Hawaiian Bros HB0030_New York NY_W 38th

307 West 38th Street

New York, NY 10018

Plate Lunch

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.
Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

$14.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

$12.25

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

$14.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Small - Honolulu Chicken

Small - Honolulu Chicken

$12.25

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Molokai Chicken

Classic - Molokai Chicken

$14.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Small - Molokai Chicken

Small - Molokai Chicken

$12.25

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

$14.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Small - Kilauea Chicken

Small - Kilauea Chicken

$12.25

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Luau Pig

Classic - Luau Pig

$13.95

Slow-roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt. Comes with 1 pineapple-infused BBQ sauce packet.

Small - Luau Pig

Small - Luau Pig

$12.25

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt. Comes with 1 pineapple infused BBQ sauce packet.

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

$12.50Out of stock

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

$10.00Out of stock

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Mixed Plate

Classic - Mixed Plate

$15.95

Can’t decide? Mix it up! Choose any two entrées in one plate. Classic & large size only. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet & 1 pineapple infused BBQ sauce packet

Sauce Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Sriracha Packets

Sriracha Packets

Kitchen United Menu

--Plate Lunch

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.
Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

$18.50

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

$15.75

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

$18.50

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Small - Honolulu Chicken

Small - Honolulu Chicken

$15.75

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Molokai Chicken

Classic - Molokai Chicken

$18.50

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Small - Molokai Chicken

Small - Molokai Chicken

$15.75

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Luau Pig

Classic - Luau Pig

$18.50

Slow-roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt. Comes with 1 pineapple-infused BBQ sauce packet.

Small - Luau Pig

Small - Luau Pig

$15.75

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt. Comes with 1 pineapple infused BBQ sauce packet.

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

$15.95Out of stock

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

$13.50Out of stock

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

$18.50

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Small - Kilauea Chicken

Small - Kilauea Chicken

$15.75

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Mixed Plate

Classic - Mixed Plate

$20.25

Can’t decide? Mix it up! Choose any two entrées in one plate. Classic & large size only. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet & 1 pineapple infused BBQ sauce packet

--Sauce Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Sriracha Packets

Sriracha Packets

--Drinks

Starry (Bottled)

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

Location

307 West 38th Street, New York, NY 10018

Directions

Gallery
Hawaiian Bros image
Hawaiian Bros image
Hawaiian Bros image

