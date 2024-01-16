Haven Hot Chicken - Oxford
202 Main Street
C-102
Oxford, CT 06478
Menu
Specials
- Garlic Parm Sandwich$12.99
Buttermilk-marinated boneless chicken breast, dipped in Garlic Parm butter, hit with fresh grated Parmesan, pickled red onions & House Ranch on a toasted Chabaso Ciabatta roll.
- Garlic Parm Sandwich Combo$17.49
Buttermilk-marinated boneless chicken breast, dipped in Garlic Parm butter, hit with fresh grated Parmesan, pickled red onions & House Ranch on a toasted Chabaso Ciabatta roll.
- Kale Salad Bowl$14.99
A bed of fresh crisp kale topped with candied pecans, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, Robusto extra virgin olive oil, apple cider vinegar, and two jumbo Halal tendies in any spice level you want!
- Sweet Heat Mac Bowl$14.99
Haven's classic white cheddar mac topped with two jumbo Halal chicken tendies in your choice of heat drizzled with brown-sugar maple sweet sauce topped with house shake & chopped scallions
- Family Meal Deal$59.99
Eight buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, four sauces, a side of creamy vinegar slaw, a side of garlic-dill pickles, a family-style bowl of mac & cheese, and (of course) a family-style bowl of banana puddin'!
- Chocolate Fudge Brownie$3.95
- Snickerdoodle Blondie$3.95
Combos
- The Sandwich Combo$18.49
Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink
- Tendie Trio Combo$18.49
Three buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce. Served with your choice of side & a drink
- NOT Chicken Sandwich Combo$15.49
Oven-roasted, double-fried cauliflower steak, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink
- Chicken and Waffles Combo$20.49
Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with your choice of side & a drink
- Kids Combo$7.49
Buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendie, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce, drink, & kid's side (Mac & Cheese or French Fries)
Featured Items
- THE Sandwich$13.99
Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun
- Tendie Trio$13.99
Three buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce.
- The NOT Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Roasted & fried cauliflower steak, house-made creamy + tangy slaw, garlic pickles, & Rob sauce on a Martin's potato roll
- Chicken and Waffles$15.99
Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Tendie Roulette$20.99
Five buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies - Country, Mild, Medium, Hot, and Haven heat levels - garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce
Snack Menu
- NOT Chicken Nugs$8.25
Oven-roasted, fried cauliflower florets served with choice of sauce
- Tendie Slider$6.99
Buttermilk-marinated, jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato slider bun
- Single Tendie$4.99
Buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendie served on white bread with garlic-dill pickles and a sauce of your choice.
- Fuego Fries$11.49
Pile of crispy fries topped with a chopped jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, drizzled with Rob Sauce & extra spice shake
Sides
- French Fries$5.49
Crispy, crunchy, salty, delicious french fries
- Large French Fries$11.49
BIG Box full of our crispy fries
- Mac & Cheese$5.99
White Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Trotolle Macaroni
- Large Mac N Cheese$19.49
1 BIG quart of our White Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Trotelle Macaroni
- Banana Puddin'$5.49
French Vanilla puddin' layered with Nilla wafers and fresh sliced banana, topped with whipped cream & Nilla wafer crumbles
- Creamy Vinegar Slaw$4.49
Shredded cabbage, sliced red onion, carrot, & celery in our house-made dressing
- Large Creamy Vinegar Slaw$15.49
1 BIG quart of our creamy slaw
- Garlic-Dill Pickles$2.49
Garlic-Dill pickles to cool the burn
- Large Garlic-Dill Pickles$7.99
1 BIG quart of Garlic-Dill Pickles to help cool the burn
- Single Waffle$3.99
- Toast - 2 Slices$1.76
We'd like to make a toast! 2 slices of Martin's Potato Bread expertly toasted and a perfect vehicle to sop up all your HHC juices!
Sauces
Drinks
- Fountain Soda Regular$2.99
- Fountain Soda Large$3.29
- Monster Energy - 12oz can$4.99
- Monster Ultra - 12oz can$4.99
- Powerade - Mountain Berry Blast$3.99
- Powerade - Fruit Punch$3.99
- Gold Peak California Raspberry Tea - 18.5oz bottle$3.99
- Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea - 18.5oz bottle$3.99
- Minute Maid Lemonade - 20oz bottle$3.99
- Coke - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Diet Coke - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Coke Zero - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Dr. Pepper - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Fanta Orange - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Sprite - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Barq's Rootbeer - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Smart Water - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Everybody Water - 16.9oz carton$2.00
- Apple Juice Box$1.95
For The Whole Flock
- Slider Pack - 12pk$67.99
Build your own sliders with a DOZEN jumbo Halal tenders, DOZEN Martin’s potato slider buns, 1 quart garlic-dill pickles, 1 quart famous creamy slaw, choice of 4 heats & choice of any large sauce.
- Sandwich Pack - 6pk$67.99
Build your own sandwiches with 6 buttermilk marinated Halal boneless chicken breasts, 6 Martins Potato Buns, a large garlic-dill pickles, a large creamy slaw, choice of 4 heats and any large sauce.
- Tendies by the Dozen$45.99
Twelve buttermilk-marinated jumbo halal tendies, a couple slices of Martin's bread, choose of up to 4 heat levels, a garlic-dill pickle garnish and any large sauce.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
As one of New England’s first dedicated Nashville style Hot Chicken restaurant, Haven’s menu lists five levels of heat so that guests can experience authentic Nashville Hot Chicken and Not Chicken flavor. Serving chicken and vegetarian options ranging from not spicy to very spicy, the menu is rounded out by traditional southern sides
202 Main Street, C-102, Oxford, CT 06478