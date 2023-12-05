Hawaiian Bros - Belton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.
Location
6915 South Broadway Avenue, Tyler, TX 75703
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Which Wich & Paciugo - Tyler, TX - Grande Commons
No Reviews
5868 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler, TX 75703
View restaurant
Texas Music City Grill and Smokehouse - Tyler - 5424 Old Jacksonville Hwy
No Reviews
5424 Old Jacksonville Hwy Tyler, TX 75703
View restaurant