American
Bars & Lounges
Haven Craft Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Modern California Cuisine Craft Beer | Boutique Wine | Craft Spirits & Cocktails
Location
190 S Glassell St, Orange, CA 92866
Gallery