with spices, butter & cream.
Haveli Dal Fry
Dal Fry is a delicious and popular Indian lentil recipe that is made with tuvar dal (pigeon pea lentils), onions, tomatoes and spices.
Malai Kofta
Malai Kofta is a very popular Indian vegetarian dish where balls (kofta) made of potato and paneer are deep fried and served with a creamy gravy.
Palak Paneer
Palak paneer is a classic curried dish from North Indian cuisine made with fresh spinach, onions, spices, paneer and herbs.
Mashroom Matar
Mushroom matar is a creamy Indian curry made from mushrooms and green peas, very tasty, with freshly ground condiments.
Navrattan Korma
Navrattan korma is a rich luxurious curry dish made with mixed vegetables and lot of dry fruits.
Kadhi Pakora
Tangy and flavorful Punjabi Kadhi Pakora has deep fried pakoras (fritters) dunked in a tangy yogurt based curry.
Aloo Gobi
Aloo gobi (potatoes & cauliflower) is a popular Indian dish in which potatoes and cauliflower are cooked with onions, tomatoes and spices.
Breads
Tandoori Roti
It's a flat bread made with whole wheat and traditionally cooked in tandoor (cylindrical clay oven) hence the name tandoori.
Makki ki Roti
Its a flat bread made with makki ka atta (maize flour).It is also gluten free, made traditionally (in a tandoor), or using a tawa (flat skillet).
Butter Naan
Butter naan is traditional tandoori-style Indian naan bread brushed with melted butter at the end.
Garlic Naan
This garlic butter naan bread is divine! It uses baking powder and baking soda instead of yeast and is drenched with garlic butter.
Amritsari Kulcha
Amritsari Kulcha is crisp as well as soft leavened bread which is stuffed with boiled and mashed potatoes and spices.
Paneer Naan
Paneer naan is a traditional Indian flatbread and a version of naan. The dough is made with a combination of flour, yeast, sugar, salt, and yogurt.
Bullet Naan
Bullet Naan is a classic Indian Naan bread with jalapeños and cilantro on top and slathered with butter.
Laccha Prantha
Lachha paratha or Lachedar paratha is a popular Indian bread made using whole wheat flour. It has extra flaky and buttery layers.
Keema Naan
Keema Naan Bread is the perfect combination of deliciously spiced minced lamb (lamb keema) and a soft & fluffy naan dough.
Kashmiri Naan
Kashmiri Naan is one of the sweetest and flakiest naan varieties originated from Kashmiri cuisine.
Bread Basket
Bread Basket includes Butter Naan, Laccha Prantha and Garlic Naan.
Tandoori Aloo Prantha
Tandoori Aloo Paratha is whole wheat flatbread, stuffed with spicy mashed potatoes and cooked in a tandoor for the iconic tandoori taste.
Tandoori Mix Prantha
Tandoori mix Paratha is whole wheat flatbread, stuffed with spicy mashed mix vegetables and cooked in a tandoor for the iconic tandoori taste.
Bhatura 1 pc
Kids Menu
Chicken Nuggets and Fries
Its a meal complete with tender and juicy nuggets and deliciously crispy fries.
Butter Chicken With Naan / Rice
Its a complete meal including creamy butter chicken served with soft flat bread "Naan".
Shahi Paneer With Naan / Rice
Its a complete meal including paneer cooked in a creamy gravy served with soft flat bread "Naan".
Desserts
Gulaab Jamun (2pc)
Gulaab jamun is an Indian dessert of fried dough balls that are soaked in a sweet, sticky sugar syrup.
Gajar Ka Halwa
Gajar ka Halwa, also called Gajrela, is an Indian carrot pudding, so rich, creamy, and delicious.
Gulaab Jamun Ice Cream
Gulaab Jamun Ice Cream - One of my favorite combinations gulab jamun & ice cream come together for a creamy, dreamy, eggless treat.
Brownie Ice Cream
This brownie ice cream is made with chunks of rich brownie swirled through vanilla ice cream.
Khoya Kulfi
Denser and creamier than ice cream, Kulfi is a traditional Indian sweet that comes in myriad exotic flavors.
Rasmalai
Rasmalai is a Classic Indian dessert consisting of juicy cheese discs served with thickened milk.
Kheer
Kheer is Indian rice pudding made with only three basic ingredients- rice, milk and sugar.
Fruit Custard
Fruit Custard is made with fresh fruits and a creamy vanilla pudding sauce. A quick, simple dessert also known as fruit salad with custard.
Mango Kulfi
Mango Kulfi is a frozen summer dessert made with milk, sugar & sweet ripe mangoes.
Pista Kulfi
A popular Indian Ice cream which is basically a popsicle made with milk and flavoured with saffron, cardamom, pistachio and almonds.
Raita
Plain Dahi
Plain yogurt with no Salt or Sugar.
Mix Veg Raita
Its basically a combination of yogurt and vegetables.
Boondi Raita
Boondi raita is an Indian raita variety made with yogurt, boondi, cumin powder, chilli powder, chaat masala, salt and coriander leaves.
Spinach Raita
Spinach Raita is a refreshing vitamin, mineral and protein-packed yogurt dip made from fresh spinach and yogurt, tempered with cumin.
Soups
Mulligatawny Chicken Soup
Mulligatawny Soup is a traditional curry soup with origins in Indian cuisine made with meat or chicken.
Dal Lentil Soup
Dal soup is an Indian soup variety where lentils are simmered with vegetables, leafy greens, spices and herbs to make a satiating dish.
Salads
Chicken Salad
This main dish is a combination of chicken, vegetables, and sauces.
Kachumber Salad
Kachumber, an everyday Indian salad made with veggies like cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and fresh herbs.
Vinegar Onion Salad
Onion salad combines flavours of sweet onion and tart vinegar.
Mix Salad
Mix Salad includes tomatoes, cucumber, onion, etc.
Drinks
Coffee
Coffee is a brewed drink made from roasted coffee beans, which are the seeds of berries from the coffee plant.
Punjabi Chai
Punjabi Chai has a sweet Milky flavour and contains black tea, cloves, cardamom, Ginger for flavouring.
Aam Panna
Aam Panna is a vegan, gluten-free unripe (green) mango drink or sharbat.
Jal Jeera
Jaljeera is a sweet and tangy Indian beverage made using cilantro, mint, and a few spices.
Lassi
Lassi is a traditional yogurt drink that's popular in North India. Made with yogurt, water or milk & various seasonings.
Lemon Soda
A sweet fizzy drink that tastes of lemon.
Soft Drinks
Modelo
Haveli Kabab and Grill is an Indian restaurant having an Indian and Indo-Chinese cuisine located at 3227 S White Rd San Jose CA 95148
3227 South White Road, San Jose, CA 95148