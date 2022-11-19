A map showing the location of Haven Haus CafeView gallery

Haven Haus Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

7890 Haven Avenue, Ste 15-16

Rancho Cucomanga, CA 91730

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Omelette

Cheese Omelette

$11.95

eggs topped with cheese

Meat Lovers Cheese Omlette

$15.95

Choice of one protien or all three (Meatlovers add $2.99)

Denver Omelette

$14.95

Ham, onions, bell peppers topped with cheese

Veggie Omelette

$14.95

Mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions topped with cheese and avocado

El Diablo Omelette

$14.95

Spicy soyrizo, diced jalapeno and cheese topped with salsa and fresh jalapeno

El Rancho Omelette

$14.95

Ortega chile and tomato topped with ranchero sauce and queso fresco

Chili Beans Omelette

$14.95Out of stock

Our delicious chili beans and onions topped with cheese

Chile Verde Omelette

$14.95

Bacon, avocado, chile verde sauce, and sour cream topped with cheese

Hot Links Omelette

$14.95

Hot links,tomatoe and onion topped with cheese

Build Your Own Omelette

$15.95

Choose three: Mushroom, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, spinach, jalapenos, Ortega Chile, bacon, ham, sausage, soyrizo, polish sausage

Two Egg Breakfast Plate

Two Eggs

$10.95

Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99

Bacon & Eggs

$14.95

Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99

Sausage Links & Eggs

$14.95

Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99

Bacon + Sausage & Eggs

$14.95

Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99

Canadian Bacon & Eggs

$15.95

Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99

Sausage Patty & Eggs

$14.95

Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99

Ham & Eggs

$14.95

Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99

Bone-In Ham Steak & Eggs

$19.95

Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99

Pork Chops & Eggs

$17.95

Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99

Polish Sausage & Two Eggs

$15.95

Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99

Steak & Eggs

$18.95

Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.95

Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.95

Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99

Louisiana Hot Links & Eggs

$15.95

Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99

Hamburger Patty & Eggs

$14.95

Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99

Skillet

Country Skillet

$15.95

Ham, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese

Chorizo Skillet

$15.95

Soy chorizo and pico de gallo scrambled together with cheese

SOY Chorizo Skillet

$15.95Out of stock

Soy chorizo and pico de gallo scrambled together with cheese

Polish Sausage Skillet

$15.95

Polish sausage, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese

Veggie Skillet

$14.95

Spinach, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomato and cheese

Chicken Fried Steak Skillet

$16.75

Chicken Fried Steak topped with country gravy

Meat Lovers Skillet

$15.95

Ham, bacon, sausage and cheese

South of the Border

Huevos Rancheros

$14.95

Fried eggs served over lighly charred corn tortilla topped with refried beans, cheddar and jack cheese with salsa verde. Served with corn or flour tortillas.

Chilaquiles

$15.95

Served with salsa verde, eggs, refried beans and queso fresco over crispy tortilla chips

Big Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or Soyrizo cooked with eggs, onions, potatoes, cheese and salsa verde

Carnitas Con Huevos

$15.95Out of stock

Shredded pork cooked in our special seasonings, served with beans, country potatoes and tortillas.

Breakfast Tacos

$13.95

Sweet Haven

PUMPKIN

$10.95

Strawberry

$10.95

Topped with whipped cream

Blueberry

$10.95

Topped with whipped cream

Strawberry & Blueberry

$10.95

With choice of Nutella, caramel or both, topped with whipped cream

Strawberry & Banana

$10.95

Topped with whipped cream

Nutella Banana

$10.95

Topped with whipped cream

Banana Pecan

$10.95

Topped with whipped cream

Chocolate Chip

$10.95

Topped with whipped cream

Churro Style

$10.95

Cinnamon and brown sugar with choice of Nutella or caramel. Topped with whipped cream.

Fried Pancake

$10.95

Two crispy pancakes made with our buttermilk batter and dusted with powdered sugar. Cross between a beignet, funnel cake and pancake. Add any two toppings or sauces $3.00. Make it a combo $3.00.

Signature Breakfast

Oatmeal

$9.95

Served with brown sugar, raisins, milk and toast & jelly

Grits

$9.95

Avocado Toast

$13.45

Avocado, arugula, cherry tomatoes, and queso fresco, served on sourdough toast with two poached eggs

Country Benedict

$15.95

Eggs Benedict

$14.95

Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on an English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of hash browns or country potatoes.

Bacon Avocado Benedict

$14.95

Two poached eggs, avocado, and bacon on an English Muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of hash browns or country potatoes.

Eggs Florentine

$14.95

Two poached eggs, spinach, and tomatoes on an English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of hash browns and country potatoes.

Haven Avocado Scramble

$15.95

Scrambled egg whites with spinach and tomatoes topped with queso fresco and avocado. Served with country potatoes and toast. Add a protein for $1.95.

