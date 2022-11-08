  • Home
  • /
  • Denton
  • /
  • Hawaiian Bros - HB0016_Denton TX_Loop 288
Hawaiian Bros imageView gallery

Hawaiian Bros HB0016_Denton TX_Loop 288

500 Reviews

$

2220 South Loop 288

Denton, TX 76205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Plate Lunch

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.
Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

$10.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

$8.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

$10.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Small - Honolulu Chicken

Small - Honolulu Chicken

$8.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Classic - Molokai Chicken

Classic - Molokai Chicken

$10.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Small - Molokai Chicken

Small - Molokai Chicken

$8.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

$10.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Small - Kilauea Chicken

Small - Kilauea Chicken

$8.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Classic - Luau Pig

Classic - Luau Pig

$10.95

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Small - Luau Pig

Small - Luau Pig

$8.95

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

$8.50

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

$6.50

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Classic - Mixed Plate

Classic - Mixed Plate

$11.95

Can’t decide? Mix it up! Choose any two entrées in one plate. Classic & large size only.

Sauce Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Sriracha Packets

Sriracha Packets

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2220 South Loop 288, Denton, TX 76205

Directions

Gallery
Hawaiian Bros image
Hawaiian Bros image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jonuzi’s Pizza - 1776 Teasley Ln. #103
orange starNo Reviews
1776 Teasley Ln. #103 Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext
Coco Shrimp Denton
orange starNo Reviews
1716 South Loop 288 Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - Denton
orange starNo Reviews
1715 South Loop 288, #100 Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext
Oldwest Cafe of Denton
orange starNo Reviews
2420 South Interstate 35E Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext
Sidewalk Cafe Denton - 2900 Wind River Lane suite 130
orange starNo Reviews
2900 Wind River Lane suite 130 Denton, TX 76210
View restaurantnext
El Taco H - Denton - 213 East Hickory Street
orange starNo Reviews
213 East Hickory Street Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denton

Fat Shack - Denton
orange star4.6 • 11,062
508 S Elm St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza - (Denton Hickory)
orange star4.7 • 4,378
1120 W Hickory St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
West Oak Coffee Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,362
114 W Oak St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Horny Toad Cafe & Bar
orange star4.0 • 991
5812 North Interstate 35 Denton, TX 76207
View restaurantnext
Juicy Pig Barbecue
orange star4.3 • 739
708 N. Locust St. Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0078 - Denton, TX
orange star4.7 • 152
1300 S Loop 288 Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denton
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston