Hawaiian Bros - Belton

6522 Westheimer Road

Houston, TX 77057

Order Again

Plate Lunch

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.
Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

$10.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

$8.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

$10.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Small - Honolulu Chicken

$8.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Classic - Molokai Chicken

$10.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Small - Molokai Chicken

$8.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

$10.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Small - Kilauea Chicken

$8.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Classic - Luau Pig

$10.95

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Small - Luau Pig

$8.95

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

$8.50

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

$6.50

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Classic - Mixed Plate

$11.95

Can’t decide? Mix it up! Choose any two entrées in one plate. Classic & large size only.

Sauce Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Sriracha Packets

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 12:00 am
At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.

6522 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77057

