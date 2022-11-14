Hawaiian Bros imageView gallery

Hawaiian Bros - Lees Summit

5,942 Reviews

$

304 SE Missouri 291 Hwy

Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Order Again

Plate Lunch

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.
Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

$10.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

$8.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

$10.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Small - Honolulu Chicken

Small - Honolulu Chicken

$8.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Classic - Molokai Chicken

Classic - Molokai Chicken

$10.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Small - Molokai Chicken

Small - Molokai Chicken

$8.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

$10.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Small - Kilauea Chicken

Small - Kilauea Chicken

$8.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Classic - Luau Pig

Classic - Luau Pig

$10.95

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Small - Luau Pig

Small - Luau Pig

$8.95

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

$8.50

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

$6.50

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Classic - Mixed Plate

Classic - Mixed Plate

$11.95

Can’t decide? Mix it up! Choose any two entrées in one plate. Classic & large size only.

Sauce Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Sriracha Packets

Sriracha Packets

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

Location

304 SE Missouri 291 Hwy, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Directions

