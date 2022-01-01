Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Haviland Kitchen & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

43 Main Street

East Rockaway, NY 11518

Chicken & Mortadella Meatball Hero
Rigatoni Bolognese

Small Plates & Share

Crispy Calamari

$19.00

cherry pepper / roasted tomato / basil - garlic aioli

H Fries

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Tartar

$17.00

sushi rice cake / scallion / whipped avocado

Tender Lettuce Caesar

$14.00

classic dressing / pecorino / garlic crouton

Lamb Skewers

$18.00

whipped goat cheese / lemon vinaigrette / red watercress salad

Baked Stuffed Clams

$18.00

cherry stones / sausage / pepperoni / focaccia stuffing / lemon aioli

Candy Cane Beet Salad

$16.00

black kale / Sicilian evo / mushroom vinegar / candied spiced pumpkin seeds / goat cheese

Chopped BLT

$15.00

baby lettuces / tomato jam / smoked bacon / red onion / blue cheese dressing

Fried Burrata

$14.00

blistered baby heirloom tomato / mint / hot honey

Stuffed Jumbo Chicken Wing

$16.00Out of stock

chicken sausage stuffing / whipped ranch dip / carrot slaw

Soup

$14.00

Charred Wings

$17.00

Cape Cod Mussels

$19.00

Large Plates & Handheld

NY Strip Steak

$54.00

roasted Yukon / crispy onion & arugula salad / house made steak sauce

Haviland Burger

$23.00

tomato-mustard pickle sauce / shredded lettuce / beefsteak tomato / sesame seed bun / fries

Roasted Atlantic Salmon

$29.00

charred leek farro / sauteed Tuscan kale/ maple - soy vinaigrette

Rigatoni Bolognese

$26.00

braised beef, pork, veal ragu / roasted tomato / parmesan

Grilled Hatfield Pork Chop

$42.00

sweet LI corn polenta cake / sauteed sugar snap peas / garlic scape butter

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$26.00

slow cooked beef / aged cheddar / truffle aioli / caramelized onion / Texas toast / fries

Pressed Half Chicken

$27.00

oyster mushroom & confit garlic glaze / evo Yukon mash / watercress salad

Chicken & Mortadella Meatball Hero

$21.00

basil / tomato / arugula pesto / mozzarella garlic bread / fries

Halibut

$36.00

Striped Bass

$35.00

Dessert

Cannoli Donut

$12.00

Gelato & Sorbet

$3.00

Rainbow Sundae

$13.00

Apple Pie Cookie

$13.00

Sides Menu

H Fries

$10.00

Max & Cheese

$14.00

Roasted Yukon

$12.00

Simple Salad

$10.00

Vegetable

$13.00

Pasta Pomodoro

$12.00

crushed tomato / garlic / basil / parmesan

Smashed EVO Potato

$11.00

whole grain mustard

Pasta with Butter

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Neighborhood place serving honest food and good times.

Location

43 Main Street, East Rockaway, NY 11518

Directions

