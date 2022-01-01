Hawaiian Bros HB0022_Dallas TX_Greenville
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.
Location
6011 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
