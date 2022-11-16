Hawaiian Bros HB0006_Austin TX_Burnet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.
Location
8023 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78757
