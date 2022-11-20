Hawaiian Bros imageView gallery

Hawaiian Bros HB0004_North Kansas City MO_Armour

review star

No reviews yet

101 Armour Road

North Kansas City, MO 64116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Plate Lunch

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.
Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

$10.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

$8.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

$10.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Small - Honolulu Chicken

Small - Honolulu Chicken

$8.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Classic - Molokai Chicken

Classic - Molokai Chicken

$10.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Small - Molokai Chicken

Small - Molokai Chicken

$8.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

$10.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Small - Kilauea Chicken

Small - Kilauea Chicken

$8.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Classic - Luau Pig

Classic - Luau Pig

$10.95

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Small - Luau Pig

Small - Luau Pig

$8.95

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

$8.50

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

$6.50

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Classic - Mixed Plate

Classic - Mixed Plate

$11.95

Can’t decide? Mix it up! Choose any two entrées in one plate. Classic & large size only.

Sauce Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Sriracha Packets

Sriracha Packets

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

Website

Location

101 Armour Road, North Kansas City, MO 64116

Directions

Gallery
Hawaiian Bros image
Hawaiian Bros image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chappell's Restaurant, Bar, and Sports Museum
orange starNo Reviews
323 Armour Rd North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurantnext
Classic Blends Cigar and Coffee Lounge 2 - 201 East 21st Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
201 East 21st Avenue North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurantnext
Taco Tank - Iron District - Iron District NKC
orange starNo Reviews
1599 Iron St, Unit 2 North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurantnext
District Biskuits - 504 Armour Road
orange starNo Reviews
504 Armour Road North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurantnext
Thaiger - Kansas City
orange starNo Reviews
1599 Iron St North Kansas Cit, MO 64116
View restaurantnext
Hawg Jaw Que & Brew - North Kansas City
orange star4.4 • 872
900 Swift St. North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Kansas City

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
orange star4.6 • 6,510
4855 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64112
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
orange star4.4 • 5,647
2030 CENTRAL KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 34 - Blue Ridge
orange star4.1 • 3,467
4179 Sterling Avenue Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston