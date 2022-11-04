Hawaiian Bros 010 Garland, TX
48 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.
Location
520 Shepherd, Garland, TX 75042
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Garland
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Garland
4.4 • 612
5085 North president George Bush Hwy Garland, TX 75040
View restaurant