Plate Lunch

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.
Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

$11.50

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Large - Huli Huli Chicken

$16.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh. Comes with 2 signature teriyaki sauce packets.

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

$9.50

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

$11.50

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Large - Honolulu Chicken

$16.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame. Comes with 2 signature teriyaki sauce packets

Small - Honolulu Chicken

$9.50

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Molokai Chicken

$11.50

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Large - Molokai Chicken

$16.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat. Comes with 2 signature teriyaki sauce packets

Small - Molokai Chicken

$9.50

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

$11.50

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Large - Kilauea Chicken

$16.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick. Comes with 2 signature teriyaki sauce packets

Small - Kilauea Chicken

$9.50

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Luau Pig

$11.50

Slow-roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt. Comes with 1 pineapple-infused BBQ sauce packet.

Large - Luau Pig

$16.95

Slow-roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt. Comes with 2 pineapple-infused BBQ sauce packets.

Small - Luau Pig

$9.50

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt. Comes with 1 pineapple infused BBQ sauce packet.

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

$8.95

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Large - Seasoned Vegetables

$10.95

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend. Comes with 2 signature teriyaki sauce packets

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

$6.95

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.

Classic - Mixed Plate

$12.75

Can’t decide? Mix it up! Choose any two entrées in one plate. Classic & large size only. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet & 1 pineapple infused BBQ sauce packet

Large - Mixed Plate

$17.95

Can’t decide? Mix it up! Choose any two entrées in one plate. Classic & large size only. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet & 1 pineapple infused BBQ sauce packet

Sides

Side Macaroni Salad

$3.25

Our secret blend of spices will keep you coming back for more. Two scoops.

Side White Rice

$1.75

Two heaping scoops of white rice.

Spam Musubi

$2.75

Combo of rice, seared spam glazed in teriyaki sauce wrapped in dried seaweed.

Side Pineapple

$3.75

Every great Hawaiian meal is even better with some fresh pineapple chunks!

Side Veggies

$3.75

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Sauce Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Sriracha Packets

Drinks

Passion Orange

$2.25
Guava Nectar

$2.25
Lilikoi Passion

$2.25
Luau Punch

$2.75
Pass O Guava Nectar

$2.25
Strawberry Lilikoi

$2.25
Pepsi (Bottled)

$2.95
Pepsi Zero (Bottled)

$2.95
Dr. Pepper (Bottled)

$2.95
Mountain Dew (Bottled)

$2.95
Strawberry Lemonade (Bottled)

$2.95

Starry (Bottled)

$2.95
Bottled Water

$1.75