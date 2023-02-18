Haven Hot Chicken Norwalk
596 Westport Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
Popular Items
Menu
Specials
Combos
The Sandwich Combo
Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink
Tendie Trio Combo
Three buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce. Served with your choice of side & a drink
NOT Chicken Sandwich Combo
Oven-roasted, double-fried cauliflower steak, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink
Chicken and Waffles Combo
Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with your choice of side & a drink
Kids Combo
Buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendie, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce, drink, & kid's side (Mac & Cheese or French Fries)
Featured Items
THE Sandwich
Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun
Tendie Trio
Three buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce.
The NOT Chicken Sandwich
Roasted & fried cauliflower steak, house-made creamy + tangy slaw, garlic pickles, & Rob sauce on a Martin's potato roll
Chicken and Waffles
Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar.
Tendie Roulette
Five buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies - Country, Mild, Medium, Hot, and Haven heat levels - garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce
Snack Menu
NOT Chicken Nugs
Oven-roasted, fried cauliflower florets served with choice of sauce
Tendie Slider
Buttermilk-marinated, jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato slider bun
Single Tendie
Buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendie served on white bread with garlic-dill pickles and a sauce of your choice.
Fuego Fries
Pile of crispy fries topped with a chopped jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, drizzled with Rob Sauce & extra spice shake