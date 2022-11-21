Restaurant header imageView gallery

Haven Hot Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

550 Boston Post Road

Unit C

Orange, CT 06477

The Great Banana Pudding Drive - CT Foodshare

The Great Banana Pudding Drive

$1.00

Specials

Sweet Heat Mac Bowl

Sweet Heat Mac Bowl

$14.99

Haven's classic white cheddar mac topped with two jumbo Halal chicken tenders in your choice of heat drizzled with brown-sugar maple sweet sauce topped with house shake & chopped scallions

Combos

The Sandwich Combo

The Sandwich Combo

$16.24

Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink

Tendie Trio Combo

Tendie Trio Combo

$16.24

Three buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce. Served with your choice of side & a drink

NOT Chicken Sandwich Combo

NOT Chicken Sandwich Combo

$13.75Out of stock

Oven-roasted, double-fried cauliflower steak, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink

Chicken and Waffles Combo

Chicken and Waffles Combo

$18.24

Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with your choice of side & a drink

Kids Combo

Kids Combo

$6.49

Buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendie, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce, drink, & kid's side (Mac & Cheese or French Fries)

Featured Items

THE Sandwich

THE Sandwich

$12.99

Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun

Tendie Trio

Tendie Trio

$12.99

Three buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce.

The NOT Chicken Sandwich

The NOT Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Roasted & fried cauliflower steak, house-made creamy + tangy slaw, garlic pickles, & Rob sauce on a Martin's potato roll

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$14.99

Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar.

Tendie Roulette

Tendie Roulette

$18.99

Five buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies - Country, Mild, Medium, Hot, and Haven heat levels - garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce

Snack Menu

NOT Chicken Nugs

NOT Chicken Nugs

$7.49Out of stock

Oven-roasted, fried cauliflower florets served with choice of sauce

Tendie Slider

Tendie Slider

$6.49

Buttermilk-marinated, jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato slider bun

Single Tendie

Single Tendie

$4.49

Buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendie served on white bread with garlic-dill pickles and a sauce of your choice.

Fuego Fries

Fuego Fries

$10.49

Pile of crispy fries topped with a chopped jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, drizzled with Rob Sauce & extra spice shake

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.49

Crispy, crunchy, salty, delicious french fries

Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$10.49

BIG Box full of our crispy fries

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

White Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Trotolle Macaroni

Large Mac N Cheese

$17.99

1 BIG quart of our White Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Trotelle Macaroni

Banana Puddin'

Banana Puddin'

$4.49

French Vanilla puddin' layered with Nilla wafers and fresh sliced banana, topped with whipped cream & Nilla wafer crumbles

Creamy Vinegar Slaw

Creamy Vinegar Slaw

$3.49

Shredded cabbage, sliced red onion, carrot, & celery in our house-made dressing

Large Creamy Vinegar Slaw

$11.49

1 BIG quart of our creamy slaw

Garlic-Dill Pickles

Garlic-Dill Pickles

$2.49

Garlic-Dill pickles to cool the burn

Large Garlic-Dill Pickles

$7.99

1 BIG quart of Garlic-Dill Pickles to help cool the burn

Single Waffle

$3.49
Toast - 2 Slices

Toast - 2 Slices

$1.25

We'd like to make a toast! 2 slices of Martin's Potato Bread expertly toasted and a perfect vehicle to sop up all your HHC juices!

Sauces

Rob Sauce

Rob Sauce

$0.60
House Ranch

House Ranch

$0.60
Sweet Sauce

Sweet Sauce

$0.60
Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$0.60

Honey

$0.99
Pancake Syrup

Pancake Syrup

$0.60

Large Rob Sauce

$3.99

Large House Ranch

$3.99

Large Blue Cheese

$3.99

Large Sweet Sauce

$3.99

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.65
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.65
Sprite

Sprite

$1.65
Orange

Orange

$1.65
Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.65
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.65
Honest Tea Black Tea

Honest Tea Black Tea

$3.30Out of stock
Honest Tea Half Tea and Half Lemonade

Honest Tea Half Tea and Half Lemonade

$3.30

For The Whole Flock

Slider Kit - 12pk

$62.99

Build your own sliders with a DOZEN jumbo Halal tenders, DOZEN Martin’s potato slider buns, 1 quart garlic-dill pickles, 1 quart famous creamy slaw, choice of 4 heats & choice of any large sauce.

Sandwich Kit - 6pk

$62.99

Build your own sandwiches with 6 buttermilk marinated Halal boneless chicken breasts, 6 Martins Potato Buns, 1 quart garlic-dill pickles, 1 quart creamy slaw, choice of 4 heats and any large sauce.

Tendies by the Dozen

$40.99

Twelve buttermilk-marinated jumbo halal tendies, Martin's, choose of up to 4 heat levels, garlic-dill pickles and any large sauce.

Order Attention Required

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

As one of New England’s first dedicated Nashville style Hot Chicken restaurant, Haven’s menu lists five levels of heat so that guests can experience authentic Nashville Hot Chicken and Not Chicken flavor. Serving chicken and vegetarian options ranging from not spicy to very spicy, the menu is rounded out by traditional southern sides.

Location

550 Boston Post Road, Unit C, Orange, CT 06477

Directions