Acai Bowl

$14.99

Acai base with starwberries, bananas, blueberries, honey

Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Bowl- Rice,Beans,Griled Chicken, Topped with tomatoe,onion,cilantro, corn, queso crema

Just for Kids

Kids 1 Egg, 2 Bacon or 2 Sausage & Toast

$5.95

Kids 1 Pancake, 2 Bacon or 2 Sausage

$5.95

Kids 1 French Toast, 2 Bacon or 2 Sausage

$5.95

Sides

One Pancake

$6.95

Waffle Side

$5.95

Short Stack (2 Pancakes)

$7.95

French toast Side

$7.95

Hash Brown

$4.95

Egg (1)

$2.25

Eggs (2)

$3.45

Bacon (4)

$5.45

Sausage Links (4)

$5.45

Country Potatoes

$4.95

Fruit Cup

$5.25

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.95

Toast

$3.55

Ham Steak Slice

$6.75

Hot Links

$5.45

Polish Sausage

$5.45

Country Gravy

$2.95

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.95

Cottage Cheese

$3.95

Beans OR Rice

$3.95

Beans AND Rice

$4.95

Small Side Salad

$5.95

French Fries

$3.95

Sour Cream

$1.00

Guacamole

$2.99

Salsa

Appetizers

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Chicken Nachos

$11.95

Onion Rings

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$10.95

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.95

Cheese Sticks

$8.95

Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Fish & Chips

$10.95

Fish & Taco

$10.95

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.95

1/3 lb beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, house spread, brioche bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

Avocado Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

BBQ BaconCheeseburger

$12.95

Burritos

BRC

$7.95

Breans, Rice and Cheese

Chicken Burrito

$10.95

Carnitas Burrito

$10.95

Fish Burrito

$10.95

California Burrito

$10.95

Chicken, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and french fries

Homemade soup and chili

Cup of Soup

$7.95

Ask your server for the soup of the day.

Bowl of Soup

$10.95

Ask your server for the soup of the day.

Soup & Salad - Choice of cup of soup with side salad

$9.95

Ask your server for the soup of the day.

Melts

Patty Melt

$10.95

Served with grilled onions on Rye bread

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.95

Served on Sourdough bread

Tuna Melt

$10.95

Served on Sourdough bread

Chicken Melt

$11.95

Served on Sourdough bread with grilled onions, Swiss cheese and mushrooms

Turkey Melt

$11.95

Served on Sourdough bread with bacon & Swiss cheese

Pastrami Melt

$11.95

Served on Sourdough bread with Mustard and Swiss cheese

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Crispy romaine lettuce, tossed with Caesar dressing & parmesan. Add chicken $3

Chef's Salad

$11.95

Ham, Turkey, American & Swiss Cheese, egg slices, tomatoes and olives

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.95

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Tuna Salad

$11.95

Taco Shell Salad

$12.95

Choice of chicken or carnitas, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, beans

Sandwiches

Turkey BLT

$11.95

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and cheese on toasted white bread

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.95

Beef, onions, bell peppers, Ortega Chile and Swiss cheese on a French roll

Pastrami Sandwich

$11.95

Mustard, pickles and Swiss cheese on a French roll

Steak Sandwich

$11.95

Lettuce, tomato and cheese on a French roll.

Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.95

Swiss cheese on Rye

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, avocado, lettuce, and tomato on a Brioche bun

Just for Kids Lunch

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Kid's Burger

$7.95

Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.95

Cranberry Juice

$4.95

Diet Pepsi

$3.45

Dr. Pepper

$3.45

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Hot Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.45

Milk

$2.99

Milk Shake

$5.95

Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry

Orange Juice

$4.95

Orange Soda

$3.45

Pepsi

$3.45

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.45

Sierra Mist

$3.45

Kids Beverage

$2.95

Coffee

Haus Reg Coffee

$3.45

Haus Decaf Coffee

$3.45

Cappuccino

$4.95

Americano

$4.95

Espresso

$2.95

Misto

$3.45

Latte Vanilla

$4.95

Latte Caramel

$4.95

Latte Hazelnut

$4.95

Latte Pumpkin

$4.95

Latte Peppermint

$4.95

Latte Mocha

$4.95

Latte Brown Sugar

$4.95

Latte Cinnamon Dolce

$4.95

Latte Plain

$4.95

Flight

$10.95

Seasonal Flight

$11.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7890 Haven Avenue, Ste 15-16, Rancho Cucomanga, CA 91730

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunright Tea Studio - Rancho Cucamonga
orange starNo Reviews
10582 Foothill Blvd #B110 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurantnext
Juanita's
orange starNo Reviews
9651 Base Line Rd Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurantnext
Tasty Chicken - 9668 Baseline Road
orange star4.5 • 278
9668 Baseline Road Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Rancho Cucamonga - Rancho Cucamonga
orange starNo Reviews
8443 Haven St. Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurantnext
Brick Shack Pizza 2 - Haven City Market
orange starNo Reviews
8443 Haven Ave Unit#119 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurantnext
Umai Savory Hot Dogs, Rancho Cucamonga - Haven Ave
orange starNo Reviews
8443 Haven Ave #183 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rancho Cucomanga

It's Boba Time - Rancho Cucamonga
orange star4.4 • 2,653
8443 Haven Ave Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurantnext
Thai T
orange star4.2 • 1,006
9000 Foothill Blvd #102 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurantnext
Waba Grill - WG0114 - Rancho Cucamonga (Haven & Baseline)
orange star4.5 • 937
7204 Haven Ave Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurantnext
19th Street Pizza - 8689 19th Street
orange star4.7 • 848
8689 19th Street Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurantnext
Bad Ass Coffee - Rancho Cucamonga
orange star4.1 • 721
11460 Kenyon Way Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA115 - Haven City
orange star4.3 • 584
8443 Haven Ave Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rancho Cucomanga
Upland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Claremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
San Dimas
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Pomona
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston