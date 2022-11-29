Hawaiian Bros imageView gallery

Hawaiian Bros HB0008_Chicago IL_Wacker

review star

No reviews yet

205 W Upper Wacker Dr

Chicago, IL 60606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Plate Lunch

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.
Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

$11.45

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

$9.45

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

$11.45

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Small - Honolulu Chicken

Small - Honolulu Chicken

$9.45

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Classic - Molokai Chicken

Classic - Molokai Chicken

$11.45

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Small - Molokai Chicken

Small - Molokai Chicken

$9.45

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

$11.45

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Small - Kilauea Chicken

Small - Kilauea Chicken

$9.45

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Classic - Luau Pig

Classic - Luau Pig

$11.45

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Small - Luau Pig

Small - Luau Pig

$9.45

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

$9.00Out of stock

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

$7.00Out of stock

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Classic - Mixed Plate

Classic - Mixed Plate

$12.45

Can’t decide? Mix it up! Choose any two entrées in one plate. Classic & large size only.

Sauce Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Sriracha Packets

Sriracha Packets

--Plate Lunch (Copy)

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.
Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

$14.00

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

$12.00

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

$14.00

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Small - Honolulu Chicken

Small - Honolulu Chicken

$12.00

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Classic - Molokai Chicken

Classic - Molokai Chicken

$14.00

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Small - Molokai Chicken

Small - Molokai Chicken

$12.00

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Classic - Luau Pig

Classic - Luau Pig

$14.00

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Small - Luau Pig

Small - Luau Pig

$12.00

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

$11.25Out of stock

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

$9.25Out of stock

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

$14.00

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Small - Kilauea Chicken

Small - Kilauea Chicken

$12.00

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Classic - Mixed Plate

Classic - Mixed Plate

$15.00

Can’t decide? Mix it up! Choose any two entrées in one plate. Classic & large size only.

--Sauce Packets (Copy)

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Sriracha Packets

Sriracha Packets

All hours
Sunday10:15 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:15 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:15 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

Location

205 W Upper Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60606

Directions

Gallery
Hawaiian Bros image
Hawaiian Bros image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bar Goa - 116 West Hubbard Street
orange starNo Reviews
116 West Hubbard Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Flight Club - West Wacker
orange starNo Reviews
111 West Wacker Dr Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Weber Grill Restaurants - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
539 North State Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Wow Bao - State & Lake
orange starNo Reviews
1 West Wacker Drive Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Catch 35 - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
35 W Wacker Dr Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
orange starNo Reviews
44 East Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

The Village
orange star4.2 • 4,428
71 W Monroe St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Grillroom Chophouse - 33 W Monroe St
orange star4.5 • 3,551
33 W Monroe St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Marq
orange star4.4 • 3,247
60 W ADAMS ST CHICAGO, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,726
216 N Wabash Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Eggy's Diner
orange star4.2 • 2,567
333 E Benton Place Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Bakery Chicago
orange star4.6 • 2,204
108 N State St Chicago, IL 60602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Fulton Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston