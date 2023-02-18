Restaurant header imageView gallery

Haven Hot Chicken Norwalk

596 Westport Avenue

Norwalk, CT 06851

Donations

The Great Banana Pudding Drive - CT Foodshare

The Great Banana Pudding Drive

$1.00

Menu

Specials

Sweet Heat Mac Bowl

$14.99

Sweet Heat Mac Bowl

$14.99

Haven's classic white cheddar mac topped with two jumbo Halal chicken tenders in your choice of heat drizzled with brown-sugar maple sweet sauce topped with house shake & chopped scallions

Combos

The Sandwich Combo

$16.74

The Sandwich Combo

$16.74

Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink

Tendie Trio Combo

$16.74

Tendie Trio Combo

$16.74

Three buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce. Served with your choice of side & a drink

NOT Chicken Sandwich Combo

$14.25

NOT Chicken Sandwich Combo

$14.25

Oven-roasted, double-fried cauliflower steak, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink

Chicken and Waffles Combo

$18.74

Chicken and Waffles Combo

$18.74

Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with your choice of side & a drink

Kids Combo

Kids Combo

$6.99

Buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendie, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce, drink, & kid's side (Mac & Cheese or French Fries)

Featured Items

THE Sandwich

THE Sandwich

$12.99

Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun

Tendie Trio

Tendie Trio

$12.99

Three buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce.

The NOT Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

The NOT Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Roasted & fried cauliflower steak, house-made creamy + tangy slaw, garlic pickles, & Rob sauce on a Martin's potato roll

Chicken and Waffles

$14.99

Chicken and Waffles

$14.99

Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar.

Tendie Roulette

Tendie Roulette

$18.99

Five buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies - Country, Mild, Medium, Hot, and Haven heat levels - garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce

Snack Menu

NOT Chicken Nugs

$7.49

NOT Chicken Nugs

$7.49

Oven-roasted, fried cauliflower florets served with choice of sauce

Tendie Slider

Tendie Slider

$6.49

Buttermilk-marinated, jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato slider bun

Single Tendie

Single Tendie

$4.49

Buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendie served on white bread with garlic-dill pickles and a sauce of your choice.

Fuego Fries

Fuego Fries

$10.49

Pile of crispy fries topped with a chopped jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, drizzled with Rob Sauce & extra spice shake