Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hawaiian Bros - Belton

review star

No reviews yet

1112 E North Ave.

Belton, MO 64012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Plate Lunch

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.
Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

$10.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

$8.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

$10.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Small - Honolulu Chicken

Small - Honolulu Chicken

$8.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Classic - Molokai Chicken

Classic - Molokai Chicken

$10.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Small - Molokai Chicken

Small - Molokai Chicken

$8.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

$10.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Small - Kilauea Chicken

Small - Kilauea Chicken

$8.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Classic - Luau Pig

Classic - Luau Pig

$10.95

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Small - Luau Pig

Small - Luau Pig

$8.95

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

$8.50

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

$6.50

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Classic - Mixed Plate

Classic - Mixed Plate

$11.95

Can’t decide? Mix it up! Choose any two entrées in one plate. Classic & large size only.

Sauce Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Sriracha Packets

Sriracha Packets

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

Website

Location

1112 E North Ave., Belton, MO 64012

Directions

Gallery
Hawaiian Bros image
Hawaiian Bros image
Hawaiian Bros image

Similar restaurants in your area

Providence Pizza - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 1,833
12925 US-71 Grandview, MO 64030
View restaurantnext
Penny's Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
13109 Holmes Road Kansas City, MO 64145
View restaurantnext
Martin City Coffee - 13115 Homes RD
orange star4.7 • 701
13115 Homes RD Kansas City, MO 64145
View restaurantnext
Wally's Grill & Drafthouse
orange starNo Reviews
837 SW Lemans Ln Lees Summit, MO 64082
View restaurantnext
Southern Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 111
13135 State Line Rd Kansas City, MO 64145
View restaurantnext
Iron Horse Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5317 West 151st Street Leawood, KS 66224
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Belton

PepperJax Grill - 26 - Belton
orange star4.4 • 3,048
1727 E North Avenue Belton, MO 64012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Belton
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston