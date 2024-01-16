This restaurant does not have any images
Hawaii's Favorite Kitchens
3111 Castle Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Hawaii's Favorite Kitchens
- HFK Mix Plate
Includes Rainbow Rotisserie Chicken, choice of Rainbow Drive-In entree, and choice of poke served with choice of rice and one scoop of macaroni or steamed vegetables.$14.50
- Rainbow Rotisserie Chicken Plate
Rotisserie Chicken served with two scoops of rice and one scoop of macaroni salad or steamed vegetables.$10.50
- St. Louis Style Dry-Rub Ribs Plate
Four St. Louis Dry Rub ribs served with two scoops of rice and one scoop of macaroni salad or steamed vegetables.$11.95
- Rainbow Rotisserie Chicken & Ribs Combo Plate
Four St. Louis Dry Rub Ribs and one rotisserie chicken served with two scoops of rice and one scoop of macaroni salad or steamed vegetables.$17.95
- Garlic Shrimp Plate
10 pieces of garlic shrimp served on a bed of cabbage with two scoops of rice and one scoop of macaroni salad or steamed vegetables.$15.50
- Smoked Salmon Tofu Salad
Block of Mrs. Chang's tofu, watercress, cabbage, tomatoes, onions, shredded carrots, smoked salmon, and garlic chips served with housemade dressing.$7.95
- Pastrami Sandwich
Pastrami sandwich served with tomatoes, lettuce, and special yellow sauce on white Bread.$10.95
- 1 Piece Rainbow Rotisserie Chicken
1 Piece of Side Rotisserie Chicken$7.50
- 2 Pieces Rainbow Rotisserie Chicken
2 Pieces of Side Rotisserie Chicken$14.50
- Side Ribs
Four rib pieces$9.95
Rainbow Drive-In
- BBQ Beef Plate
Tender sliced pork, marinated in BBQ sauce and seared on the grill served with two scoops of rice and one scoop of macaroni salad or steamed vegetables.$12.25
- BBQ Beef Rainbowl
Tender sliced beef marinated in BBQ sauce, seared on the grill, and served with choice of rice and one scoop of macaroni salad or steamed vegetables.$10.50
- BBQ Pork Plate
Tender sliced pork, marinated in BBQ sauce and seared on the grill served with two scoops of rice and one scoop of macaroni salad or steamed vegetables.$11.50
- BBQ Pork Rainbowl
Tender sliced pork marinated in BBQ sauce, seared on the grill, and served with choice of rice and one scoop of macaroni salad or steamed vegetables.$10.50
- Boneless Chicken with Gravy Plate
Tender, boneless chicken thighs seasoned, breaded, and fried golden brown on the griddle served with gravy. Accompanied with choice of rice and one scoop of macaroni salad or steamed vegetables.$12.75
- Boneless Chicken with Gravy Rainbowl
Tender, boneless chicken thighs seasoned, breaded, and fried golden brown on the griddle served with gravy accompanied with choice of rice and one scoop of macaroni salad or steamed vegetables.$10.95
- Chicken Curry Plate
Shredded rotisserie chicken cooked in Japanese-style curry with two scoops of rice and macaroni salad or steamed vegetables.$10.50
- Chicken Curry Rainbowl
Shredded rotisserie chicken cooked in Japanese-style curry with two scoops of rice and one scoop of macaroni salad or steamed vegetables.$9.95
- Chili Dog Plate
Two wieners served with Rainbow Drive-In's chili served with two scoops of mac salad or steamed vegetables.$11.25
- Chili Dog Rainbowl
One wiener served with Rainbow Drive-In's famous chili served with choice of rice and one scoop of macaroni salad or steamed vegetables.$9.75
- Chili Plate
Rainbow Drive-In's famous chili we take special care in preparing daily includes ground beef, garlic and kidney beans simmered with special blends of herbs and spices. Served with two scoops of rice and macaroni salad or steamed vegetables.$10.95
- Chili Rainbowl
Rainbow Drive-In's famous chili includes ground beef, garlic and kidney beans simmered with special blends of herbs and spices. Served with choice of rice and one scoop of macaroni salad or steamed vegetables.$9.50
- Teri Meatball Plate
Seasoned teri meatballs served with two scoops of rice and one scoop of macaroni salad or steamed vegetables.$10.75
Poke
- Small Poke Bowl
Choice of 3 oz. poke and rice served with furikake and ocean salad.$8.95
- Regular Poke Bowl
Two 3 oz. choices of poke and rice served with furikake and ocean salad.$11.75
- Beach Bowl
BBQ Pork & Shoyu Ahi Poke served with Ocean Salad and Furikake sprinkled on top of your choice of white or brown rice.$13.75OUT OF STOCK
- Surf Bowl
BBQ Beef & Garlic Ahi Poke served with Ocean Salad and Furikake sprinkled on top of your choice of white or brown rice.$13.75OUT OF STOCK
- Local Bowl
Boneless Chicken w/Gravy & Spicy Ahi Poke served with Ocean Salad and Furikake sprinkled on top of your choice of white or brown rice.$13.75OUT OF STOCK
- Custom Poke Rainbowl
Your choice of Rainbowl Meat with your choice of Poke served with Ocean Salad and Furikake sprinkled on top of your choice of white or brown rice.$13.75OUT OF STOCK
- Spicy Ahi Poke 1/4 Pound
1/4 Pound of Spicy Ahi (Tuna) Poke seasoned with Green Onion, Masago, Mayo, and Sriracha$4.62
- Spicy Ahi Poke 1/2 Pound
1/2 Pound of Spicy Ahi (Tuna) Poke seasoned with Green Onion, Masago, Mayo, and Sriracha$9.25
- Spicy Ahi Poke 1 Pound
1 Pound of Spicy Ahi (Tuna) Poke seasoned with Green Onion, Masago, Mayo, and Sriracha$18.50
- Garlic Ahi Poke 1/4 Pound
1/4 Pound of Garlic Ahi (Tuna) Poke seasoned with White Onion, Green Onion, Garlic, Shoyu, Sesame Oil, Sugar$4.62
- Garlic Ahi Poke 1/2 Pound
1/2 Pound of Garlic Ahi (Tuna) Poke seasoned with White Onion, Green Onion, Garlic, Shoyu, Sesame Oil, Sugar$9.25
- Garlic Ahi Poke 1 Pound
1 Pound of Garlic Ahi (Tuna) Poke seasoned with White Onion, Green Onion, Garlic, Shoyu, Sesame Oil, Sugar$18.50
- Shoyu Ahi Poke 1/4 Pound
1/4 Pound of Shoyu Ahi (Tuna) Poke seasoned with White Onion, Green Onion, Shoyu, Sesame Oil$4.62
- Shoyu Ahi Poke 1/2 Pound
1/2 Pound of Shoyu Ahi (Tuna) Poke seasoned with White Onion, Green Onion, Shoyu, Sesame Oil$9.25
- Shoyu Ahi Poke 1 Pound
1 Pound of Shoyu Ahi (Tuna) Poke seasoned with White Onion, Green Onion, Shoyu, Sesame Oil$18.50
- Limu Ahi Poke 1/4 Pound
1/4 Pound of Limu Ahi (Tuna) Poke seasoned with Limu, White Onion, Green Onion, Chili Pepper Water, Patis, Sesame Oil, Black Pepper$4.62
- Limu Ahi Poke 1/2 Pound
1/2 Pound of Limu Ahi (Tuna) Poke seasoned with Limu, White Onion, Green Onion, Chili Pepper Water, Patis, Sesame Oil, Black Pepper$9.25
- Limu Ahi Poke 1 Pound
1 Pound of Limu Ahi (Tuna) Poke seasoned with Limu, White Onion, Green Onion, Chili Pepper Water, Patis, Sesame Oil, Black Pepper$18.50
- Tofu Poke 1/4 Pound
1/4 Pound of Tofu Poke Mrs. Cheng's Tofu with Green Onion, Patis, Sesame Oil, Sesame Seeds, Chili Pepper Water, Chili Flakes, Black Pepper$1.81
- Tofu Poke 1/2 Pound
1/2 Pound of Tofu Poke Mrs. Cheng's Tofu with Green Onion, Patis, Sesame Oil, Sesame Seeds, Chili Pepper Water, Chili Flakes, Black Pepper$3.62
- Tofu Poke 1 Pound
