Hawaii Poke Bowl - Maple Grove 7744 Main Street Suite 43
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Hawaii Poke Bowl is Minnesota local, but our poke technique originates from Hawaii, fusing fresh diced fish with rice, veggies, and an array of other delicious toppings. Here at Hawaii Poke Bowl, we craft your food with the freshest ingredients. We offer a menu that is both satisfying and health conscious. Our chefs are experienced and aim to give you a fantastic experience!
Location
7744 Main Street, Maple Grove, MN 55369
