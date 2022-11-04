Hawaiian Bros imageView gallery

Hawaiian Bros 010 Garland, TX

48 Reviews

$$

520 Shepherd

Garland, TX 75042

Order Again

Huli Huli Chicken

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.
Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

$11.75

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Large - Huli Huli Chicken

Large - Huli Huli Chicken

$15.25

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

$8.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Honolulu Chicken

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.
Classic - Honolulu Chicken

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

$12.25

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Large - Honolulu Chicken

Large - Honolulu Chicken

$15.75

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Small - Honolulu Chicken

Small - Honolulu Chicken

$8.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Molokai Chicken

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.
Classic - Molokai Chicken

Classic - Molokai Chicken

$12.25

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Large - Molokai Chicken

Large - Molokai Chicken

$15.75

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Small - Molokai Chicken

Small - Molokai Chicken

$8.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Luau Pig

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.
Classic - Luau Pig

Classic - Luau Pig

$11.25

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Large - Luau Pig

Large - Luau Pig

$14.25

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Small - Luau Pig

Small - Luau Pig

$8.45

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Kilauea Chicken

Our perfectly grilled chicken with a sweet and spicy kick, reminiscent of the volcanoes of Hawaii.
Classic - Kilauea Chicken

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

$12.25

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Large - Kilauea Chicken

Large - Kilauea Chicken

$15.75

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Small - Kilauea Chicken

Small - Kilauea Chicken

$8.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Seasoned Vegetables

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.
Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

$9.80

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Large - Seasoned Vegetables

Large - Seasoned Vegetables

$11.80

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

$7.50

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Mixed Plate

Classic - Mixed Plate

Classic - Mixed Plate

$12.25

Can’t decide? Mix it up! Choose any two entrées in one plate. Classic & large size only.

Large - Mixed Plate

Large - Mixed Plate

$15.75

Can’t decide? Mix it up! Choose any two entrées in one plate. Classic & large size only.

Sides

Side Macaroni Salad

Side Macaroni Salad

$4.50

Our secret blend of spices will keep you coming back for more. Two scoops.

Side White Rice

Side White Rice

$2.50

Two heaping scoops of white rice.

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$4.00

Combo of rice, seared spam glazed in teriyaki sauce wrapped in dried seaweed.

Side Pineapple

Side Pineapple

$5.50

Every great Hawaiian meal is even better with some fresh pineapple chunks!

Side Veggies

Side Veggies

$5.50

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Sauce Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Sriracha Packets

Sriracha Packets

Drinks

Pepsi (Bottled)

Pepsi (Bottled)

Diet Pepsi (Bottled)

Diet Pepsi (Bottled)

Dr. Pepper (Bottled)

Dr. Pepper (Bottled)

Mountain Dew (Bottled)

Mountain Dew (Bottled)

Strawberry Lemonade (Bottled)

Strawberry Lemonade (Bottled)

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

Guava Nectar

Guava Nectar

Lilikoi Passion

Lilikoi Passion

Pass O Guava Nectar

Pass O Guava Nectar

Passion Orange

Passion Orange

Strawberry Lilikoi

Strawberry Lilikoi

Luau Punch

Luau Punch

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

Location

520 Shepherd, Garland, TX 75042

Directions

