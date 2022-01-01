Hawaiian Bros - Belton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.
Location
13897 New Halls Ferry Rd, Florissant, MO 63033
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
New York Grill (1) - 41 Flower Valley S.C.
No Reviews
41 Flower Valley S.C. Florissant, MO 63033
View restaurant