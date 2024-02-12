Hawaii Poke Bowl - Eau Claire 949 West Clairemont Avenue
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Hawaii Poke Bowl is Minnesota local, but our poke technique originates from Hawaii, fusing fresh diced raw and cooked seafood, tofu, chicken with rice, veggies, and an array of other delicious toppings. Feeling creative? Try customizing your bowl so that its unique to you! Our fresh and healthy ingredients make for a great way to boost your day
949 West Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701