1 Pound of Tofu Poke. Mrs. Cheng's Tofu with Green Onion, Patis, Sesame Oil, Sesame Seeds, Chili Pepper Water, Chili Flakes, Black Pepper$7.25
- Imitation Crab Poke 1/4 Pound
1/4 Pound of Imitation Crab Poke Seasoned with Green Onion, Patis, Sesame Oil, Sesame Seeds, Chili Pepper Water, Chili Flakes, Black Pepper$1.94
- Imitation Crab Poke 1/2 Pound
1/2 Pound of Imitation Crab Poke Seasoned with Green Onion, Patis, Sesame Oil, Sesame Seeds, Chili Pepper Water, Chili Flakes, Black Pepper$3.88
- Imitation Crab Poke 1 Pound
1 Pound of Imitation Crab Poke Seasoned with Green Onion, Patis, Sesame Oil, Sesame Seeds, Chili Pepper Water, Chili Flakes, Black Pepper$7.75
- Pickled Ogo 1/4 Pound
1/4 Pound of Pickled Ogo. Seaweed seasoned with Vinegar, Sugar, Shoyu, Sesame Oil$2.56
- Pickled Ogo 1/2 Pound
1/2 Pound of Pickled Ogo. Seaweed seasoned with Vinegar, Sugar, Shoyu, Sesame Oil$5.12
- Pickled Ogo 1 Pound
1 Pound of Pickled Ogo. Seaweed seasoned with Vinegar, Sugar, Shoyu, Sesame Oil$10.25
- Garlic Shrimp Poke 1/4 Pound
1/4 Pound of Garlic Shrimp Poke$4.74
- Garlic Shrimp Poke 1/2 Pound
1/2 Pound of Garlic Shrimp Poke$9.48
- Garlic Shrimp Poke 1 Pound
1 Pound of Garlic Shrimp Poke$18.95
- Kimchee Shrimp Poke 1/4 Pound
1/4 Pound of Kimchee Shrimp$4.74
- Kimchee Shrimp Poke 1/2 Pound
1/2 Pound of Kimchee Shrimp$9.48
- Kimchee Shrimp Poke 1 Pound
1 Pound of Kimchee Shrimp$18.95
- Kimchee Tako Poke 1/4 Pound
1/4 Pound of Kimchee Tako Poke$4.49
- Kimchee Tako Poke 1/2 Pound
1/2 Pound of Kimchee Tako Poke$8.98
- Kimchee Tako Poke 1 Pound
1 Pound of Kimchee Tako Poke$17.95
- Sesame Tako Poke 1/4 Pound
1/4 Pound of Sesame Tako Poke. Hawaiian octopus seasoned with Green Onion, Patis, Sesame Oil, Sesame Seeds, Chili Pepper Water, Chili Flakes, Black Pepper$4.49
- Sesame Tako Poke 1/2 Pound
1/2 Pound of Sesame Tako Poke. Hawaiian octopus seasoned with Green Onion, Patis, Sesame Oil, Sesame Seeds, Chili Pepper Water, Chili Flakes, Black Pepper$8.98
- Sesame Tako Poke 1 Pound
1 Pound of Sesame Tako Poke. Hawaiian octopus seasoned with Green Onion, Patis, Sesame Oil, Sesame Seeds, Chili Pepper Water, Chili Flakes, Black Pepper$17.95
- Ocean Salad 1/4 Pound
1/4 Pound of Ocean Salad. Seaweed Salad seasoned with same Oil, Vinegar, Sugar, Sesame Seeds$3.19
- Ocean Salad 1/2 Pound
1/2 Pound of Ocean Salad. Seaweed Salad seasoned with same Oil, Vinegar, Sugar, Sesame Seeds$6.38
- Ocean Salad 1 Pound
1 Pound of Ocean Salad. Seaweed Salad seasoned with same Oil, Vinegar, Sugar, Sesame Seeds$12.75
- Garlic Soy Beans 1/4 Pound
1/4 Pound of Garlic Soy Beans. Edamame (Soy Beans) seasoned with Chili Pepper Water, Chili Flakes, Salt, Garlic$1.44
- Garlic Soy Beans 1/2 Pound
1/2 Pound of Garlic Soy Beans. Edamame (Soy Beans) seasoned with Chili Pepper Water, Chili Flakes, Salt, Garlic$2.88
- Garlic Soy Beans 1 Pound
1 Pound of Garlic Soy Beans. Edamame (Soy Beans) seasoned with Chili Pepper Water, Chili Flakes, Salt, Garlic$5.75
KC Drive Inn
Lin's Hawaiian Snacks
- Broke da Mouth Gushers
Covered in Lin's' special blend of Li Hing Juices and bits, the rush of savory, sweet-sour and tart flavors will "Broke da Mouth" and are juicy and fruity. 8 oz container.$10.50
- Chewy Pineapple Candy
Brightly-colored pineapple-flavored chewy candy squares. 4 oz.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Gummy Bears
Sweet and chewy gummy bears covered in chocolate. 4 oz.$6.25
- Creamy Cherry Seeds
Soft chewy strips of dried cherry seed. 4 oz.$5.95
