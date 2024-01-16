Hawaiian Bros - Belton
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.
4301 Kemp Boulevard, Wichita Falls, TX 76308
