Haven Hot Chicken
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
As one of New England’s first dedicated Nashville style Hot Chicken restaurant, Haven’s menu lists five levels of heat so that guests can experience authentic Nashville Hot Chicken and Not Chicken flavor. Serving chicken and vegetarian options ranging from not spicy to very spicy, the menu is rounded out by traditional southern sides.
Location
12 Fenn Road, Newington, CT 06111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fresh Greens & Proteins New Britain - New Britain
No Reviews
1535 Stanley Street New Britain, CT 06053
View restaurant
Square Peg Pizzeria Newington/Montana Knights
No Reviews
80 Fenn Road Newington, CT 06111
View restaurant