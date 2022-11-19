Haven Hot Chicken
577 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
As one of New England’s first dedicated Nashville style Hot Chicken restaurant, Haven’s menu lists five levels of heat so that guests can experience authentic Nashville Hot Chicken and Not Chicken flavor. Serving chicken and vegetarian options ranging from not spicy to very spicy, the menu is rounded out by traditional southern sides.
21 Whitney Avenue, New Haven, CT 06510