- Furikaki Mix
Furikaki Mix$6.50
- Iso Peanuts
Iso Peanuts$5.95
- Lemon Peel Gummy Bears
Sweet and sour red, yellow, and green gummy bears combined with bits of lemon peel. 6 oz.$6.25
- Lemon Strips
Dried lemon strip. 3 oz.$5.50
- Li Hing Lychee Gummy
Lychee gummy covered in li hing mui powder. 4 oz.$4.95
- Li Hing Mango Slice
Dried mango slices covered in li hing powder. 4 oz.$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- Li Hing Mui
Dried plums. Sweet, salty, and sour. 3 oz.$6.45
- Li Hing Sour Patch
Sweet, sour savory. Sour Patch Kids covered in li hing powder. 3 oz.$4.45
- Li Hing Strawberry Sour Belts
Sweet and sour strawberry belts covered in li hing. 4 oz.$4.45
- Li Hing Watermelon
Li Hing Watermelon$4.95OUT OF STOCK
- Mochi Crunch
Mochi Crunch$5.25
- Rainbow Sour Belts
Sweet and sour rainbow belts. 4 oz.$4.45OUT OF STOCK
- Seedless Li Hing Cherry
Soft chewy strips of cherry covered in dry li hing powder. 4 oz.$4.95
- Sweet Brown Ginger
Dried candy ginger. 4 oz.$5.45OUT OF STOCK
Goodies by Holly
- Chocolate Chip Mac Nut Cookies
Chocolate Chip Mac Nut Cookies$6.95
- Dark Chocolate Mac Nut Cookies
Dark Chocolate Mac Nut Cookies$6.95
- Garlic Pretzels
Garlic Pretzels$5.75
- Melting Moments
Melting Moments$6.75
- Okoshi Rainbow
Okoshi Rainbow$9.25
- Peanut Butter Mac Nut Energy Bars
Peanut Butter Mac Nut Energy Bars$2.75
- Pistachio Energy Bars
Pistachio Energy Bars$2.75
Rainbow Tiki
- Hawaiian Chili Seasoning & Rub
Make Rainbow Drive-In chili at home. Can also be used as a rub when grilling chicken, pork, fish or beef. Sprinkle a little in scrambled eggs or use as taco seasoning. Each 5oz. package will yield 10 8 oz. servings of chili.$6.95
- Buttermilk Pancake Mix
Make Rainbow Drive-In pancakes at home with our Buttemilk mix. Bake up to 12 pancakes.$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- Chili Pepper Water
Our Rainbow Drive-In Hawaiian Chili Pepper Water serves as condiments for various lunch and dinner meals with its vinegar and chili pepper flavoring.$6.95
Drinks
- Bottle Water
Bottle Water$2.75
- Small Soft Drink
Small Soft Drink$2.95
- Medium Soft Drink
Medium Soft Drink$3.25
- Large Soft Drink
Large Soft Drink$3.50
- Small Cup Water
Small Cup Water$0.25
- Medium Cup Water
Medium Cup Water$0.50
- Large Cup Water
Large Cup Water$0.75
- Root Beer Float
Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whip cream, sprinkes, and cherry on top$4.25
- Coca Cola Float
Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whip cream, sprinkes, and cherry on top$4.25
- Orange Soda Float
Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whip cream, sprinkes, and cherry on top$4.25
Sides
- Side BBQ Beef
Extra BBQ Beef$4.50
- Side BBQ Pork
Extra BBQ Pork$3.95
- Side BBQ Rib Sauce
Side BBQ Rib Sauce$0.95
- Side Boneless Chicken w/Gravy
Extra Boneless$5.50
- Side Boneless Chicken w/o Gravy
- Side Brown Rice
Extra Brown Rice$2.00
- Side Chili
Extra Chili$3.75
- Side Dressing
Side Dressing$0.95
- Side Gravy
Side Gravy$1.75
- Side Mac
Extra Mac$2.75
- Side Ribs
Side Ribs$9.95
- Side Rotisserie Sauce
Side Rotisserie Sauce$0.95
- Side Salmon
Extra Salmon$3.95
- Side Vegetable
Extra Vegetable$2.50
- Side Watercress
Extra Watercress$1.50
- Side White Rice
Extra White Rice$1.95
- Side Wiener
Extra Wiener$2.25
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Come enjoy local flavors from a variety of local businesses!
3111 Castle Street, Honolulu, HI 96815