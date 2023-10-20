Plate Lunch

Classic - Huli Huli Chicken
$11.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Small - Huli Huli Chicken
$9.25

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Honolulu Chicken
$11.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Small - Honolulu Chicken
$9.25

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Molokai Chicken
$11.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Small - Molokai Chicken
$9.25

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Kilauea Chicken
$11.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Small - Kilauea Chicken
$9.25

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Luau Pig
$11.95

Slow-roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt. Comes with 1 pineapple-infused BBQ sauce packet.

Small - Luau Pig
$9.25

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt. Comes with 1 pineapple infused BBQ sauce packet.

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables
$9.50

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Small - Seasoned Vegetables
$7.00

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Mixed Plate
$12.95

Can’t decide? Mix it up! Choose any two entrées in one plate. Classic & large size only. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet & 1 pineapple infused BBQ sauce packet

Sauce Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets
Additional BBQ Packets
Sriracha Packets
