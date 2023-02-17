Hawaiian Bros - Belton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.
Location
1603 Garth Brooks Boulevard, Yukon, OK 73099
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Flower Shop Winery - 631 W. Main Street
No Reviews
629 & 631 W. Main Street Yukon, OK 73099
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Yukon
Hynson's Classic Burgers - 825 E Main St Suite 100
4.5 • 118
825 E Main St Suite 100 Yukon, OK 73099
View restaurant